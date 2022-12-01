« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 398 399 400 401 402 [403]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 817306 times)

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16080 on: December 1, 2022, 12:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  1, 2022, 11:51:37 am
Not exactly the same scenario though.
The Bundesliga one was at half time, and the United one was essentially the final act of the game.

I haven't seen the France incident, but from what Zimagic has said, the goal was scored then everyone lined up and the game was allowed to restart. The game shouldn't have been allowed to restart if the VAR check wasn't finished. And the VAR check shouldn't have started, or should have been binned once the ref decided the game was good to restart. 

Yes the game should not have been restarted. But the French have said he should not be permitted to go back and check. I am not sure that is true at all.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16081 on: December 1, 2022, 12:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on December  1, 2022, 07:40:31 am
VAR generally worked in 2018 World Cup if only because it was rarely used. How has it got so much worse in 4 years? Just get rid of it.


When the tech is available it's very hard to resist the urge to use it. If you can do something, you should do something. We very much struggle to resist it's pull. Applied to VAR, it'll be very hard to resist the ever encroaching reliance upon it unless you make it very black and white when it can be referred too, and even then the temptation will be to continually expand the situations it's allowed to make interventions. Just because you could use a bit of tech, doesn't mean you should. A lesson humans won't learn.   
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16082 on: December 1, 2022, 01:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on December  1, 2022, 12:14:06 pm
Yes the game should not have been restarted. But the French have said he should not be permitted to go back and check. I am not sure that is true at all.

I didn't think so either but they are pretty adamant. Came up in the Guardian today too: (From
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/01/france-tv-viewers-miss-world-cup-drama-over-griezmanns-disallowed-goal)

Quote
"The FFF did not elaborate on its complaint, but there are two points of contention. Griezmann was clearly offside when Aurélien Tchouaméni crossed but latched on to ball only after the Tunisia defender Montassar Talbis attempted clearance, by which point he was onside.

Also the game had restarted from kick-off, with the referee then appearing to blow for full time, before Conger went to review the footage. Ifab, footballs law-making body, states that if a game has been restarted after a goal is given VAR cannot intervene, so there was an error in procedure."
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16083 on: December 1, 2022, 01:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on December  1, 2022, 01:24:49 pm
I didn't think so either but they are pretty adamant. Came up in the Guardian today too: (From
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/01/france-tv-viewers-miss-world-cup-drama-over-griezmanns-disallowed-goal)


Ah, thanks. Yes they are right:
Quote
10. If play has stopped and been restarted, the referee may not undertake a review except for a case of mistaken identity or for a potential sending-off offence relating to violent conduct, spitting, biting or extremely offensive, insulting and/or abusive action(s).

On the bbc, I think they did not even show the restart, as they showed so many replays.
Logged

Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,298
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16084 on: December 1, 2022, 01:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on December  1, 2022, 01:24:49 pm
I didn't think so either but they are pretty adamant. Came up in the Guardian today too: (From
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/01/france-tv-viewers-miss-world-cup-drama-over-griezmanns-disallowed-goal)

What actually happened, did they restart, play for a bit then the ref blew for full time, then reviewed the goal?

After they reviewed the goal was the play then restarted to replay the time that was played between the restart and the full time whistle?

It's a shame it wasn't a goal that would've kept them in the tournament and they've been knocked out because of it. I wonder if they cried foul when Thierry Henry cheated Ireland out of a World Cup spot in 2009. c*nts.
« Last Edit: December 1, 2022, 01:47:04 pm by Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,807
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16085 on: December 1, 2022, 02:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on December  1, 2022, 01:28:29 pm
Ah, thanks. Yes they are right:
On the bbc, I think they did not even show the restart, as they showed so many replays.

Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  1, 2022, 01:45:08 pm
What actually happened, did they restart, play for a bit then the ref blew for full time, then reviewed the goal?

After they reviewed the goal was the play then restarted to replay the time that was played between the restart and the full time whistle?

It's a shame it wasn't a goal that would've kept them in the tournament and they've been knocked out because of it. I wonder if they cried foul when Thierry Henry cheated Ireland out of a World Cup spot in 2009. c*nts.

I'm assuming then that VAR did the usual review of the goal that always happens and that the ref restarted play without VAR giving the OK. That's the only thing that makes any sense
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16086 on: December 1, 2022, 02:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  1, 2022, 01:45:08 pm
What actually happened, did they restart, play for a bit then the ref blew for full time, then reviewed the goal?

After they reviewed the goal was the play then restarted to replay the time that was played between the restart and the full time whistle?

It's a shame it wasn't a goal that would've kept them in the tournament and they've been knocked out because of it. I wonder if they cried foul when Thierry Henry cheated Ireland out of a World Cup spot in 2009. c*nts.

I presume that VAR was reviewing it the whole time, they have to review every goal don't they? I'd say that the ref thought that there was no issue because it took so long and so restarted the game. If that's the case, it's on the him and the VAR for either not confirming the check was complete or the VAR not communicating that it was still reviewing.

So the ref restarts play with a kick-off in the centre circle, and, about 3 seconds later, blows for full time. General collapsing / clapping on the back ensures depending on what shirt your're wearing. Then the ref blows again touches his ear, does the Mia Wallace "Don't be a Square!" thingy with his arms and starts jogging to the screen.

Technical aspects of rules bookkeeping aside, it looks like a worse decision every time I watch it:

Griezman is a clear 2m off when the ball is hit. He makes no movement towards the incoming ball, turns and walks/jogs back a metre or so towards his own goal as the ball comes in. Randal Muani (12) is the nearest French player to the ball, is onside and jumps to contest the header side-by-side with the Tunisia defender. It's clear that Muani would have had an opportunity to play the ball had the defender not contessted it.

When the defender heads the ball Griezmann is now 1m onside and hits a half-volley across the keeper into the far corner.

Claiming that the defender only tried to play the ball because Griezmann was nearby and interfering is clearly incorrect because Muani would have had a better chance to play the ball and score.

So now the interpretation comes down to how you define "has to be in control of the ball". Does a stronger header mean he controlled the ball if it falls to a different French player who then scores? Or does the challenge from an onside player mean he wasn't in control of the ball making Griezmann's offside relevant again?

Frankly I don't care France lost, it didn't change the group standings but it could have and may in the future.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16087 on: December 1, 2022, 10:08:11 pm »
I really want to know how VAR saw that ball in?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,769
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16088 on: Yesterday at 01:11:42 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  1, 2022, 10:08:11 pm
I really want to know how VAR saw that ball in?

VAR review: For the VAR, Fernando Guerrero of Mexico, to overturn the decision of the assistant, he has to have definitive evidence that part of the ball is on the line. Importantly, this isn't just about the ball touching the ground. The curvature overhanging the line also counts, even if a very small part of the ball is doing so. (FIFA's new tracking technology cannot be used to determine the ball being in or out of play.)

The goal-line camera was used to make the decision, but television companies were left to guess over the evidence used to prove the ball was in play; FIFA should be providing guidance to inform fans.

A photograph from a camera level with the goal-line also appears to prove a small amount of the ball was overhanging the line. That would give the VAR the proof he needs to overturn the on-field decision and award a goal. But this image appeared on the Associated Press' picture service over an hour after the game. The evidence was not provided by FIFA, and that's one of the inherent problems of VAR -- communication with the fans.

Until this point we'd not seen any clear proof that the ball was touching the line when Mitoma cut it back to Tanaka -- even though it actually had on the goal-line camera; we just didn't know.

The lack of communication from FIFA over VAR overturns in this tournament has fully highlighted the disconnect between the system and the watching fans; there is never any clarity offered at any juncture. Unlike in the Premier League, where the VAR feed is shared to broadcasters throughout a review, FIFA controls the output. If VAR is to be truly accepted, this has to be vastly improved.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:19:45 am by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16089 on: Yesterday at 03:06:25 am »
Cheers 4pool
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,209
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16090 on: Yesterday at 04:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on December  1, 2022, 11:44:08 am
I am not sure that is true from the French. There was one in the Bundesliga when the team had to come back from the changing rooms for a pen.
Pretty sure United got a pen after the full time whistle v Brighton.

Since when did any rule apply to Manchester United?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16091 on: Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:11:42 am
VAR review: For the VAR, Fernando Guerrero of Mexico, to overturn the decision of the assistant, he has to have definitive evidence that part of the ball is on the line. Importantly, this isn't just about the ball touching the ground. The curvature overhanging the line also counts, even if a very small part of the ball is doing so. (FIFA's new tracking technology cannot be used to determine the ball being in or out of play.)

The goal-line camera was used to make the decision, but television companies were left to guess over the evidence used to prove the ball was in play; FIFA should be providing guidance to inform fans.

A photograph from a camera level with the goal-line also appears to prove a small amount of the ball was overhanging the line. That would give the VAR the proof he needs to overturn the on-field decision and award a goal. But this image appeared on the Associated Press' picture service over an hour after the game. The evidence was not provided by FIFA, and that's one of the inherent problems of VAR -- communication with the fans.

Until this point we'd not seen any clear proof that the ball was touching the line when Mitoma cut it back to Tanaka -- even though it actually had on the goal-line camera; we just didn't know.

The lack of communication from FIFA over VAR overturns in this tournament has fully highlighted the disconnect between the system and the watching fans; there is never any clarity offered at any juncture. Unlike in the Premier League, where the VAR feed is shared to broadcasters throughout a review, FIFA controls the output. If VAR is to be truly accepted, this has to be vastly improved.


https://twitter.com/FIFAcom/status/1598702636450123777?t=wbo_YPJHOITbQK0BbFrLmA&s=19 Fifa now posted about it
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,339
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16092 on: Yesterday at 04:42:38 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm
https://twitter.com/FIFAcom/status/1598702636450123777?t=wbo_YPJHOITbQK0BbFrLmA&s=19 Fifa now posted about it

Well that clears it up. ;D

Don't get me wrong, I think they did get it right, but anyone can put a ball near a line and then film it from different angles :). How about posting some actual footage that was used by VAR last night?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16093 on: Yesterday at 04:45:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:02:22 pm
Since when did any rule apply to Manchester United?
Not sure what you are on about, the PGMOL have always been strict to apply the rules uniformly across all teams.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,432
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16094 on: Yesterday at 05:01:37 pm »
I don't know with VAR anymore. Why wasn't Cavani pen reviewed? Much less have been given
Logged

Offline wenlock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16095 on: Yesterday at 08:35:04 pm »
The ball was out. Can't understand the debate as the game is played and reffed at pitch level and always has been. that ball is only in if you are looking from a blimp and reffs have never used those. On any pitch anywhere in the world that would be given out.

A simple way to solve this is, if this was sand and that ball was dropped would its mark be inside or outside?

Just one more stupid decision but they come so thick and fast these days that people have started to accept the rubbish and look for a way to explain it away.
Logged
"I'm surprised they don't charge me rent and rates."
Bob Paisley after his 11th visit to Wembley

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16096 on: Yesterday at 08:43:10 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 04:42:38 pm
Well that clears it up. ;D

Don't get me wrong, I think they did get it right, but anyone can put a ball near a line and then film it from different angles :). How about posting some actual footage that was used by VAR last night?
Yea Posting the Var graphic for what used for goal line tech would have been much better then filming it like that to show it then that
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16097 on: Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm »
Quote from: wenlock on Yesterday at 08:35:04 pm
The ball was out. Can't understand the debate as the game is played and reffed at pitch level and always has been. that ball is only in if you are looking from a blimp and reffs have never used those. On any pitch anywhere in the world that would be given out.

A simple way to solve this is, if this was sand and that ball was dropped would its mark be inside or outside?

Just one more stupid decision but they come so thick and fast these days that people have started to accept the rubbish and look for a way to explain it away.
Corners dont work that way. The curvature of the ball determines in or out. If you used the sand test all Trents corners would be out of the quadrant.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16098 on: Today at 09:01:50 am »
Quote from: wenlock on Yesterday at 08:35:04 pm
The ball was out. Can't understand the debate as the game is played and reffed at pitch level and always has been. that ball is only in if you are looking from a blimp and reffs have never used those. On any pitch anywhere in the world that would be given out.

A simple way to solve this is, if this was sand and that ball was dropped would its mark be inside or outside?

Just one more stupid decision but they come so thick and fast these days that people have started to accept the rubbish and look for a way to explain it away.

It was in by the laws of the game. Thats just factual.

If you still disagree then you can't criticise the decision, you have to criticise the law.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,298
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16099 on: Today at 11:36:03 am »
Quote from: wenlock on Yesterday at 08:35:04 pm
The ball was out. Can't understand the debate as the game is played and reffed at pitch level and always has been. that ball is only in if you are looking from a blimp and reffs have never used those. On any pitch anywhere in the world that would be given out.

A simple way to solve this is, if this was sand and that ball was dropped would its mark be inside or outside?

Just one more stupid decision but they come so thick and fast these days that people have started to accept the rubbish and look for a way to explain it away.

What the fuck is this shit  :lmao

One of the most stupid posts I've ever read on here, and that's saying something.

If you drop the ball in sand, would the mark be the same size as the ball? No, so what the fuck are you on about?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,807
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #16100 on: Today at 11:42:15 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg on Yesterday at 08:48:18 pm
Corners dont work that way. The curvature of the ball determines in or out. If you used the sand test all Trents corners would be out of the quadrant.

And we'd have won the league in 2019

Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 11:36:03 am
What the fuck is this shit  :lmao

One of the most stupid posts I've ever read on here, and that's saying something.

If you drop the ball in sand, would the mark be the same size as the ball? No, so what the fuck are you on about?

:lmao
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 398 399 400 401 402 [403]   Go Up
« previous next »
 