« Reply #16080 on: Yesterday at 12:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 11:51:37 am
Not exactly the same scenario though.
The Bundesliga one was at half time, and the United one was essentially the final act of the game.

I haven't seen the France incident, but from what Zimagic has said, the goal was scored then everyone lined up and the game was allowed to restart. The game shouldn't have been allowed to restart if the VAR check wasn't finished. And the VAR check shouldn't have started, or should have been binned once the ref decided the game was good to restart. 

Yes the game should not have been restarted. But the French have said he should not be permitted to go back and check. I am not sure that is true at all.
« Reply #16081 on: Yesterday at 12:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Yesterday at 07:40:31 am
VAR generally worked in 2018 World Cup if only because it was rarely used. How has it got so much worse in 4 years? Just get rid of it.


When the tech is available it's very hard to resist the urge to use it. If you can do something, you should do something. We very much struggle to resist it's pull. Applied to VAR, it'll be very hard to resist the ever encroaching reliance upon it unless you make it very black and white when it can be referred too, and even then the temptation will be to continually expand the situations it's allowed to make interventions. Just because you could use a bit of tech, doesn't mean you should. A lesson humans won't learn.   
« Reply #16082 on: Yesterday at 01:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 12:14:06 pm
Yes the game should not have been restarted. But the French have said he should not be permitted to go back and check. I am not sure that is true at all.

I didn't think so either but they are pretty adamant. Came up in the Guardian today too: (From
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/01/france-tv-viewers-miss-world-cup-drama-over-griezmanns-disallowed-goal)

Quote
"The FFF did not elaborate on its complaint, but there are two points of contention. Griezmann was clearly offside when Aurélien Tchouaméni crossed but latched on to ball only after the Tunisia defender Montassar Talbis attempted clearance, by which point he was onside.

Also the game had restarted from kick-off, with the referee then appearing to blow for full time, before Conger went to review the footage. Ifab, footballs law-making body, states that if a game has been restarted after a goal is given VAR cannot intervene, so there was an error in procedure."
« Reply #16083 on: Yesterday at 01:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 01:24:49 pm
I didn't think so either but they are pretty adamant. Came up in the Guardian today too: (From
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/01/france-tv-viewers-miss-world-cup-drama-over-griezmanns-disallowed-goal)


Ah, thanks. Yes they are right:
Quote
10. If play has stopped and been restarted, the referee may not undertake a review except for a case of mistaken identity or for a potential sending-off offence relating to violent conduct, spitting, biting or extremely offensive, insulting and/or abusive action(s).

On the bbc, I think they did not even show the restart, as they showed so many replays.
« Reply #16084 on: Yesterday at 01:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 01:24:49 pm
I didn't think so either but they are pretty adamant. Came up in the Guardian today too: (From
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/01/france-tv-viewers-miss-world-cup-drama-over-griezmanns-disallowed-goal)

What actually happened, did they restart, play for a bit then the ref blew for full time, then reviewed the goal?

After they reviewed the goal was the play then restarted to replay the time that was played between the restart and the full time whistle?

It's a shame it wasn't a goal that would've kept them in the tournament and they've been knocked out because of it. I wonder if they cried foul when Thierry Henry cheated Ireland out of a World Cup spot in 2009. c*nts.
« Reply #16085 on: Yesterday at 02:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 01:28:29 pm
Ah, thanks. Yes they are right:
On the bbc, I think they did not even show the restart, as they showed so many replays.

Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 01:45:08 pm
What actually happened, did they restart, play for a bit then the ref blew for full time, then reviewed the goal?

After they reviewed the goal was the play then restarted to replay the time that was played between the restart and the full time whistle?

It's a shame it wasn't a goal that would've kept them in the tournament and they've been knocked out because of it. I wonder if they cried foul when Thierry Henry cheated Ireland out of a World Cup spot in 2009. c*nts.

I'm assuming then that VAR did the usual review of the goal that always happens and that the ref restarted play without VAR giving the OK. That's the only thing that makes any sense
« Reply #16086 on: Yesterday at 02:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 01:45:08 pm
What actually happened, did they restart, play for a bit then the ref blew for full time, then reviewed the goal?

After they reviewed the goal was the play then restarted to replay the time that was played between the restart and the full time whistle?

It's a shame it wasn't a goal that would've kept them in the tournament and they've been knocked out because of it. I wonder if they cried foul when Thierry Henry cheated Ireland out of a World Cup spot in 2009. c*nts.

I presume that VAR was reviewing it the whole time, they have to review every goal don't they? I'd say that the ref thought that there was no issue because it took so long and so restarted the game. If that's the case, it's on the him and the VAR for either not confirming the check was complete or the VAR not communicating that it was still reviewing.

So the ref restarts play with a kick-off in the centre circle, and, about 3 seconds later, blows for full time. General collapsing / clapping on the back ensures depending on what shirt your're wearing. Then the ref blows again touches his ear, does the Mia Wallace "Don't be a Square!" thingy with his arms and starts jogging to the screen.

Technical aspects of rules bookkeeping aside, it looks like a worse decision every time I watch it:

Griezman is a clear 2m off when the ball is hit. He makes no movement towards the incoming ball, turns and walks/jogs back a metre or so towards his own goal as the ball comes in. Randal Muani (12) is the nearest French player to the ball, is onside and jumps to contest the header side-by-side with the Tunisia defender. It's clear that Muani would have had an opportunity to play the ball had the defender not contessted it.

When the defender heads the ball Griezmann is now 1m onside and hits a half-volley across the keeper into the far corner.

Claiming that the defender only tried to play the ball because Griezmann was nearby and interfering is clearly incorrect because Muani would have had a better chance to play the ball and score.

So now the interpretation comes down to how you define "has to be in control of the ball". Does a stronger header mean he controlled the ball if it falls to a different French player who then scores? Or does the challenge from an onside player mean he wasn't in control of the ball making Griezmann's offside relevant again?

Frankly I don't care France lost, it didn't change the group standings but it could have and may in the future.
« Reply #16087 on: Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm »
I really want to know how VAR saw that ball in?
« Reply #16088 on: Today at 01:11:42 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm
I really want to know how VAR saw that ball in?

VAR review: For the VAR, Fernando Guerrero of Mexico, to overturn the decision of the assistant, he has to have definitive evidence that part of the ball is on the line. Importantly, this isn't just about the ball touching the ground. The curvature overhanging the line also counts, even if a very small part of the ball is doing so. (FIFA's new tracking technology cannot be used to determine the ball being in or out of play.)

The goal-line camera was used to make the decision, but television companies were left to guess over the evidence used to prove the ball was in play; FIFA should be providing guidance to inform fans.

A photograph from a camera level with the goal-line also appears to prove a small amount of the ball was overhanging the line. That would give the VAR the proof he needs to overturn the on-field decision and award a goal. But this image appeared on the Associated Press' picture service over an hour after the game. The evidence was not provided by FIFA, and that's one of the inherent problems of VAR -- communication with the fans.

Until this point we'd not seen any clear proof that the ball was touching the line when Mitoma cut it back to Tanaka -- even though it actually had on the goal-line camera; we just didn't know.

The lack of communication from FIFA over VAR overturns in this tournament has fully highlighted the disconnect between the system and the watching fans; there is never any clarity offered at any juncture. Unlike in the Premier League, where the VAR feed is shared to broadcasters throughout a review, FIFA controls the output. If VAR is to be truly accepted, this has to be vastly improved.

« Reply #16089 on: Today at 03:06:25 am »
Cheers 4pool
