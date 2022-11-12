« previous next »
November 12, 2022, 10:46:52 pm
Not giving a penalty isn't a "clear and obvious error"? How Saliba didn't give one or get sent off is pathetic.
November 13, 2022, 11:47:37 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 12, 2022, 10:46:52 pm
Not giving a penalty isn't a "clear and obvious error"? How Saliba didn't give one or get sent off is pathetic.
Just saw the reasoning given on Match of the day. If referee has given wrong decision then isn't this is what VAR is for?
November 14, 2022, 06:27:42 pm
November 14, 2022, 06:41:27 pm
November 14, 2022, 07:21:11 pm
November 14, 2022, 07:40:26 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 14, 2022, 06:27:42 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12747374/ref-watch-did-arsenal-tottenham-get-lucky-and-why-werent-brighton-given-penalty-dermot-gallagher-assesses

Jeez.
He's full of shit too. The flag clearly goes up after the foul in the Arsenal game. In their explanation they said it wasn't offside but they didn't think it was a foul. Dermot talking pure ring on that one. He must be a Tory.
November 15, 2022, 09:47:52 am
Quote from: KissThisGuy on November 14, 2022, 07:40:26 pm
He's full of shit too. The flag clearly goes up after the foul in the Arsenal game. In their explanation they said it wasn't offside but they didn't think it was a foul. Dermot talking pure ring on that one. He must be a Tory.

the mental gymnastics they play to justify why the decision on the pitch and VAR is right 99% of the time is a sight to behold.  The 1% where they say an error has been made is usually caveated with some bollocks which makes very little sense.

I end up watching this just for comedy value, because there is no way any of this can be taken seriously
November 21, 2022, 03:14:35 pm
lol VAR. It's a shocking system. Has got to go. Although the bemusement of the commentators is quite amusing to listen too.
November 21, 2022, 08:37:09 pm
var is great shows how refs linesman are corrupt
November 21, 2022, 10:10:23 pm
Was talking to a rugby fan at the weekend. Many say how it works well there. He thinks it's ruined the game. According to him the dark arts are a major part of the game and var ruins that.
I hate rugby so no idea if it's a valid point. Just thought I'd throw it in here.
November 26, 2022, 12:56:27 am
As this thread has hardly been bumped since the Sports Washing Cup has started, I take it there's been no controversies with VAR. ( I haven't read the match thread for the SWC).
November 26, 2022, 02:09:52 am
Quote from: 4pool on November 26, 2022, 12:56:27 am
As this thread has hardly been bumped since the Sports Washing Cup has started, I take it there's been no controversies with VAR. ( I haven't read the match thread for the SWC).

There have been plenty. I'm guessing most of the conversation has been in there because there have been lots of inconsistencies, some very soft overturned decisions and lots of delays.
November 28, 2022, 06:34:54 am
I'm a fan of the semi-automatic offsides. Takes the decision out of the hands of a bent 5th official drawing slopey lines on a screen to suit his bent agenda.
November 28, 2022, 07:51:30 am
Quote from: kj999 on November 28, 2022, 06:34:54 am
I'm a fan of the semi-automatic offsides. Takes the decision out of the hands of a bent 5th official drawing slopey lines on a screen to suit his bent agenda.
If only there was a way to have an automated referee, we might actually have a fair game. ( Apart from all the off field cheating of course)
November 28, 2022, 10:11:47 am
Quote from: 4pool on November 26, 2022, 12:56:27 am
As this thread has hardly been bumped since the Sports Washing Cup has started, I take it there's been no controversies with VAR. ( I haven't read the match thread for the SWC).
I saw a short clip on Twatter that showed one of the offsides from the Argentina defeat against Saudi Arabia.  It looked onside but was given offside by about 2mm of t-shirt line on the arm.  I'd have been very annoyed had it been given against us.  There also seemed to be a lot of noise about some Iranian defenders having a ride on Buffalo Maguire from a corner that VAR didn't intervene on.

I'm sure there have been loads more but I've not been watching so feeding on scraps that filter through news or social media.

Are the modelled 3D depictions of offsides being shown live or are they generated afterwards?  I quite like them but they further give the illusion of these decisions being watertight when there's actually still a degree of interpretation involved (not least which frame to freeze on!).
November 28, 2022, 09:04:25 pm
How on earth Portugal get that penalty v Uruguay I will never understand. The guy is falling backwards and puts his arm out to break his fall , the ball hits him with him facing the other direction but pressure on the referee from Fernandez gets the VAR to overturn it. Fucking ridiculous.
November 28, 2022, 09:07:08 pm
The games gone, Brian.
November 28, 2022, 09:10:25 pm
Why waste time going over to the monitor when we all know he is going to change his mind anyway.
November 28, 2022, 09:30:09 pm
Dreadful decision but a nice novelty for VAR to do something different than be a killjoy in chalking off a load of goals for marginal offsides.
November 29, 2022, 09:33:17 am
Quote from: moondog on November 28, 2022, 09:04:25 pm
How on earth Portugal get that penalty v Uruguay I will never understand. The guy is falling backwards and puts his arm out to break his fall , the ball hits him with him facing the other direction but pressure on the referee from Fernandez gets the VAR to overturn it. Fucking ridiculous.

It's actually not a penalty as set out in the rules when they clarified handball a few seasons back. That arm is to break his fall. Simply not a penalty
November 29, 2022, 10:16:33 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November 29, 2022, 09:33:17 am
It's actually not a penalty as set out in the rules when they clarified handball a few seasons back. That arm is to break his fall. Simply not a penalty
Peter Walton surpassed himself last night. Apart from his usual back the ref bollocks he came out with a sentence that made no sense whatsoever.
November 29, 2022, 10:32:09 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November 29, 2022, 09:33:17 am
It's actually not a penalty as set out in the rules when they clarified handball a few seasons back. That arm is to break his fall. Simply not a penalty

Haven't they changed that again?

I've seen the incident this morning, never a fucking penalty. That crying fucking rat faced c*nt was screaming for it straight away.
November 29, 2022, 10:36:29 am
FIFA desperate to get the Genius to the final
November 29, 2022, 11:29:28 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on November 29, 2022, 10:32:09 am
Haven't they changed that again?

I've seen the incident this morning, never a fucking penalty. That crying fucking rat faced c*nt was screaming for it straight away.

I'm not aware they've changed anything. FWIW the confirmation would need to effectively say that it's handball if you're supporting your body or attempting to.

Doesn't get given at the other end of the pitch
Yesterday at 11:06:15 pm
I've just seen the VAR decision that awarded a penalty to Argentina.  I just don't get it.

Stills here as the videos have been rapidly removed: https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1598041848177692694
Today at 02:22:43 am
Yeah, that penalty was ridiculous. They would never give that if that wasn't Messi.
