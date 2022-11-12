As this thread has hardly been bumped since the Sports Washing Cup has started, I take it there's been no controversies with VAR. ( I haven't read the match thread for the SWC).



I saw a short clip on Twatter that showed one of the offsides from the Argentina defeat against Saudi Arabia. It looked onside but was given offside by about 2mm of t-shirt line on the arm. I'd have been very annoyed had it been given against us. There also seemed to be a lot of noise about some Iranian defenders having a ride on Buffalo Maguire from a corner that VAR didn't intervene on.I'm sure there have been loads more but I've not been watching so feeding on scraps that filter through news or social media.Are the modelled 3D depictions of offsides being shown live or are they generated afterwards? I quite like them but they further give the illusion of these decisions being watertight when there's actually still a degree of interpretation involved (not least which frame to freeze on!).