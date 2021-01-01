« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee

JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16000 on: Today at 09:11:21 am
The handball rule has become totally ridiculous. Is it possible PGMOL have made it so ambiguous so that the officials can just do what they want and always have a ready made alibi?
Zlen

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16001 on: Today at 09:28:35 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:11:21 am
The handball rule has become totally ridiculous. Is it possible PGMOL have made it so ambiguous so that the officials can just do what they want and always have a ready made alibi?

You mean is it possible that PGMOL have applied the same principle to handballs they have applied to red cards, penalties, time wasting and so on?
Hmmm.. might be something in there.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16002 on: Today at 09:32:41 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:28:35 am
You mean is it possible that PGMOL have applied the same principle to handballs they have applied to red cards, penalties, time wasting and so on?
Hmmm.. might be something in there.
Ha, very true. The handball rule has become a total farce now tho.
Zlen

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16003 on: Today at 09:53:17 am
They choose to do this. It's effectively the organisational policy at this stage. It's sad to see how after years of rapid descend into this Riley-powered universe of controversy, nobody has properly called them out and demanded meaningful change - starting from the top. Their first, second and third order of business is simply this: Re-affirm the referees on the pitch decision by any means possible. If this means going against what you did yesterday, do it. Who gives a fuck. Not in the rule book? Who gives a fuck. Have to apologise for it later?  Who gives a fuck. You can cost a team the title, CL qualification,  relegation?  Who gives a bloody fuck. Only thing that matters is that during this moment in the spotlight referee is presented as the one who made the right call. Even when he didn't and even when everyone knows it. This is essentially like the behaviour of administration in totalitarian states. Avoiding responsibility, shifting the blame, relativising the truth and doing anything needed to 'cook the books' and polish the perception on the performance of said organisation. Their actual purpose has long been forgotten - PGMOL at this point in time exist only to make Mike Riley look successful. It seems so obvious when you think about the kind of referee he was himself, petty, spiteful and always looking to make himself the centre of attention.
lobsterboy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
Reply #16004 on: Today at 09:57:11 am
The ambiguity certainly comes in extremely handy for match fixing for Far Eastern betting syndicates, for Oil regimes or Media Companies seeking a narrative for the season.
