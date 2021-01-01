« previous next »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 01:20:56 am
No problem with the penalty. Gomez was a muppet.
The big issue as always, is VAR choosing seemingly at random, when to intervene and when not.
At the weekend, stonewall pens against ManU and Bournemouth ignored. Tonight it was Everton not being given one v Newcastle.
Even worse was MOTD backing the decision!

Gordons one was never a pen. He slows down knowing the defender is running behind him and initiates contact.
It's a very soft pen IMO but I understand why it's given when you watch it back. My issue is that the ref and the linesman see it in real time and neither of them, both close to the ball, give nothing. Wasn't the whole point of VAR to not be re-refereeing the games and only checking for things which are 'clear and obvious'? If you don't think that's a pen in real time, and I didn't and was about 20 feet away from it, then it can't given via VAR. IMO

Also, both the ref and linesman (specifically the one nearest the Main Stand) were awful last night. May as well not have had one because he gave us nothing and them everything. High foot on Darwin early on right under his nose, nothing. West Ham player falls over, definite foul. They're all fucking useless and should all be replaced
Its obviously the inconsistency that is the problem. And again....the pretty clear agenda in both officials and the media. We've had days worth of hand wringing about Anthony Taylor 're-refereeing' the game to disallow Abu Dhabis goal because of a very clear foul. Last night, not a word. Not a peep. No 'Atwell is re-refereeing the game'. No 'its not a clear and obvious error'. I think its pretty understandable that we're annoyed when we seem to be on the end of referees giving soft decisions against us because they dont want to 're-referee the game' (see the Mitrovic penalty in the first game of the season) but at the same time other referees 're-refereeing the game' to give soft decisions against us.

The sooner we get them mic'd up the better, but I feel it'll never happen because they are the biggest 'close ranks' association I've ever known.
Yesterday in contrast to Sunday was a perfect example of why the "letting the game flow" narrative is bullshit. On Sunday, pretty much anything went, whereas last night we were back to anybody falling over gets a free-kick.

The only thing we ask for is consistency. And that needs to be game-to-game and referee-to-referee.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:17:48 am
Yesterday in contrast to Sunday was a perfect example of why the "letting the game flow" narrative is bullshit. On Sunday, pretty much anything went, whereas last night we were back to anybody falling over gets a free-kick.

The only thing we ask for is consistency. And that needs to be game-to-game and referee-to-referee.

Its getting to the point that you have to adapt your tactics/style more on who the officials are than who you're playing. And its hard to see how it gets better with Howard Webb the next in line.
I just don't get how there was debate last night.  It wasn't even a 'soft' penalty for me - I was shocked it wasn't given in real time as I immediately thought it would be. 

Gomez made a complete hash of it and took the player out without even getting a sniff of the ball. It was a penalty all day long and a clear error from the ref and linesman (who may not have seen it or thought Gomez had a touch).

VAR did it's job last night and at the weekend.
Too many in the game with an agenda.

Richards all over TV last week claiming VAR should not be bringing the game back to the foul, when City's was disallowed.  But last night praising VAR for pulling the game back to award WHU a penalty.

Not sure why the ref has to look at the monitor either, it's all dramatics really.  All they needed was the ref on video relaying that it was a penalty, clear as day - award the penalty.

I cannot find the video now but there was one with an Aussie ref I think, with a liv mic to his VAR team and you heard the talking through the game, he was told "you got that wrong e.t.c" and went with it.

Why does it always have to be England that fucks up the most basic aspects of football.

EDIT:  Here is the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UR9wwqjbO1I

Mic the refs up, let us hear their conversations and let the men watching on screens be able to say "you got this wrong, it's a free kick, bring the ball back e.t.c"
