Too many in the game with an agenda.
Richards all over TV last week claiming VAR should not be bringing the game back to the foul, when City's was disallowed. But last night praising VAR for pulling the game back to award WHU a penalty.
Not sure why the ref has to look at the monitor either, it's all dramatics really. All they needed was the ref on video relaying that it was a penalty, clear as day - award the penalty.
I cannot find the video now but there was one with an Aussie ref I think, with a liv mic to his VAR team and you heard the talking through the game, he was told "you got that wrong e.t.c" and went with it.
Why does it always have to be England that fucks up the most basic aspects of football.
EDIT: Here is the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UR9wwqjbO1I
Mic the refs up, let us hear their conversations and let the men watching on screens be able to say "you got this wrong, it's a free kick, bring the ball back e.t.c"