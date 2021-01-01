It's a very soft pen IMO but I understand why it's given when you watch it back. My issue is that the ref and the linesman see it in real time and neither of them, both close to the ball, give nothing. Wasn't the whole point of VAR to not be re-refereeing the games and only checking for things which are 'clear and obvious'? If you don't think that's a pen in real time, and I didn't and was about 20 feet away from it, then it can't given via VAR. IMO



Also, both the ref and linesman (specifically the one nearest the Main Stand) were awful last night. May as well not have had one because he gave us nothing and them everything. High foot on Darwin early on right under his nose, nothing. West Ham player falls over, definite foul. They're all fucking useless and should all be replaced