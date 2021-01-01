There is an issue which VAR has introduced that's changing how football is refereed.



It started with not flagging offside, because VAR will review and catch it if there's a goal. But things happen in a passage of play that don't lead to a goal (corners, fouls, injuries) that don't lead to a VAR check and the game is not rewound to the offside. Even should an offside be given, it's almost never brought back to the spot of the offside, but taken from 10-20m further back, disadvantaging the defending team. The idea being that an incorrect offside being more detrimental to the game than having to rewind should it become "relevant". Now, after years of splitting hairs and wasting time over millimeters, marginal offsides can be ignored to "give the benefit of the doubt" (and that can also not be given if the referee or VAR official so chooses)



Essentially, the rule has led to a tacit acceptance of breaking one of the fondamental laws of the game, both in the "flag down, VAR will catch it" and "benefit of the doubt" applications.



Which beings us to the latest mangling of the rules that allows the ref to ignore small fouls to let the game flow. Shouldn't the fouling team retaining possession or gaining an advantage cause the game to stop where a foul is seen? Apparently not any more. Yesterday's game was a great showcase of how it's gone too far: Taylor letting everything go, allowing multiple fouls, bad tackles (and not just by City), injuries, and even a goal until he was convinced to go to the VAR. It's not surprising that the City players were furious that goal wasn't allowed to stand, after all the ref let worse go than a shirt tug and tackling a keeper when he had both hands on the ball and him standing 5m away from the first incident when it happened. Why wouldn't the goal stand?



VAR has a very specific remit, as we found out from all the things it isn't allowed to interviene on. Anything that happens around a goal it has the duty to review the passage of play and point out where the referee may have made a clear and obvious mistake. And here is the rub, letting obvious fouls go for "letting the game flow" and "clear and obvious mistake" cannot exist in parallel, but in the short time the game-flow trend has been in effect, people have already become used to getting away with constant fouling. No wonder that the officiating teams are creating chaos by both ignoring and sanctionning the same incident at the same time. What would have happened had Joe's defending put the ball out for a corner? Nothing at all, no disallowed corner, no review.



This multiple standard of when the same incident is or isn't a foul, when it's sanctionned or let go, is or isn't an offside, when it's reviewed or not, when the benefit of the doubt is or isn't applied is fundementally detrimental to the fabric of the game and is a wide open door for anyone, players, refs, press, managers or VAR, to interpret the very simple laws of the game to gain or give an advantage to one or another side, by intentional or unconscious bias.



I may be a little slow coming around to this but, until the standard of refereeing improves and becomes a decently reliable constant across the refereeing body, VAR and the additional "rules" it has created, needs to be binned off.

