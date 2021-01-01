« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15920 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm
The crazy thing is that if they would have overturned the City goal today for the foul on Alisson then there would have been zero controversy as it is an easy decision as he has two hands on the ball:



So even when VAR gets things right they still manage to do it in the most controversial way possible...

Neville tried to say Ali didnt have full control of the ball :lmao

The fact hes the face (a rat one at that) of football on sky sports says it all how clueless they all are in their and their propaganda machine
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15921 on: Today at 12:10:01 am »
Do you even need two hands on the ball anymore? What was that rule that came out of that Leicester  goal not too long ago
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15922 on: Today at 02:14:51 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm
Haaland doing a wee dive in the hope of a penalty too.
It probably for safety reasons for him much better to go there, he running full speed and has contract with a player going the other way like your body momentum is stopped your like to go down and falling down is less likely to hurt them try and stay up. Yes players dive at time but that more contract go down try of one then anything else.
Glad Match Centre confirmed that was also a foul
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15923 on: Today at 02:17:09 am »
Ref mics need to go to broadcast. Until that happens nothing will change.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15924 on: Today at 09:23:41 am »
I initially could see why pep was annoyed, but the above slo mo of Ali's contact puts it beyond doubt, whatever arguments he has about the shirt pull. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15925 on: Today at 09:29:03 am »
There is an issue which VAR has introduced that's changing how football is refereed.

It started with not flagging offside, because VAR will review and catch it if there's a goal. But things happen in a passage of play that don't lead to a goal (corners, fouls, injuries) that don't lead to a VAR check and the game is not rewound to the offside. Even should an offside be given, it's almost never brought back to the spot of the offside, but taken from 10-20m further back, disadvantaging the defending team. The idea being that an incorrect offside being more detrimental to the game than having to rewind should it become "relevant". Now, after years of splitting hairs and wasting time over millimeters, marginal offsides can be ignored to "give the benefit of the doubt" (and that can also not be given if the referee or VAR official so chooses)

Essentially, the rule has led to a tacit acceptance of breaking one of the fondamental laws of the game, both in the "flag down, VAR will catch it" and "benefit of the doubt" applications.

Which beings us to the latest mangling of the rules that allows the ref to ignore small fouls to let the game flow. Shouldn't the fouling team retaining possession or gaining an advantage cause the game to stop where a foul is seen? Apparently not any more. Yesterday's game was a great showcase of how it's gone too far: Taylor letting everything go, allowing multiple fouls, bad tackles (and not just by City), injuries, and even a goal until he was convinced to go to the VAR. It's not surprising that the City players were furious that goal wasn't allowed to stand, after all the ref let worse go than a shirt tug and tackling a keeper when he had both hands on the ball and him standing 5m away from the first incident when it happened. Why wouldn't the goal stand?

VAR has a very specific remit, as we found out from all the things it isn't allowed to interviene on. Anything that happens around a goal it has the duty to review the passage of play and point out where the referee may have made a clear and obvious mistake. And here is the rub, letting obvious fouls go for "letting the game flow" and "clear and obvious mistake" cannot exist in parallel, but in the short time the game-flow trend has been in effect, people have already become used to getting away with constant fouling. No wonder that the officiating teams are creating chaos by both ignoring and sanctionning the same incident at the same time. What would have happened had Joe's defending put the ball out for a corner? Nothing at all, no disallowed corner, no review.

This multiple standard of when the same incident is or isn't a foul, when it's sanctionned or let go, is or isn't an offside, when it's reviewed or not, when the benefit of the doubt is or isn't applied is fundementally detrimental to the fabric of the game and is a wide open door for anyone, players, refs, press, managers or VAR, to interpret the very simple laws of the game to gain or give an advantage to one or another side, by intentional or unconscious bias.

I may be a little slow coming around to this but, until the standard of refereeing improves and becomes a decently reliable constant across the refereeing body, VAR and the additional "rules" it has created, needs to be binned off.
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15926 on: Today at 10:04:49 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:17:09 am
Ref mics need to go to broadcast. Until that happens nothing will change.

100%. If they can't justify it in a logical way [Jon Moss 'I've no idea if Lovren's touched it', anyone?] with everyone listening then its not worth listening too. I can't see any reason not to do it.

Feel like we're at the absolute nadir of refereeing at the moment, it's worse than ever. Stuff in every single game that just makes no sense or changes week to week.

incidentally - i don't wish to become a bernardo/Pep apologist, but both of them argued the toss that Haaland's foul on Fabinho wasn't consistent with what Taylor had done in the game. It was completely wrong that taylor did that of course, but I can see what they're saying. But by the same token, the goal wouldn't have stood anyway because of the foul on Alisson. Did Pep/Bernardo know that? And if not should they not have been told before doing a broadcast round of interviews? It feels like we have all this technology and it's making things miles worse in terms of the decisions we debate, because all of it is done in such a weird clandestine way. 
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:26 am by Sharado »
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15927 on: Today at 10:24:26 am »
It has some good uses VAR, yesterday were a couple of examples, the 2 fouls that the ref didnt spot leading up to city's goal, and the hilarious penalty and red card the linesman decided to give leeds because the home fans needed a lift.
