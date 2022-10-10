« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee  (Read 794338 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15840 on: October 10, 2022, 06:09:15 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on October 10, 2022, 05:21:24 pm
I don't quite understand this 'out of all camera shot' when the ball was passed? Was the pass too long? So if we keep someone in the opposition half near the penalty box, and punt the ball to them from our box, then VAR can't check it?

That can't be right. The pass wasn't that long, average length and certainly a length that they have been able to check before.

Or do they mean there were not enough cameras about (conveniently) at the Emirates?

So they have agreed to go with the assistant's decision (who is told to keep his flag down anyway and trust VAR)???

Therefore, surely if they cannot draw lines, they must call the ref over to look at the photo they have, and let him make a decision then?

Another worrying aspect of this is the speed that they accepted the VAR team telling them "no, sorry, we can't draw any lines. Give the goal" That's horrendous.

So far this season we have lost because of an offside man Utd goal that they had to allow, and this goal that they had to allow.
(I'm not even mentioning yesterday's penalty or the mitrovic one)

Did anyone notice how quick every flag went up against Nunez? Some were very obvious but surely not every one being obvious and every Arsenal one being not sure, leave it to VAR to decide.

Quote from: stoa on October 10, 2022, 05:24:11 pm
This is honestly unbelievable. According to that ESPN thing they have five cameras in total with calibrated lines and apparently they were fine with having a blind spot on either side of the halfway line and couldn't be arsed using enough cameras to fully cover both sides of the pitch. Un-fucking-believable...

Nice incentive for every other team now - stand just inside the Arsenal half marginally offside and there's no camera to catch you when your defender punts it over the top.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15841 on: October 10, 2022, 06:12:53 pm »
Quote from: stoa on October 10, 2022, 05:24:11 pm
This is honestly unbelievable. According to that ESPN thing they have five cameras in total with calibrated lines and apparently they were fine with having a blind spot on either side of the halfway line and couldn't be arsed using enough cameras to fully cover both sides of the pitch. Un-fucking-believable...

Farcical stuff. Then again this is the same league that had the Villa-Sheff Utd goal line technology fuck-up a few years back
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15842 on: October 10, 2022, 06:48:08 pm »
You have to laugh really only in football can you have a system desugned to help people but its a real shit show.

I'd get rid of it now if I was in charge.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15843 on: October 10, 2022, 07:32:51 pm »
Quote from: stoa on October 10, 2022, 05:24:11 pm
This is honestly unbelievable. According to that ESPN thing they have five cameras in total with calibrated lines and apparently they were fine with having a blind spot on either side of the halfway line and couldn't be arsed using enough cameras to fully cover both sides of the pitch. Un-fucking-believable...

This just gets worse. Who is operating these 5 cameras?
None other but SKY!!!
So they ARE influencing results. In a league where 1 point can be the difference between winning it or not, this is totally unacceptable.
And so quick to make the decision and accept that no footage existed? What the hell is going on here?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15844 on: October 10, 2022, 07:51:08 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on October 10, 2022, 07:32:51 pm
This just gets worse. Who is operating these 5 cameras?
None other but SKY!!!
So they ARE influencing results. In a league where 1 point can be the difference between winning it or not, this is totally unacceptable.
And so quick to make the decision and accept that no footage existed? What the hell is going on here?

Its so shit. Its hard to accept being done by a few decisions. The offside, there not being enough cameras is taking the piss in the supposed best league in the world?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15845 on: October 10, 2022, 07:59:56 pm »
That camera excuse is incredible.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15846 on: October 10, 2022, 08:05:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 10, 2022, 07:59:56 pm
That camera excuse is incredible.

Its a disgrace.

All this stuff seems to happen to us too (the beach ball springs to mind).

He looked offside on the still bit it still stood.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15847 on: October 10, 2022, 08:12:40 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on October 10, 2022, 07:32:51 pm
This just gets worse. Who is operating these 5 cameras?
None other but SKY!!!
So they ARE influencing results. In a league where 1 point can be the difference between winning it or not, this is totally unacceptable.
And so quick to make the decision and accept that no footage existed? What the hell is going on here?

From the ESPN article on the previous page. Doesnt look like Sky in this case.

Technology provider Hawk-Eye has five cameras around the pitch which can be used to place the offside lines, but Saka was out of shot on all of them at the point the ball was played by White.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15848 on: October 10, 2022, 08:17:01 pm »
« Reply #15849 on: October 10, 2022, 08:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 10, 2022, 08:05:47 pm
Its a disgrace.

All this stuff seems to happen to us too (the beach ball springs to mind).

He looked offside on the still bit it still stood.
Remember when Salah was pushed just before Fulham scored and the phrase 'normal contact' was used by the PGMOL and then never used again.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15850 on: October 10, 2022, 08:27:41 pm »
Surely they've got to fix that!  You can imagine snides like Conte or Mourinho setting up their tactics to take advantage of such a flaw.  It would be interesting to know if Arteta and his players knew about it, my guess would be that they did.

On top of all the human errors yesterday - not just in our game although we suffered more than others - it's embarrassing for the league.
« Reply #15851 on: October 10, 2022, 08:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on October 10, 2022, 08:24:38 pm
Remember when Salah was pushed just before Fulham scored and the phrase 'normal contact' was used by the PGMOL and then never used again.

Remember the "respect the ref campaign" - Mascherano the only player to get sent off as a result.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15852 on: October 10, 2022, 08:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on October 10, 2022, 08:24:38 pm
Remember when Salah was pushed just before Fulham scored and the phrase 'normal contact' was used by the PGMOL and then never used again.

Its been going on since Masch got punished for the respect to referees movement, a week after Ashley Cole called a ref a c*nt, and never to be used again
« Reply #15853 on: October 10, 2022, 09:14:27 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 10, 2022, 08:27:41 pm
Surely they've got to fix that!  You can imagine snides like Conte or Mourinho setting up their tactics to take advantage of such a flaw.  It would be interesting to know if Arteta and his players knew about it, my guess would be that they did.

On top of all the human errors yesterday - not just in our game although we suffered more than others - it's embarrassing for the league.

How can you prep for something so obscure and improbable given the nature of the game. Although I do recall another incident where the camera wasn't 'in the right area', it was a relegation game where the ball crossed the line

We got shafted and there should be a process for dealing with it rather than just saying, oh tough shit. And if there is a technical flaw, they need to correct that shit asap
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15854 on: October 10, 2022, 09:41:11 pm »
The fact Sky control the cameras and Neville / Tyler seem to have a feed telling you before a goal is awarded / chalked off is slightly odd.

Why aren't the conversations available like we were told they would be?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15855 on: October 10, 2022, 10:11:02 pm »
Why is it again being snuck out in an article 24 hours later? We need to be stronger and demand answers on why we keep getting shat on with these decisions
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15856 on: October 10, 2022, 10:12:22 pm »
We're just mugs aren't we?

These fuckers are taking the piss right in front of our eyes

Must be honest, my interest in football is at an all time low - I'm watching these tits (as background noise more than anything else) talk absolute shit, falling over themselves to twist the narrative to suit themselves.

As an added bonus, we've got fucking FANTASY FOOTBALL being discussed and shown in between the actual game.

It's all quite pathetic
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15857 on: October 10, 2022, 11:45:37 pm »
From the PL guidance on how VAR is used to make offside decisions:
For the Premier League, five cameras are calibrated: the main wide camera, both 18-yard box cameras and both goalline cameras.

***Hawk-Eye can also use any broadcast camera to identify the point of contact with the ball by the attacker, and synchronises all cameras for this purpose***

So according to the second point, why not use the VAR still shot that SKY showed?
I have never heard of this blind spot being an issue before.
At the very least we deserve an apology that the tool was not fit for purpose yesterday.
We're in poor enough form without opponents being given a goal start, and another goal at 2-2.
I would love to hear some official comment from the club, rather than it being left to Klopp to comment on it at a presser.



« Reply #15858 on: October 11, 2022, 01:09:29 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 10, 2022, 12:16:47 pm
Looking forward to seeing that Anthony Taylor will be reffing Liverpool v Man City on Sunday  :P
Null and void the season. It's the only way.

Well, I was joking. But no, it's Anthony Taylor!
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2846616
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15859 on: October 11, 2022, 01:15:22 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 11, 2022, 01:09:29 pm
Well, I was joking. But no, it's Anthony Taylor!
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2846616
Of course it is. And Darren England on VAR, obviously.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15860 on: October 11, 2022, 01:20:55 pm »
:lmao :lmao you couldn't even make it up.

Then again what muppet would you want to ref us.

All as equally bad and biased.
« Reply #15861 on: October 11, 2022, 01:38:53 pm »
Just means we start 2-0 down rather than our usual 1-0
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15862 on: October 11, 2022, 01:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on October 10, 2022, 08:43:52 pm
Remember the "respect the ref campaign" - Mascherano the only player to get sent off as a result.

and wasn't that for asking the ref why they could keep fouling Torres
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15863 on: October 11, 2022, 01:48:31 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 11, 2022, 01:09:29 pm
Well, I was joking. But no, it's Anthony Taylor!
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2846616

More importantly the VAR from Arsenal who gave us nothing is being punished by, checks notes, being made VAR for us again this weekend :mindblown
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15864 on: October 11, 2022, 01:48:53 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 11, 2022, 01:09:29 pm
Well, I was joking. But no, it's Anthony Taylor!
https://www.premierleague.com/news/2846616
Fucking hell. Not arsed who he supports, there is a group of referee's in the league and 85% of them aren't from Manchester or Liverpool. Is it that hard to avoid this nonsense?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15865 on: October 11, 2022, 01:54:15 pm »
Quote from: cdav on October 11, 2022, 01:48:31 pm
More importantly the VAR from Arsenal who gave us nothing is being punished by, checks notes, being made VAR for us again this weekend :mindblown

Is it only refs that aren't allowed to referee the same team in consecutive weeks then?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15866 on: October 11, 2022, 02:17:41 pm »
Quote from: cdav on October 11, 2022, 01:48:31 pm
More importantly the VAR from Arsenal who gave us nothing is being punished by, checks notes, being made VAR for us again this weekend :mindblown

To be fair, he has been consistent, because with him at VAR he never gives us anything and he might as well not be there...
« Reply #15867 on: October 11, 2022, 02:50:39 pm »
Yeah the bad news here is that England geezer. Taylor is not bad by comparison, whatever his allegiances.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15868 on: October 11, 2022, 04:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 11, 2022, 02:50:39 pm
Yeah the bad news here is that England geezer. Taylor is not bad by comparison, whatever his allegiances.



Taylor is worse than bad.
« Reply #15869 on: October 11, 2022, 08:24:11 pm »
Quote from: plura on October 10, 2022, 12:10:42 pm
Any VAR experts here that knows the difference between the rules in Europe to the PL? I dont know for sure but thought it was maybe the Bundesliga where the VAR people would look at the other events happening on the pitch and then not having to take into consideration this frustrating thing which is the clear and obvious error part?

I think you got your answer in the City game earlier today. A PL VAR wouldn't have got involved in any of those three decisions - the disallowed goal, the penalty or the sending off. They would have just gone with the on-pitch ref, as "there wasn't much in it". It's because VAR is used differently in the PL that there won't be any English VARs at the World Cup. And to make matters worse, the PL refs have been instructed to referee hand ball differently from the rest of the world, because "we know better".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15870 on: October 11, 2022, 08:29:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October  9, 2022, 09:45:30 pm
I dont think its unfair to suggest you may see it next weekend (I wonder which ref theyll give us, Im guessing Taylor)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15871 on: October 11, 2022, 09:34:09 pm »
Quote from: cdav on October 11, 2022, 01:48:31 pm
More importantly the VAR from Arsenal who gave us nothing is being punished by, checks notes, being made VAR for us again this weekend :mindblown
Would guess they putting the top Ref and Var inside the PGMOL on this game. They should avoid Taylor in this and the United game for the regional stuff but him and Oliver are the best two rated Refs by the PGMOL, considering both are going to the world cup for England. There is clearly room for improvement in how the game is reffed in England.
« Reply #15872 on: Yesterday at 12:56:40 pm »
Quote from: stoa on October 10, 2022, 05:24:11 pm
This is honestly unbelievable. According to that ESPN thing they have five cameras in total with calibrated lines and apparently they were fine with having a blind spot on either side of the halfway line and couldn't be arsed using enough cameras to fully cover both sides of the pitch. Un-fucking-believable...

It'll be forgotten about though, there's no cut through to the wider audiences so it's just a case of "whinging scousers" as usual.

It takes someone on MOTD/MNF to start talking about it for people to jump on the bandwagon.
« Reply #15873 on: Today at 05:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October 10, 2022, 04:26:53 pm
Dale Johnson said the Martinelli goal was given because they couldn't draw the offside lines because Saka was out of all camera shot when the ball was played. 
Why was he out of camera shot? Cos he was fucking offside.
He also said the Gabriel one should have been a penalty and their penalty was incredibly soft.

Good day all around for the officials.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/english-premier-league/story/4766004/handball-by-gabriel-scamacca-antonio-rashford-and-saka-offside-decision

Just catching up on this. Farcical stuff they can't review it and stick with the onfield decision (which in itself if affected by VAR in the first place) because of cameras.

Joins the pantheon of exceptionally shit officiating, with the beachball goal, the Respect Campaign and Firmino being offside by an armpit.
« Reply #15874 on: Today at 05:59:18 pm »
They dont raise their flags anymore, so as to let VAR check and confirm whether its off or not. But this time, there's no 'camera angle' to check whether its off or not, so stick to the original on field decision of not raising the flag because they're relying on VAR to check whether it was off or not

If there is a flaw on blind spots, why has this never been flagged and rectified?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee
« Reply #15875 on: Today at 07:29:32 pm »
Still no official comments on what went on, just an article from ESPN? PGMOL really don't do transparency do they
