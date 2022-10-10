From the PL guidance on how VAR is used to make offside decisions:

For the Premier League, five cameras are calibrated: the main wide camera, both 18-yard box cameras and both goalline cameras.



***Hawk-Eye can also use any broadcast camera to identify the point of contact with the ball by the attacker, and synchronises all cameras for this purpose***



So according to the second point, why not use the VAR still shot that SKY showed?

I have never heard of this blind spot being an issue before.

At the very least we deserve an apology that the tool was not fit for purpose yesterday.

We're in poor enough form without opponents being given a goal start, and another goal at 2-2.

I would love to hear some official comment from the club, rather than it being left to Klopp to comment on it at a presser.







