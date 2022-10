As for the handball, why is the Gabriel not defending with his hands by his side? If you choose to raise them, surely you risk a handball.





I've long given up on trying to find out what the actual handball is nowadays. I think at one point it was "If you're hands are not close to your body it's a penalty". We conceded one of them in some European game when Carra was sliding in and the ball hit his hand. But since then I think that has changed about a million times, so I can't be arsed anymore. One thing has stayed the same though: refs tend to give or not give handballs depending on where they happen. At the centre circle even a slight touch is a handball apparently, in the penalty area you basically have to catch the ball with both your hands, wave it twice around your hand and then throw it at the ref to give a penalty away it seems...