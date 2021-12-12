IMO they need to do two things to re-build trust in VAR:
1. Similar to Ghost Town above, create a VAR-specific team, independent of match-day refs. I think that PL refs have far too big of egos, that even behind VAR, they want to weigh in on the game. Get a team of folks that know the rules, but stay silent, until objectively a mistake has been made on the pitch.
2. Follow rugby and mic up the refs and VAR. Open communication would stop conjecture around why they made the decisions. If we know, we can then discuss if the rules and understandings of the rules were followed.
One of the pundits yesterday mentioned that the technology is not the problem; which I agree with. There are rarely, if ever, issues in the Champions League, so clearly it can work. We just have ego-fueled people running point with zero accountability or transparency into their decisions.