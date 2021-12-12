« previous next »
Premier League starting discussions with PGMOL to work out what the fuck theyre doing with VAR.  probably just a reaction to the weekends media so I wont hold my breath.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62787324



Premier League to review VAR operation with PGMOL

I look forward to the PGMOL finding that the PGMOL is doing a fantastic job.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:30:23 pm
Premier League to review VAR operation with PGMOL

I look forward to the PGMOL finding that the PGMOL is doing a fantastic job.

Some fluff and then business as usual.

Just get rid of it, train better officials (boost the salary offer if needs be, get foreign refs if possible) and sack Riley's cabal off.

VAR is absolutely pointless if the officials are shit and if they're biased it just makes corruption easier.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:53:45 am
Game is ruined, as fake as wrestling and owned by murderous tyrants.

Excuse me...can you explain further please, I was brought up going to the Liverpool Stadium to see Jackie Pallow, Mick McManus, the bad guy in the mask, The Royale Brothers etc, I had my doubts it was all real, but my Dad convinced me it was!

Are you telling me I was duped...gutted now!
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 02:36:46 pm
Excuse me...can you explain further please, I was brought up going to the Liverpool Stadium to see Jackie Pallow, Mick McManus, the bad guy in the mask, The Royale Brothers etc, I had my doubts it was all real, but my Dad convinced me it was!

Are you telling me I was duped...gutted now!

Yeah you were duped, your dad said it was easy easy easy
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 02:29:36 pm
Premier League starting discussions with PGMOL to work out what the fuck theyre doing with VAR.  probably just a reaction to the weekends media so I wont hold my breath.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62787324

What was the controversy with the Saudi Arabia goal?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:41:42 pm
What was the controversy with the Saudi Arabia goal?

Crystal Palace player basically pushed Newcastle player into the Crystal Palace goal keeper. VAR decided it was a foul by the Newcastle player and disallowed the goal.
I was pleased to see it but it was a terrible decision to disallow the barcode saudi's goal, it seems they didn't show the ref the camera angle behind the incident. 
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:35:00 pm
Some fluff and then business as usual.

Just get rid of it, train better officials (boost the salary offer if needs be, get foreign refs if possible) and sack Riley's cabal off.

VAR is absolutely pointless if the officials are shit and if they're biased it just makes corruption easier.
We've got a foreign ref: Jarred Gillet, who was the VAR for the West Ham 'goal' and he's as shite as the rest of them.

There's an institutional problem as long as PGMOL are in charge of officiating. They need disbanding, with a new refereeing body instituted with the emphasis on objectivity and consistency with a culture of idealised practice similar to that found in other professions like law and medicine.

Independent oversight and quality monitoring needs to be introduced, with real powers to audit, caution and sanction officials. Accountability needs to be introduced - inc. micing up refs and VAR so we can here the officiating process in action, and both referees and VAR having to explain their decisions as a matter of course via a publically acessible report after each match.

And if VAR is to remain it needs to be separated from refereeing completely. It needs to be run by a separate body with no overlap and no crossover. You either train as a referee/assistant referee or a VAR, not both, with a different organisation in charge of each.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62787324

The Premier League is to review the controversial VAR decisions at Chelsea and Newcastle yesterday with referees' body PGMOL as a matter of priority.

The move comes after decisions that denied Newcastle United and West Ham goals against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, respectively.

Both teams thought they had scored, with the goals confirmed by the on-pitch referee.

In each instance, the goals were disallowed after VAR.

Both decisions have been heavily criticised, with many arguing that the role of VAR is not to get involved to reverse debatable calls that have already been made.
Its a farce now, took an age to dissalow the Brighton goal. :butt
Werent they saying theyd bought in new technology to make offsides much, much quicker? :D
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:15:00 pm
Werent they saying theyd bought in new technology to make offsides much, much quicker? :D

Yes but unfortunately they have chimpanzees working it all
IMO they need to do two things to re-build trust in VAR:

1. Similar to Ghost Town above, create a VAR-specific team, independent of match-day refs. I think that PL refs have far too big of egos, that even behind VAR, they want to weigh in on the game. Get a team of folks that know the rules, but stay silent, until objectively a mistake has been made on the pitch.

2. Follow rugby and mic up the refs and VAR. Open communication would stop conjecture around why they made the decisions. If we know, we can then discuss if the rules and understandings of the rules were followed.

One of the pundits yesterday mentioned that the technology is not the problem; which I agree with. There are rarely, if ever, issues in the Champions League, so clearly it can work. We just have ego-fueled people running point with zero accountability or transparency into their decisions.
I'll also point out, because people have mentioned it, that at the World Cup it is a referee panel used for VAR. Three Refs to make a VAR decision. Those three Refs from three different confederations.

No chance PGMOL goes this route.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:35:44 pm
I'll also point out, because people have mentioned it, that at the World Cup it is a referee panel used for VAR. Three Refs to make a VAR decision. Those three Refs from three different confederations.

No chance PGMOL goes this route.

How does that work? Voting stuff up or down like theyre judges on Britains got talent?
When you've got Mike Dean saying things like this, how can it fail... :D
Quote
"When it first came in I used to hate it. I had a run-in with the bosses about it. It wasn't for me. I had refereed by then for 19 years without someone in my ear telling me what to do."
Thats literally it, its clear as day. We dont want this, are we fuck working to make it work.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:02:05 pm
We've got a foreign ref: Jarred Gillet, who was the VAR for the West Ham 'goal' and he's as shite as the rest of them.

There's an institutional problem as long as PGMOL are in charge of officiating. They need disbanding, with a new refereeing body instituted with the emphasis on objectivity and consistency with a culture of idealised practice similar to that found in other professions like law and medicine.

Independent oversight and quality monitoring needs to be introduced, with real powers to audit, caution and sanction officials. Accountability needs to be introduced - inc. micing up refs and VAR so we can here the officiating process in action, and both referees and VAR having to explain their decisions as a matter of course via a publically acessible report after each match.

And if VAR is to remain it needs to be separated from refereeing completely. It needs to be run by a separate body with no overlap and no crossover. You either train as a referee/assistant referee or a VAR, not both, with a different organisation in charge of each.

By foreign refs I don't mean some random bloke from Australia whose come here and got a gig as a PL official.

We've got the best players in the world, we should have the best officials. The ones who will go to the World Cup.

PGMOL obviously a problem as well and a reason for the dreadful state of our referees but the best leagues need the best officials.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:42:12 pm
How does that work? Voting stuff up or down like theyre judges on Britains got talent?

For the last WC Final, these were in the VAR booth:

Italy Massimiliano Irrati
Argentina Mauro Vigliano
Chile Carlos Astroza Cárdenas
Netherlands Danny Makkelie

3 VAR Officials plus 1 to communicate with the on pitch Ref who was from Argentina.
