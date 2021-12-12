Some fluff and then business as usual.



Just get rid of it, train better officials (boost the salary offer if needs be, get foreign refs if possible) and sack Riley's cabal off.



VAR is absolutely pointless if the officials are shit and if they're biased it just makes corruption easier.



We've got a foreign ref: Jarred Gillet, who was the VAR for the West Ham 'goal' and he's as shite as the rest of them.There's an institutional problem as long as PGMOL are in charge of officiating. They need disbanding, with a new refereeing body instituted with the emphasis on objectivity and consistency with a culture of idealised practice similar to that found in other professions like law and medicine.Independent oversight and quality monitoring needs to be introduced, with real powers to audit, caution and sanction officials. Accountability needs to be introduced - inc. micing up refs and VAR so we can here the officiating process in action, and both referees and VAR having to explain their decisions as a matter of course via a publically acessible report after each match.And if VAR is to remain it needs to be separated from refereeing completely. It needs to be run by a separate body with no overlap and no crossover. You either train as a referee/assistant referee or a VAR, not both, with a different organisation in charge of each.