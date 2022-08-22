I was all for VAR because despite all my constant whining, crying, whinging and stamping feet - all I really ever wanted was for everything to be 100% a level playing field for everyone
If THIS happens that THAT is the result, 100% of the time.
That THAT happens then THIS is the result.
But somehow with a backup video system where they can review stuff, the refs have managed to become even more inconsistent and cheat even more - it was always a bit shady, but when you can literally see what they have made their decision on, they can't even be arsed hiding it any more.
On top of obvious sometimes bias, the rest of their decision making is absolutely random.
We have players worth millions, playing for millions a week and club worth billions and they are reffed by old blerts that are fatter and older than everyone - and to make it worse when they retire, they are stuck on VAR.
PGMOL have done the impossible. Fucked up an unfuckupable system and made football worse for it.