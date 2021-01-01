« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 08:43:46 am
The offside rule with VAR feels like a fix.

Dale Johnson saying they allow margin for error now, but then it's not consistently applied (even just over the weekend). Basically, they'll find a way to give the decision they want if it's tight. Rashford was offside.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 09:57:58 am
Bent as ever. Premier League is a fucking joke and the referees are absolute c*nts.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:25:13 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:43:46 am
The offside rule with VAR feels like a fix.

Dale Johnson saying they allow margin for error now, but then it's not consistently applied (even just over the weekend). Basically, they'll find a way to give the decision they want if it's tight. Rashford was offside.

Dale Johnsons a smug c*nt.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 10:38:57 am
I need to see a clearly picture of that offside, it certainly looked offside until they drawn the lines (I get it can be deceptive).

But after seeing them re-draw lines numerous times, the Firmino decision where they used his shadow, drawing a off VVD shoulder, I am not yet convinced he was onside.

Thicker lines is bullshit too, they should just use a thicker line for the defender and if attacks in that you give benefit of the doubt.  I still don't understand how some decision seem to take seconds to work out but others take minutes..
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 11:00:53 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 10:38:57 am
I need to see a clearly picture of that offside, it certainly looked offside until they drawn the lines (I get it can be deceptive).

But after seeing them re-draw lines numerous times, the Firmino decision where they used his shadow, drawing a off VVD shoulder, I am not yet convinced he was onside.

Thicker lines is bullshit too, they should just use a thicker line for the defender and if attacks in that you give benefit of the doubt.  I still don't understand how some decision seem to take seconds to work out but others take minutes..
You literally don't need lines to see it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 11:18:51 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:25:13 am
Dale Johnsons a smug c*nt.

He's just an apologist for the refs now

From his article today..

Rashford was marginally offside, but onside due to this "benefit of the doubt."
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 11:21:12 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:18:51 am
Rashford was marginally offside, but onside due to this "benefit of the doubt."

That's fair enough, the problem I have is when it happens to us and our player is ruled offside, which you know will happen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 11:25:01 am
Maybe they would be better off if they drew a line connecting the forward's furthest extremity to the defender's furthest extremity, end extended the line to the edges of the pitch in both directions. If the gozziness of the line isn't enough to make it obvious then compare it to a square-on line or just give the goal if it's too close to call.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 12:05:44 pm
Maybe I am missing something but why isn't it a simple birds eye view like goaline tech?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 12:28:57 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:05:44 pm
Maybe I am missing something but why isn't it a simple birds eye view like goaline tech?

Rashfords nose would obscure his feet.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 01:35:14 pm
Just change the offside rule and base just where the feet are.  If foot of attacker in front of the defender then offside.  Ok, there might be some unusual one that rarely crop up (Bobby one a couple of seasons back?? - boot shadow etc) but it'll stop all this "line drawing" to shoulders/armpits etc.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 01:36:44 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 01:35:14 pm
Just change the offside rule and base just where the feet are.  If foot of attacker in front of the defender then offside.  Ok, there might be some unusual one that rarely crop up (Bobby one a couple of seasons back?? - boot shadow etc) but it'll stop all this "line drawing" to shoulders/armpits etc.

Then you'd have this place in uproar again as soon as one of them goes against us. Can't win.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 01:39:29 pm
Maybe not but at least it takes all the shoulder shit out of the equation.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 01:41:01 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 01:39:29 pm
Maybe not but at least it takes all the shoulder shit out of the equation.

Can't do it, what happens if it's a diving header for a goal, feet way behind.

The rule is fine, it's the way it's being applied by english refs that's the problem.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 01:41:29 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:21:12 am
That's fair enough, the problem I have is when it happens to us and our player is ruled offside, which you know will happen

Thats where the inconsistency comes in with different refs on VAR. The VAR officials shouldnt be active refs in the PL. They should be an independent body.

Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 01:35:14 pm
Just change the offside rule and base just where the feet are.  If foot of attacker in front of the defender then offside.  Ok, there might be some unusual one that rarely crop up (Bobby one a couple of seasons back?? - boot shadow etc) but it'll stop all this "line drawing" to shoulders/armpits etc.

Agree with this, use the feet. If the lines touch then the law should state that its either onside or offside. It would clear up 90% of the dubious decisions.


Edit

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:41:01 pm
Can't do it, what happens if it's a diving header for a goal, feet way behind.

The rule is fine, it's the way it's being applied by english refs that's the problem.

Good point about a diving header! But still from when a ball is kicked the attacking players feet would still have to be on the floor before they launch into the air to head the ball. If their feet are behind a defenders when the ball is played into them theyre onside. There are too many inconsistencies from where the lines are drawn on players arms.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 01:50:43 pm
Dive, levitate, await ball to be crossed, and relax.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 02:40:00 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:41:01 pm
Can't do it, what happens if it's a diving header for a goal, feet way behind.

The rule is fine, it's the way it's being applied by english refs that's the problem.

then it's a goal, anyone who wants to take advantage of doing a diving header (or any header) should be applauded
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 03:28:32 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:41:01 pm
Can't do it, what happens if it's a diving header for a goal, feet way behind.
Why would that be a problem? For starters who is going to be diving for a header at the point when the forward pass is made? If someone starts diving at that point they'll hit the deck before the ball reaches them unless the pass is from someone very, very close, in which case good on them, they've scored and are onside as long as their feet are onside. Anyway I can't think of any instances where this has been an issue.

The point being that feet only makes more sense and is much less complex than feet being compared to armpit or whatever, and it is much more in line with the spirit of the offside rule which was to prevent players standing in a position behind the last but one defender. Nothing to do with heads or arms or armpits or anything else, just where are they located.

Quote
The rule is fine, it's the way it's being applied by english refs that's the problem.
Depends what you mean by 'fine'. It's needlessly complex and pernickity when it doesn't need to be. That makes much of it feel artificial and the beauty of football compared to other sports is that the rules - in their original form at least -  tended to feel natural and obvious and unforced
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 03:29:17 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:21:12 am
That's fair enough, the problem I have is when it happens to us and our player is ruled offside, which you know will happen

It's not though. They are pissing about with it every year.

We have this season where the Champions League will have the "semi automated" offsides.

The introduction of VAR has unequivocally made the game worse in my eyes.

Refs are almost certainly making different decisions on the field now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 03:34:03 pm
As Troy Deeney says "VAR is shit!"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 03:41:27 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 01:35:14 pm
Just change the offside rule and base just where the feet are.  If foot of attacker in front of the defender then offside.  Ok, there might be some unusual one that rarely crop up (Bobby one a couple of seasons back?? - boot shadow etc) but it'll stop all this "line drawing" to shoulders/armpits etc.

To be honest I spent 30 years watching football without VAR and I always thought that that was the way that offsides were decided. None of this hands and head bollocks. If you're in line with a defender, you're not really gaining an advantage are you? VAR has unfortunately confirmed to me what I had suspected for years, even in the Premier League the referees are bent and they're actually worse than I thought.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 04:52:27 pm
I don't think they should use the lines at all. If it's not clear enough to see with the naked eye in a full-speed replay, they should just stick with the on-field decision. If they really want to use VAR, it should only be for clear and obvious errors.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 04:56:04 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 10:38:57 am
But after seeing them re-draw lines numerous times, the Firmino decision where they used his shadow, drawing a off VVD shoulder, I am not yet convinced he was onside.

Was that the Leicester game? Yeah, that was an awful decision. I remember Mane getting blatantly fouled in the build up to their third goal as well but nothing doing. Awful stuff.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 05:41:20 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:56:04 pm
Was that the Leicester game? Yeah, that was an awful decision. I remember Mane getting blatantly fouled in the build up to their third goal as well but nothing doing. Awful stuff.

Yep he got pushed over , 2 handed shove . Then Bobby got fouled at Spurs pushing the ball onto his arm in our own half , we scored and it got brought back for handball . Laughable
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 05:41:25 pm
Abu Dhabi got 2(TWO) extra minutes over 95 to find a winner yet Oliver blew on 95. Is it an inside job because I am confused?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 06:42:42 pm
Quote from: RedSandgrounder on Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm
Tolerance level.

Is that the term theyre using to justify whatever we decide?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 06:55:26 pm
Anyone who thinks VAR calls are made in isolation and with consistency according to the ever-changing retrospective arse-covering guidelines by the same bunch of incompetent and corrupt PGMOL officials, is naive in the extreme.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 07:57:34 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:18:51 am
He's just an apologist for the refs now

From his article today..

Rashford was marginally offside, but onside due to this "benefit of the doubt."

So now offside can be onside. Okay makes perfect sense.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 08:01:33 pm
Quote from: RedSandgrounder on Today at 07:57:34 pm
So now offside can be onside. Okay makes perfect sense.
Yeah. He wasn't offside but he was offside.
