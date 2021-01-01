Can't do it, what happens if it's a diving header for a goal, feet way behind.

Quote

The rule is fine, it's the way it's being applied by english refs that's the problem.



Why would that be a problem? For starters who is going to be diving for a header at the point when the forward pass is made? If someone starts diving at that point they'll hit the deck before the ball reaches them unless the pass is from someone very, very close, in which case good on them, they've scored and are onside as long as their feet are onside. Anyway I can't think of any instances where this has been an issue.The point being that feet only makes more sense and is much less complex than feet being compared to armpit or whatever, and it is much more in line with the spirit of the offside rule which was to prevent players standing in a position behind the last but one defender. Nothing to do with heads or arms or armpits or anything else, just where are they located.Depends what you mean by 'fine'. It's needlessly complex and pernickity when it doesn't need to be. That makes much of it feel artificial and the beauty of football compared to other sports is that the rules - in their original form at least - tended to feel natural and obvious and unforced