It has very little to do with VAR in my view. A lot of the issues with the diving, time-wasting and twattery by players like Fernandes is that in football there's still this general notion that refs need to be sensible and should make the right decision for the situation. Commentators on German Sky were laughing about how what Fernandes did usually gets you a yellow, but he didn't because he already had a booking. After a quick chuckle they basically agreed that it was the right call. It's the same thing for a lot of other things like fouls. Not sure if Carvalho got a foul against him when he slightly bumped into Martinez or whatever he's called (who was actually waiting for the bump and fell over like a sack of shite), but I wouln't be surprised if he did. Nobody really has an isssue with stuff like that. Then you look a few minutes earlier (or maybe later) and one of our attackers gets absolutely clattered from behind in the penalty area with the defender getting the ball but also basically jumping into our player. Nothing given. And again, everyone is okay with that. "That's not enough for a penalty", they say.This is what needs changing. Refs need to ref the game according to the rules and not according to what time it is, where the incident occurs on the pitch or how high-profile the match is. Unless people start asking for that, nothing will change. Sadly, most of the people are fine or even want refs to take the "sensible" decisions even if it means bending the rules. I absolutely hate that about football...I'm not saying I wanted a penalty for the defender jumping into our player. What I want is that if that's not a foul in the penalty area, it shouldn't be a foul in midfield and it shouldn't be a foul when the attacker does it to the defender.