What happens when you ask players. In this case La Liga players.



2. Which rule in football would you change?



Handball: 27%

Stoppage time: 16%

VAR: 14%

Offside: 4%

Harsher penalty decisions: 4%

Goalkeeper on line for penalties: 4%

None: 18%

Other*: 13%



*Other: Ability to protest versus referee; limiting substitutions; no limit to substitutions; remove suspensions after five yellow cards; remove penalty shootouts; put microphones on the refs.





What the players said:



"Handball rules. There are specific handball rules I don't like because I don't understand when it's a handball and when it isn't."

"Handball inside the box because it's not even understood by referees."

"All the time you waste with the VAR."

"VAR criteria. Often, players don't understand the referee's decisions."

"I would play with a stopped clock. It bothers me when the opposing team wastes time, and that would be a potential solution."

"The clock should be stopped, just like other sports. That way, we would avoid wasting time."

"To make the minutes in stoppage time more accurate."

"The offside rule. [Look at] the Eric Garcia play vs. France in the Nations League."

"Penalty shootouts. They're unfair."

"Increasing penalties for contact with goalkeepers."

"Any rule that goes against goalkeepers."





