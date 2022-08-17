« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 759736 times)

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,064
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15240 on: August 17, 2022, 12:40:56 pm »
Darren England on VAR? Hopefully he has his seeing-eye dog with him...
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,458
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15241 on: August 17, 2022, 01:09:03 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on August 17, 2022, 10:31:58 am
No need to reinvent the wheel, the laws of the game are simple but most of the time go unenforced for such bollocks as ruining the spectacle etc, as I've said before when this topic has come up just enforce the laws and it will quickly stop

Yeah there are already rules in place to stop time wasting, thye just aren't used and enforced properly. Which does suggest that there isn't the same will among the authorities and officials to 'fix' this as there is among fans.

As I said a fair degree of 'non ball-in-play' time is deemed to be an acceptable part of the 90 mins. Also players often don't mind a bit of timewasting which allows them to have a breather.

It comes back to the same old, dichotomous split between fans on the one hand and those actually involved in the game on the other. As fans we assume that players, managers, the football authorities, club officials etc all think like we do; but often they don't.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,458
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15242 on: August 17, 2022, 01:09:51 pm »
Quote from: stoa on August 17, 2022, 12:40:56 pm
Darren England on VAR? Hopefully he has his seeing-eye dog with him...
He's one of the worst, but tends to go under the radar a bit next to the luminous shiteness of Tierney et al
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15243 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 am »
On the FL show last night Nigel Pearson (Bristol City Manager) said he's given serious consideration to packing the game in largely 'cause of the standard of officiating is the worst he's ever known it.

I know some have views on Pearson, and he's about as ineffective a manager as he was a player, but I've always considered him to be honest and straightforward.  So his view is telling, and if the Championship referees are not considered good enough to operate in the PL they must be utter shite.  He's probably got a point and has reached the end of his rope.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,658
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15244 on: Yesterday at 12:09:12 pm »
Paid Generously by Mancunian OverLords.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
  • 11,053ft up
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15245 on: Yesterday at 05:27:53 pm »
Mike Dean with a Daily Mail blurb saying he should have recommended to Taylor he go to the monitor to probably send off Romero. Like how hard is it to just do a weekly update explaining decisions like this? Granted this is just for VAR decisions, has nothing to do with Taylor having one of the all time worst Ref performances that I can remember in that 2nd half.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,422
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15246 on: Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm »
Wasn't it said that conversations between the ref and VAR would be broadcast post game?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,953
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15247 on: Yesterday at 05:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm
Wasn't it said that conversations between the ref and VAR would be broadcast post game?

It was suggested by people, but PGMOL would never let that happen.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
  • 11,053ft up
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15248 on: Yesterday at 05:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm
Wasn't it said that conversations between the ref and VAR would be broadcast post game?

Yes. Also why is Mike Dean getting to do this on his own in the Daily Mail? Why isn't the PGMOL doing this? How strange.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,654
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15249 on: Today at 01:57:11 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on August 16, 2022, 03:31:00 pm
The Everton shitshow seemed to ruin him.

i agree oliver has been on the slide for some time, i attribute it to VAR, instead of reffing the game himself he started relying on VAR and now uses it as a crutch through whole games and takes the responsibility off of himself - common with all refs now really but as he was a good one, it's highlighted even more

pity, i genuinely rated him
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,257
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15250 on: Today at 02:13:29 am »
What happens when you ask players. In this case La Liga players.

2. Which rule in football would you change?

Handball: 27%
Stoppage time: 16%
VAR: 14%
Offside: 4%
Harsher penalty decisions: 4%
Goalkeeper on line for penalties: 4%
None: 18%
Other*: 13%

*Other: Ability to protest versus referee; limiting substitutions; no limit to substitutions; remove suspensions after five yellow cards; remove penalty shootouts; put microphones on the refs.


What the players said:

"Handball rules. There are specific handball rules I don't like because I don't understand when it's a handball and when it isn't."
"Handball inside the box because it's not even understood by referees."
"All the time you waste with the VAR."
"VAR criteria. Often, players don't understand the referee's decisions."
"I would play with a stopped clock. It bothers me when the opposing team wastes time, and that would be a potential solution."
"The clock should be stopped, just like other sports. That way, we would avoid wasting time."
"To make the minutes in stoppage time more accurate."
"The offside rule. [Look at] the Eric Garcia play vs. France in the Nations League."
"Penalty shootouts. They're unfair."
"Increasing penalties for contact with goalkeepers."
"Any rule that goes against goalkeepers."


Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Up
« previous next »
 