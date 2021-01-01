Yep. Ever since I started to watch football, I wondered why they didn't stop the clock like in other sports. It's like they want to encourage cheating.



The simple answer is that while the laws of the game say that a football match consists of two halves of 45 minutes each, I'm not sure that it was ever specifically stated or intended for there to be 90 minutes of pure ball-in-play of the sort that a stop/start game clock would make possible.Various 'normal' delays and stoppages are expected to be contained within that 90 minutes, without additional time being added on. Only certain types of excessive delays - e.g those caused by treatment of injuries; and more recently, for substitiutions - are expected to be allowed for and even then the laws don't require referees to make-up delays accurately to-the-second. They have discretion to add a bit of time on based on their own feeling of what is approprate.I'm not sure whether deliberate, egregious time wasting was ever intended to be made up for. It probably didn't happen in the halcyon, 'play-up, play-up, play the game' corinthian-spirited clositers of Charterhouse and Westminster and Marlborough wherein the origins of Association Football lie.In this and several other regards football has always been different from other sports. Less exact and binary and more 'woolly', with a lot more emphasis on referee's discretion.I'm neither saying that I agree with that nor that I disagree but I think it's important to realise that this idea that there should be 90 minutes of uninterrupted, pure ball-in-play is something of an expectation that fans and viewers have placed upon the game as an afterthought, rather than a primordial essential of the game that is somehow being abused.I guess the issue is that the founders of the game didn't envisage the kind of systematic timeweasting, the deliberate dilatory behaviour as a form of cheating, that is now rife.