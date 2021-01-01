I find most of this implausible.



And you seem to be assuming that my referees will be throwing their yellow and red cards away. They won't. Deliberate time-wasting will still be punished with a yellow card (as well as the stopped clock). The problem vanishes. You'd have to be doubly mad to waste time.



Yorky.. the difference is I lived through the NASL. Our family had season tickets to the Portland Timbers. I've got Clyde Best last shirt when the league folded as an outdoor league. They went indoor the next season.I saw how this worked or didn't as the case may be.There's theory and then there's actual practice. Remember the heady days before VAR and all those advocating for it claimed it would stop bad calls. Sounded good in theory before actual practice. Now that VAR has been around a few years, it's far from perfect and far from what those envisioned who supported it's use.The same with a stop-clock. Who is in charge? The Ref. It is at his discretion to stop the clock. There is no microchip in the ball that when it goes over the touchline the clock stops.As you say, right now, the Ref has cards in his pocket to deal with slow play. Either from a keeper or a player deliberately taking their time to put the ball back into play. They have the ability, right now, to virtually stop most of the nonsense.As of right now, the Ref has the discretion to continually add more time whenever a side deliberately slows play down.If slow play or lack of time the ball is in play is an issue it can be addressed without a stop-clock. Regardless of having a stop clock or not, just like VAR, there will be discrepancies on actual use by those deemed to run the game on the day. No one is ever happy.