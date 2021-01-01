« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 756975 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15160 on: Yesterday at 09:01:03 am »
Quote from: Golyo on August  2, 2022, 11:33:21 am
You clearly have an agenda against Adrián. When questioned what he did wrong about the goal he conceded, you just don't answer but blame him for 20/21. You are a joke.

Alright there Adrián, time to log off.

What part of "he palmed it into his own six yard area" doesn't explain why the goal was conceded.

And, he was rubbish in 20/21, although hardly our biggest concern that season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15161 on: Yesterday at 09:12:20 am »
It's fundamentally bad system that lets Romero away with what he did  whether a yellow or a red card  without punishment.

I understand that it's set up so that VAR aren't re-refereeing every incident, but that is a series, gaping loophole.

Also interesting to see they didn't call Richarlison offside. The whole question of the "keeper's view" thing is so open to completely random interpretation. It seemed like they were quite stringent on it for the last two years. We got away with one in the Alisson goal game at West Brom, and it felt like Kasper Schmeichel was appealing for a goal to be chalked off every week last year for the same thing (though he of course has never conceded a legitimate goal ever by his own reactions).

They should certainly bring in guidelines around the "line of sight" thing - distance from the keeper, distance of the shot, etc.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15162 on: Yesterday at 09:12:21 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:25:46 am
Looked like it was in play to me, but you are right if it wasn't.

What's the rule about hair pulling, I've seen players pulled down by their necks before at corners and no red given so presumed this wouldn't warrant a red.

Nah, it was out of play after it crossed the goalline, therefore as far as I can tell after the red card it would have been a corner. In terms of the hair pulling, this is how the laws of the game define violent conduct: "Violent conduct is when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a team-mate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made." Pulling someone's hair so that that person falls on his air pretty much falls into that definition for me. It's shocking how that was not a red card even after VAR looked at it. There should be absolutely no debate about whether it wasn't given, because it would have only been a yellow.

dit: And of course that Dale Johnson fella on Twitter is saying it was the right decisions, because "in this context" the hair pulling "wasn't a red card". That's why I can't take him seriously on that VAR stuff...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15163 on: Yesterday at 11:26:22 am »
Quote from: Learpholl on August  9, 2022, 11:46:56 am

I don't think a stop-clock is the answer but I do think it wouldn't be difficult to have someone else keep the time.

I'm convinced that a stop-clock is the answer. It's time to shorten the game to 70 or 75 minutes (in reality that would mean lengthening the game). Stop the clock every time the ball is out of play (throw ins, dead balls, corners, free kicks, injuries, substitutions).

The overall effect would be to speed the game up (there'd be little point in time-wasting) and prevent officials from whimsically 'calculating' added time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15164 on: Yesterday at 01:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:26:22 am
I'm convinced that a stop-clock is the answer. It's time to shorten the game to 70 or 75 minutes (in reality that would mean lengthening the game). Stop the clock every time the ball is out of play (throw ins, dead balls, corners, free kicks, injuries, substitutions).

The overall effect would be to speed the game up (there'd be little point in time-wasting) and prevent officials from whimsically 'calculating' added time.

It was 40 years ago today, Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play..

Well, actually it was about 40 years ago a stop-clock was used. Europeans and Fifa claimed it wasn't true to football but the NASL went ahead with it anyway. Nothing more than a gimmick by stupid Americans.

Now come some calls to give it another go.

Sounds good in theory. But in practice it didn't add that much time back into the game. Slowing play down still happened as teams/ managers adapted.

About the only improvement was for a sub or major injury. However, the drawback was the match ended on 90 minutes when the clock hit 0:00 (or 45:00 if you prefer it that way). You could be attacking and when the hooter went off, match over. There was no discretion.

Teams saw the clock and played to it by slowing the game down when ahead. Using those tactical fouls or deliberate yellows to slow the play down because they could see there were 30 seconds left or whatever.

But those who want it will be adam ant about how much better the game will be. The more things change, the more they stay the same. VAR will improve officiating. Stop-clock will improve slow play.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15165 on: Yesterday at 01:40:01 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 09:12:20 am
Also interesting to see they didn't call Richarlison offside. The whole question of the "keeper's view" thing is so open to completely random interpretation.

In situations like this, the goalkeeper is better off not diving and making it really obvious that his view was obstructed. By diving, he gives the impression that Richarlison didn't impact upon him, when in reality even if he caused the slightest moment of hesitation it would stop him being able to save the shot.

Obviously easier said than done and Mendy won't have known that he was offside.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15166 on: Yesterday at 01:45:25 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:33:27 pm
It was 40 years ago today, Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play..

Well, actually it was about 40 years ago a stop-clock was used. Europeans and Fifa claimed it wasn't true to football but the NASL went ahead with it anyway. Nothing more than a gimmick by stupid Americans.

Now come some calls to give it another go.

Sounds good in theory. But in practice it didn't add that much time back into the game. Slowing play down still happened as teams/ managers adapted.

About the only improvement was for a sub or major injury. However, the drawback was the match ended on 90 minutes when the clock hit 0:00 (or 45:00 if you prefer it that way). You could be attacking and when the hooter went off, match over. There was no discretion.

Teams saw the clock and played to it by slowing the game down when ahead. Using those tactical fouls or deliberate yellows to slow the play down because they could see there were 30 seconds left or whatever.

But those who want it will be adam ant about how much better the game will be. The more things change, the more they stay the same. VAR will improve officiating. Stop-clock will improve slow play.

These seem to me piddling objections. Not least because it was "40 years ago today." But you've posted that 'research' before and I have replied so I don't have the heart to go over it all again.

I'll say one thing though. If you believe that certain teams don't "slow the game down" right now, under the current system, I can only say you are not concentrating hard enough. The point of the stop-clock is not to prevent teams slowing the game down, but to prevent that tactic from being profitable. "30 seconds to take a throw in? Yeah if you want. But we'll be adding the 30 seconds back on."
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15167 on: Yesterday at 01:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:45:25 pm
These seem to me piddling objections. Not least because it was "40 years ago today." But you've posted that 'research' before and I have replied so I don't have the heart to go over it all again.

I'll say one thing though. If you believe that certain teams don't "slow the game down" right now, under the current system, I can only say you are not concentrating hard enough. The point of the stop-clock is not to prevent teams slowing the game down, but to prevent that tactic from being profitable. "30 seconds to take a throw in? Yeah if you want. But we'll be adding the 30 seconds back on."

Or just have the bollocks to book anyone who does it even if it means a 2nd yellow, first time someone is sent off for it it'll stop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15168 on: Yesterday at 02:06:26 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:59:54 pm
Or just have the bollocks to book anyone who does it even if it means a 2nd yellow, first time someone is sent off for it it'll stop

They're not mutually exclusive of course. Book the git and then start the clock again. Win-win.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15169 on: Yesterday at 02:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:45:25 pm
These seem to me piddling objections. Not least because it was "40 years ago today." But you've posted that 'research' before and I have replied so I don't have the heart to go over it all again.

I'll say one thing though. If you believe that certain teams don't "slow the game down" right now, under the current system, I can only say you are not concentrating hard enough. The point of the stop-clock is not to prevent teams slowing the game down, but to prevent that tactic from being profitable. "30 seconds to take a throw in? Yeah if you want. But we'll be adding the 30 seconds back on."

If you say so.

But the reality, at least in the old NASL, was that the Ref had a watch that stopped the stadium clock. He used that-- at his discretion.

Ball goes out of play, he didn't stop the clock. It wasn't automatic like you believe. If a team started to waste time, and a major waste of time, then he stopped the clock. But the irony was he couldn't add time back in. So the 20 seconds before he stopped the clock, never got added back in.

As a Ref, you watch the player go to the touchline to take a throw, they get there in a reasonable time, the clock never is stopped. He gets the ball, players are on the move, he takes his time throwing it in. Clock never stopped. All the while 20-30 seconds have elapsed.

Now imagine the clock is automatically stopped every time a player goes down. Bad enough that there are howls from those in the ground to get up now. But imagine all the "fake" times players go down to get the game stopped so their side can regroup. Jose Special Once would love this. The game becomes even more stop-start. As it is now, the Ref uses his discretion to add minutes on for these situations. The difference is managers/teams adapt more to deliberately stopping play. The irony is that --well you got 90 minutes as the clock was stopped.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Or maybe get worse.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15170 on: Yesterday at 02:27:57 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:11:52 pm
If you say so.

But the reality, at least in the old NASL, was that the Ref had a watch that stopped the stadium clock. He used that-- at his discretion.

Ball goes out of play, he didn't stop the clock. It wasn't automatic like you believe. If a team started to waste time, and a major waste of time, then he stopped the clock. But the irony was he couldn't add time back in. So the 20 seconds before he stopped the clock, never got added back in.

As a Ref, you watch the player go to the touchline to take a throw, they get there in a reasonable time, the clock never is stopped. He gets the ball, players are on the move, he takes his time throwing it in. Clock never stopped. All the while 20-30 seconds have elapsed.

Now imagine the clock is automatically stopped every time a player goes down. Bad enough that there are howls from those in the ground to get up now. But imagine all the "fake" times players go down to get the game stopped so their side can regroup. Jose Special Once would love this. The game becomes even more stop-start. As it is now, the Ref uses his discretion to add minutes on for these situations. The difference is managers/teams adapt more to deliberately stopping play. The irony is that --well you got 90 minutes as the clock was stopped.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Or maybe get worse.

I find most of this implausible.

And you seem to be assuming that my referees will be throwing their yellow and red cards away. They won't. Deliberate time-wasting will still be punished with a yellow card (as well as the stopped clock). The problem vanishes. You'd have to be doubly mad to waste time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15171 on: Yesterday at 03:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:27:57 pm
I find most of this implausible.

And you seem to be assuming that my referees will be throwing their yellow and red cards away. They won't. Deliberate time-wasting will still be punished with a yellow card (as well as the stopped clock). The problem vanishes. You'd have to be doubly mad to waste time.

Yorky.. the difference is I lived through the NASL. Our family had season tickets to the Portland Timbers. I've got Clyde Best last shirt when the league folded as an outdoor league. They went indoor the next season.

I saw how this worked or didn't as the case may be.

There's theory and then there's actual practice. Remember the heady days before VAR and all those advocating for it claimed it would stop bad calls. Sounded good in theory before actual practice. Now that VAR has been around a few years, it's far from perfect and far from what those envisioned who supported it's use.

The same with a stop-clock. Who is in charge? The Ref. It is at his discretion to stop the clock. There is no microchip in the ball that when it goes over the touchline the clock stops.

As you say, right now, the Ref has cards in his pocket to deal with slow play. Either from a keeper or a player deliberately taking their time to put the ball back into play. They have the ability, right now, to virtually stop most of the nonsense.

As of right now, the Ref has the discretion to continually add more time whenever a side deliberately slows play down.

If slow play or lack of time the ball is in play is an issue it can be addressed without a stop-clock. Regardless of having a stop clock or not, just like VAR, there will be discrepancies on actual use by those deemed to run the game on the day. No one is ever happy.   ;)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15172 on: Yesterday at 03:50:30 pm »
What i want to know is, what the fuck has it got to do with Adam Ant?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15173 on: Yesterday at 05:21:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:33:19 pm
Yorky.. the difference is I lived through the NASL. Our family had season tickets to the Portland Timbers. I've got Clyde Best last shirt when the league folded as an outdoor league. They went indoor the next season.

I saw how this worked or didn't as the case may be.

There's theory and then there's actual practice. Remember the heady days before VAR and all those advocating for it claimed it would stop bad calls. Sounded good in theory before actual practice. Now that VAR has been around a few years, it's far from perfect and far from what those envisioned who supported it's use.

The same with a stop-clock. Who is in charge? The Ref. It is at his discretion to stop the clock. There is no microchip in the ball that when it goes over the touchline the clock stops.

As you say, right now, the Ref has cards in his pocket to deal with slow play. Either from a keeper or a player deliberately taking their time to put the ball back into play. They have the ability, right now, to virtually stop most of the nonsense.

As of right now, the Ref has the discretion to continually add more time whenever a side deliberately slows play down.

If slow play or lack of time the ball is in play is an issue it can be addressed without a stop-clock. Regardless of having a stop clock or not, just like VAR, there will be discrepancies on actual use by those deemed to run the game on the day. No one is ever happy.   ;)

I'm assuming your refs are paragons of virtue whereas mine are all corrupt?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15174 on: Yesterday at 05:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:50:30 pm
What i want to know is, what the fuck has it got to do with Adam Ant?
The NASL was the wild frontier of football?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15175 on: Yesterday at 05:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:28:10 pm
The NASL was the wild frontier of football?
Desperate but Not Serious?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15176 on: Yesterday at 09:48:26 pm »
At a guess we might not see any snide bad day for the tin foil hat brigade after this
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15177 on: Yesterday at 09:50:15 pm »
Another standard yellow card for timewasting in the 88th minute.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15178 on: Yesterday at 09:51:49 pm »
And right on queue, goalkeeper booked for time wasting in injury time. Absolutely textbook this from Tierney
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15179 on: Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm »
Seems as though the solution to time wasting is for the referee to waste time complaining about time wasting.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15180 on: Yesterday at 09:58:57 pm »
The think tank's orders followed?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15181 on: Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm »
Tierney is a shit ref but dont see much wrong for VAR tonight. Maybe the holding in the box but thats never a call VAR will make when the ref has seen it so clearly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15182 on: Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm »
Whats the point of booking a keeper for time wasting in the 90th minute?

Ref was a gobshite tonight.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15183 on: Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm
Whats the point of booking a keeper for time wasting in the 90th minute?
To waste time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15184 on: Yesterday at 10:15:14 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
To waste time.

Sadly true.

There's an obvious solution to time-wasting but I don't want to labour the point. Eventually it will happen because each season time-wasting becomes more frequent and more sophisticated.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15185 on: Yesterday at 11:27:16 pm »
The much trumpeted Anti-timewasting directive in the premier league lasted well eh. Started in the 5th minute and got worse

Think its time to stop the clock so we can get a guaranteed amount of football played, not the usual 51 minutes of ball in llay
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15186 on: Yesterday at 11:29:23 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:27:16 pm
The much trumpeted Anti-timewasting directive in the premier league lasted well eh. Started in the 5th minute and got worse

Think its time to stop the clock so we can get a guaranteed amount of football played, not the usual 51 minutes of ball in llay
How long was the ball in play during injury time? It would't have been more than two minutes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15187 on: Yesterday at 11:33:02 pm »
It was proper by the book by Tierney with that.

Ill tell you what Vincent, you keep time wasting Ill book you

Go on then, book me

Well just carry on, youll see what happens

I am, Im time wasting right now

Oooh honestly, you dont think Ill book you? Just wait mate, youll see

You havent got the balls

Right thats it.Im gonna book you soon

Book me now then

I will, watch. Watch what happens



Just a classic got the red card right, didnt allow or disallow any goals wrongly, so didnt impact the game


Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15188 on: Yesterday at 11:37:57 pm »
What is a foul? I'm sure Crystal Palace fans probably would think the same thing. There's no rhyme or reason for anything that happens on the field. Diaz is being kicked repeatedly on the ground and he's just told to get up? There's no excuse for what Nunez did but Andersen was clearly just fouling him non-stop with impunity up to that. I'm sure if we got a Palace fan on here we'd get a long list of stuff they thought was wrong. Why does "letting the game flow" override what the laws of the game actually are? This was my point in the match thread that some mocked in that Souness is a fucking moron. Nobody wants to see a game where skill and flair are subservient to violence. Diving is not a huge issue and unless PL viewership numbers are completely wrong it's not as if turning the PL into the WWE is necessary to make it relevant.

Long story short, as usual the PL is fucking up and fucking up badly here.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15189 on: Yesterday at 11:45:58 pm »
Somehow VAR keeps getting worse every season. Its like the referees dont watch the game they're reffing anymore because VAR is there if they make a mistake, only it isnt really there, because the VAR officials wont reverse the decision of the referee, who is totally relying on VAR. Complete clusterfuck. Every match you watch now has different rules. Why is Nunez a red and Romero's hair pull waved off, then you had a defender dive full stretch to save a goal and only get yellow, its ridiculous. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15190 on: Today at 12:41:27 am »
In cricket and many other sports, you tell the umpire/referee what you intend to do and that's what you do. If you inform the umpire you're bowling over the wicket, you can't run in round, otherwise it's a no ball.

If the goalkeeper chooses to kick short and calls players back into the box, it should be considered unsportsmanlike conduct to then wave them upfield 10 seconds later, resulting in an instant booking. That avenue of timewasting is slightly closed.

Of course, 60 minute game time with a stopped clock is the way forward. 3 minutes first half when their keeper was down for at least that?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15191 on: Today at 12:43:17 am »
Also, anybody going down with a head injury should be forced to undergo a minimum 3 minute concussion protocol. If they're really hurt, it needs to be done for medical reasons and if they aren't hurt then get up and get on with it. That's another easy bit of timewasting cut off.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15192 on: Today at 12:47:25 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:43:17 am
Also, anybody going down with a head injury should be forced to undergo a minimum 3 minute concussion protocol. If they're really hurt, it needs to be done for medical reasons and if they aren't hurt then get up and get on with it. That's another easy bit of timewasting cut off.

100% this. Players are literally taking the piss with timewasting or getting the game stopped by holding onto their head. The one with Ayew today was such a joke. He goes for the ball, loses it, holds his head, ref stops the play and once the physio comes on the pitch, hes up again when the replay clearly show there was nothing in it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15193 on: Today at 12:48:44 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:37:57 pm
What is a foul? I'm sure Crystal Palace fans probably would think the same thing. There's no rhyme or reason for anything that happens on the field. Diaz is being kicked repeatedly on the ground and he's just told to get up? There's no excuse for what Nunez did but Andersen was clearly just fouling him non-stop with impunity up to that. I'm sure if we got a Palace fan on here we'd get a long list of stuff they thought was wrong. Why does "letting the game flow" override what the laws of the game actually are?
You're right and I really don't think anyone disagrees with you. You've misunderstood (again ;) ) - see below

The answer to your question here, though, is, I think, that referees like to referee to a narrative. At least one ex-referee has admitted that. So what is deemed a foul and what isn't deemed a foul may depend upon the narrative they are refereeing towards.

It's usually not as simple as 'they hate this club' or 'he's a Manc' or whatever. But maybe there's something more than just a pure, objective, disinterested application of the rules going on in many refereeing performances. Is this something that is deliberate? Or a subconscious emergent property? I don't know. Again at least one ex-ref seemed aware enough of what he used to do to admit it.


Quote
This was my point in the match thread that some mocked in that Souness is a fucking moron.
Seriously mate, you misunderstood. Almost no-one was agreeng with Souness's alleged stance (I say that as I haven't seen it and I never just take people's word for it). Most of the discussion at that point in the thread was about whether people should be offended or not at the mere use of the phrase 'a man's game', not about whether tough tackling and all-round roughhousery should be allowed.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15194 on: Today at 01:03:49 am »
I enjoyed Diaz being manhadled in the box with the defender's arms draped all over him - no call (and it was unobstructed and clearly visible)

Later - the exact same thing - free kick and Tierney even showed us what the defender did in draping their arms all over diaz.

Good stuff.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15195 on: Today at 01:39:42 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:48:44 am
You're right and I really don't think anyone disagrees with you. You've misunderstood (again ;) ) - see below

The answer to your question here, though, is, I think, that referees like to referee to a narrative. At least one ex-referee has admitted that. So what is deemed a foul and what isn't deemed a foul may depend upon the narrative they are refereeing towards.

It's usually not as simple as 'they hate this club' or 'he's a Manc' or whatever. But maybe there's something more than just a pure, objective, disinterested application of the rules going on in many refereeing performances. Is this something that is deliberate? Or a subconscious emergent property? I don't know. Again at least one ex-ref seemed aware enough of what he used to do to admit it.

Seriously mate, you misunderstood. Almost no-one was agreeng with Souness's alleged stance (I say that as I haven't seen it and I never just take people's word for it). Most of the discussion at that point in the thread was about whether people should be offended or not at the mere use of the phrase 'a man's game', not about whether tough tackling and all-round roughhousery should be allowed.

There is clearly someone from PGMOL advising the UK press on what the plan is as far as "light touch" and "high bar". This is repeated so much in the articles and podcasts there's no way that's not the case. And since there is no feedback whatsoever from them on individual games except for the most glaringly obvious fuck-up that's all you're left with. So long story short I don't think anybody can really answer any question of the "why" with any confidence and that has been precisely the issue for a very, very long time now.

I'd almost say it's also detrimental to their aims. Explaining why the rules are being interpreted in such a way then makes people not think "he's a Manc" or "he's got an agenda" and there also shouldn't be an issue in saying "he missed that call" because it happens. If they did that then the temperature would probably be lowered and people would try to process it and understand. Instead though you're just left with nothing but those assumptions which then filters down the leagues because if the best there is can be that bad then of course the League 1 or local ref must be even worse and it's bullshit. Yet we wonder why there is a ref shortage?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15196 on: Today at 01:52:07 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:03:49 am
I enjoyed Diaz being manhadled in the box with the defender's arms draped all over him - no call (and it was unobstructed and clearly visible)

Later - the exact same thing - free kick and Tierney even showed us what the defender did in draping their arms all over diaz.

Good stuff.

It's one of the biggest issues I have with reffing. Players' actions get judged differently depending on their role or the area of the pitch where they happen. As you've said the exact same thing was a foul in midfield, but no foul in the penalty area. Why? I was saying before, if it had been the other way around, i.e. Diaz hugging the defender and pushing him to the ground, it would definitely have been a freekick for the defender. Same goes for goalkeepers. When they go for a ball and get it in the end, it doesn't matter what they do unless they pull out an AK47 and shoot the other guy. Rarely are fouls being given against goalkeepers, even if they went in recklessly without consideration for the other player. Turn it around, there's a ball in the air and an attacker just looks funny at the keeper and it's a foul. I absolutely hate that kind of stuff...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15197 on: Today at 01:54:06 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:43:17 am
Also, anybody going down with a head injury should be forced to undergo a minimum 3 minute concussion protocol. If they're really hurt, it needs to be done for medical reasons and if they aren't hurt then get up and get on with it. That's another easy bit of timewasting cut off.
issue is you want make sure they dont have a concussion most player will not report it if they have a minimum time off. Taking this out of the player hands  with something like the NFL has with concussion spotters would be the smartest thing to do. Take it out of ref/players hands more https://operations.nfl.com/gameday/behind-the-scenes/atc-spotters/.
