If Dermot Gallagher thinks you got it wrong then my god you must have got it wrong.



This is where PGMOL should act. Come out with a statement saying that VAR got it wrong and that the decision should have been overturned, otherwise you are essentially setting the bar so high for an overturn that there basically shouldn't be any this season.



We've said it before, but one of the fundamental problems with VAR is that the VAR can only send the referee to the monitor if they are recommending a decision be overturned, and then the decision will be overturned 99.9% of the time. They need to introduce another 'level' of review where the VAR says that he thinks that the decision may be incorrect but the referee still has the final call. There you'd still expect the referee to overturn it most times, but maybe 20- 30% of the time they stick with their original decision.



The irony of course is that they don't want to undermine the referees, but instead the referees just look even more incompetent. If the ref sees that again on video he gives the penalty instantly. No one expects referees to get every call right first time, just as long as they get the big calls right if they get a second chance. So for god's sake give them that chance!



I also think that the referee in our game at the weekend is probably looking at the incident on replays that evening and thinking that he's been conned by Mitrovic and almost certainly wouldn't have given it if he had the chance to see the replays again first. Surely that must frustrate the referees themselves?