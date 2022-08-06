Probably not quite the correct thread but near enough, anyone else getting absolutely pissed off at how the final minutes of matches are being allowed to play out? You barely see any passages of play put together, due to the team thats leading simply throwing themselves to floor and being gifted a freekick they didnt deserve, before taking an age to restart play. Thats without mentioning players going down, feigning injury and subs coming on, with the players going off being allowed to take an age to leave the pitch. The refs who are giving these non existent fouls and then not adding anywhere near enough time on are absolute mugs, do they not realise that theyre letting players take the piss out of both them and the fans? Running down the clock has always gone on but its never been as bad as it is these days.