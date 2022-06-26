« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 748377 times)

Offline Wullie160975

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15040 on: June 26, 2022, 12:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on June 26, 2022, 10:35:43 am
Now while this might be nice in theory, one has to remember that the average size of a comet is 10km. So unless Mr Webb was hiking in the Sahara when the comet struck, there's a good chance other people will be affected and possibly killed. Which would be sad obviously.

Unless it was a PGMOL retreat
Offline a little break

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15041 on: June 26, 2022, 01:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 26, 2022, 12:23:02 pm
Webb was also a Sgt. in SYP.  Shouldn't be anywhere near a Liverpool football match.

I knew he was a copper but I did NOT know he was in SYP, is this fact?!
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15042 on: June 26, 2022, 02:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on June 26, 2022, 10:35:43 am
Now while this might be nice in theory, one has to remember that the average size of a comet is 10km. So unless Mr Webb was hiking in the Sahara when the comet struck, there's a good chance other people will be affected and possibly killed. Which would be sad obviously.

Comets are mostly ice and dust too. What we need is a small meteoroid that that mostly breaks up in the atsmosphere before becoming a tiny but singularly deadly meteorite. I remember reading that the chances of this are surprisingly high, like around 1 in 250,000.
Online Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15043 on: June 26, 2022, 02:36:29 pm »
Meteoroids have previous for wiping out dinosaurs

So that's Everton fucked, then
Offline rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15044 on: June 26, 2022, 03:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on June 25, 2022, 02:56:18 pm
Webb, by all accounts, has done a great job in managing refs in MLS. This should be a clear upgrade has to be the hope.

Yeah, of course he will be

Offline rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15045 on: June 26, 2022, 03:46:25 pm »
Quote from: a little break on June 26, 2022, 01:26:23 pm
I knew he was a copper but I did NOT know he was in SYP, is this fact?!



Howard Webb has returned to his former job with the police - but has no plans to quit refereeing. The decorated official, who took charge of the 2010 World Cup Final, has brought an end to the five-year sabbatical he was given to concentrate on refereeing.

Webb returned to the force, but there is no sense that this will act as an obstacle to his officiating, despite murmurings in some refereeing circles. He is obliged to work 10 hours a week with the South Yorkshire Police Force and he is being accommodated on a flexible basis to fit in with football commitments. Over the hectic Christmas period, for instance, Webb was granted full leave.

https://refereeingworld.blogspot.com/2014/01/webb-returned-to-police-force.html?m=1
Offline duvva

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15046 on: July 1, 2022, 02:32:15 pm »
I see Mike Dean is to become a dedicated VAR official, whatever that is?
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15047 on: July 1, 2022, 10:12:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July  1, 2022, 02:32:15 pm
I see Mike Dean is to become a dedicated VAR official, whatever that is?

Id presume it means theyve decided to retire refs from the pitch and use them as VARs. in theory, a good idea.
Offline JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15048 on: July 2, 2022, 07:41:51 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July  1, 2022, 10:12:17 pm
Id presume it means theyve decided to retire refs from the pitch and use them as VARs. in theory, a good idea.
Although in reality they will still be the corrupt/ incompetent biased pricks they have always been.
Offline ToneLa

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15049 on: July 2, 2022, 06:08:07 pm »
Qatar no, but I like the sound of this tech.

Watch them mess it up

https://www.engadget.com/fifa-approves-semi-automatic-offside-technology-word-cup-qatar-2022-213057911.html

Quote
The new system features 12 stadium cameras that will track the positioning of both the ball and each individual player, including 29 different data points on each players limbs and extremities. On top of that, a ball outfitted with a motion sensor will be used in each match, which will deliver live data on a players position at the time it's kicked.

FIFA believes that SOAT will help match officials make faster and more accurate decisions on offside calls. VAR has already had a very positive impact on football and we can see that the number of major mistakes has already been dramatically reduced. We expect that semi-automated offside technology can take us a step further, said FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina in a statement.

According to ESPN, the new system should cut the average time it takes to make a VAR offside decision from 70 seconds to 25 seconds. The old VAR system required manually drawing offside lines and calculating the kick point. FIFA officials claim that SOAT will automatically select both the offside line and kick point in seconds, using both data from the ball and limb-tracking data from the cameras. Human officials will then manually confirm each decision. After each decision is reached, a 3D animation will be displayed to spectators that visualizes the offside decision.
Offline RedG13

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15050 on: July 5, 2022, 01:08:37 am »
Offline Macphisto80

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15051 on: July 5, 2022, 06:59:02 am »
Online oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15052 on: Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm »
.
Glad it didn't cost us today - these VAR guys are meant to be professional referees or match officials, yes?


Alvarez goal on 70 mins (Foden kicked the ball out of GK Adrian's hands) - https://clip.dubz.co/v/q37ayz & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1553434188459786240

GK Adrian with 2 hands on the ball (before having it kicked out of his hands) : https://twitter.com/LFC_FootyChat/status/1553482332304248832 (images)







Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15053 on: Yesterday at 10:31:52 pm »
I think the rule is the keeper needs to have the ball under control. Although Adrian had two hands on the ball I dont think he ever had it under control. Seemed a fair goal to me.
Online Schmidt

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15054 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:31:52 pm
I think the rule is the keeper needs to have the ball under control. Although Adrian had two hands on the ball I dont think he ever had it under control. Seemed a fair goal to me.

I think you're right about Adrian not being in control, however Foden kicks his arm and not the ball. I still think it's a foul.
Online 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15055 on: Yesterday at 11:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:31:52 pm
I think the rule is the keeper needs to have the ball under control. Although Adrian had two hands on the ball I dont think he ever had it under control. Seemed a fair goal to me.

The rule is:


A goalkeeper is considered to be in control of the ball with the hand(s) when:
 the ball is between the hands or between the hand and any surface
(e.g. ground, own body) or by touching it with any part of the hands
or arms, except if the ball rebounds from the goalkeeper or the goalkeeper
has made a save
 holding the ball in the outstretched open hand
 bouncing it on the ground or throwing it in the air
A goalkeeper cannot be challenged by an opponent when in control of
the ball with the hand(s).
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15056 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm »
I didnt have any issue with it. Thought it was never really under control. If it was us Id have wanted that given. More concerned about some of the onfield decisions beyond VAR remit.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15057 on: Today at 12:03:34 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 26, 2022, 02:36:29 pm
Meteoroids have previous for wiping out dinosaurs


That was actually haemorrhoids.
