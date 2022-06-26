« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 742872 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15040 on: June 26, 2022, 12:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on June 26, 2022, 10:35:43 am
Now while this might be nice in theory, one has to remember that the average size of a comet is 10km. So unless Mr Webb was hiking in the Sahara when the comet struck, there's a good chance other people will be affected and possibly killed. Which would be sad obviously.

Unless it was a PGMOL retreat
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15041 on: June 26, 2022, 01:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 26, 2022, 12:23:02 pm
Webb was also a Sgt. in SYP.  Shouldn't be anywhere near a Liverpool football match.

I knew he was a copper but I did NOT know he was in SYP, is this fact?!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15042 on: June 26, 2022, 02:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on June 26, 2022, 10:35:43 am
Now while this might be nice in theory, one has to remember that the average size of a comet is 10km. So unless Mr Webb was hiking in the Sahara when the comet struck, there's a good chance other people will be affected and possibly killed. Which would be sad obviously.

Comets are mostly ice and dust too. What we need is a small meteoroid that that mostly breaks up in the atsmosphere before becoming a tiny but singularly deadly meteorite. I remember reading that the chances of this are surprisingly high, like around 1 in 250,000.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15043 on: June 26, 2022, 02:36:29 pm »
Meteoroids have previous for wiping out dinosaurs

So that's Everton fucked, then
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15044 on: June 26, 2022, 03:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on June 25, 2022, 02:56:18 pm
Webb, by all accounts, has done a great job in managing refs in MLS. This should be a clear upgrade has to be the hope.

Yeah, of course he will be

Scouse not English

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15045 on: June 26, 2022, 03:46:25 pm »
Quote from: a little break on June 26, 2022, 01:26:23 pm
I knew he was a copper but I did NOT know he was in SYP, is this fact?!



Howard Webb has returned to his former job with the police - but has no plans to quit refereeing. The decorated official, who took charge of the 2010 World Cup Final, has brought an end to the five-year sabbatical he was given to concentrate on refereeing.

Webb returned to the force, but there is no sense that this will act as an obstacle to his officiating, despite murmurings in some refereeing circles. He is obliged to work 10 hours a week with the South Yorkshire Police Force and he is being accommodated on a flexible basis to fit in with football commitments. Over the hectic Christmas period, for instance, Webb was granted full leave.

https://refereeingworld.blogspot.com/2014/01/webb-returned-to-police-force.html?m=1
« Last Edit: June 26, 2022, 03:49:44 pm by rob1966 »
Scouse not English

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15046 on: July 1, 2022, 02:32:15 pm »
I see Mike Dean is to become a dedicated VAR official, whatever that is?
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15047 on: July 1, 2022, 10:12:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July  1, 2022, 02:32:15 pm
I see Mike Dean is to become a dedicated VAR official, whatever that is?

Id presume it means theyve decided to retire refs from the pitch and use them as VARs. in theory, a good idea.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15048 on: July 2, 2022, 07:41:51 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July  1, 2022, 10:12:17 pm
Id presume it means theyve decided to retire refs from the pitch and use them as VARs. in theory, a good idea.
Although in reality they will still be the corrupt/ incompetent biased pricks they have always been.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15049 on: July 2, 2022, 06:08:07 pm »
Qatar no, but I like the sound of this tech.

Watch them mess it up

https://www.engadget.com/fifa-approves-semi-automatic-offside-technology-word-cup-qatar-2022-213057911.html

Quote
The new system features 12 stadium cameras that will track the positioning of both the ball and each individual player, including 29 different data points on each players limbs and extremities. On top of that, a ball outfitted with a motion sensor will be used in each match, which will deliver live data on a players position at the time it's kicked.

FIFA believes that SOAT will help match officials make faster and more accurate decisions on offside calls. VAR has already had a very positive impact on football and we can see that the number of major mistakes has already been dramatically reduced. We expect that semi-automated offside technology can take us a step further, said FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina in a statement.

According to ESPN, the new system should cut the average time it takes to make a VAR offside decision from 70 seconds to 25 seconds. The old VAR system required manually drawing offside lines and calculating the kick point. FIFA officials claim that SOAT will automatically select both the offside line and kick point in seconds, using both data from the ball and limb-tracking data from the cameras. Human officials will then manually confirm each decision. After each decision is reached, a 3D animation will be displayed to spectators that visualizes the offside decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #15050 on: Today at 01:08:37 am »
