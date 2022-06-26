Now while this might be nice in theory, one has to remember that the average size of a comet is 10km. So unless Mr Webb was hiking in the Sahara when the comet struck, there's a good chance other people will be affected and possibly killed. Which would be sad obviously.
Webb was also a Sgt. in SYP. Shouldn't be anywhere near a Liverpool football match.
Webb, by all accounts, has done a great job in managing refs in MLS. This should be a clear upgrade has to be the hope.
I knew he was a copper but I did NOT know he was in SYP, is this fact?!
I see Mike Dean is to become a dedicated VAR official, whatever that is?
Id presume it means theyve decided to retire refs from the pitch and use them as VARs. in theory, a good idea.
The new system features 12 stadium cameras that will track the positioning of both the ball and each individual player, including 29 different data points on each players limbs and extremities. On top of that, a ball outfitted with a motion sensor will be used in each match, which will deliver live data on a players position at the time it's kicked.FIFA believes that SOAT will help match officials make faster and more accurate decisions on offside calls. VAR has already had a very positive impact on football and we can see that the number of major mistakes has already been dramatically reduced. We expect that semi-automated offside technology can take us a step further, said FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina in a statement.According to ESPN, the new system should cut the average time it takes to make a VAR offside decision from 70 seconds to 25 seconds. The old VAR system required manually drawing offside lines and calculating the kick point. FIFA officials claim that SOAT will automatically select both the offside line and kick point in seconds, using both data from the ball and limb-tracking data from the cameras. Human officials will then manually confirm each decision. After each decision is reached, a 3D animation will be displayed to spectators that visualizes the offside decision.
