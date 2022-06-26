Now while this might be nice in theory, one has to remember that the average size of a comet is 10km. So unless Mr Webb was hiking in the Sahara when the comet struck, there's a good chance other people will be affected and possibly killed. Which would be sad obviously.
Webb was also a Sgt. in SYP. Shouldn't be anywhere near a Liverpool football match.
Webb, by all accounts, has done a great job in managing refs in MLS. This should be a clear upgrade has to be the hope.
I knew he was a copper but I did NOT know he was in SYP, is this fact?!
I see Mike Dean is to become a dedicated VAR official, whatever that is?
Id presume it means theyve decided to retire refs from the pitch and use them as VARs. in theory, a good idea.
