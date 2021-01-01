Webb, by all accounts, has done a great job in managing refs in MLS. This should be a clear upgrade has to be the hope.
Blind chimp would do a better job than Mike Riley, so a clear upgrade.
Webb being away from the PL for a while might make for a better ref boss, but who knows. It can't be any worse than it already is though.
Howard Webb, eh? the man who spouts bollocks why he chose not to send off Nigel De Jong for his karate kick on Xabi Alonso in the 2010 World Cup Final.Despite Webb can see De Jong was not even looking at the ball, he is looking at Alonso, catches him with force and studs to his chest, and with no attempt to even play the ball.And claimed "I hadn't seen point of impact" and "It never crossed my mind that it was red" - despite video evidence pointing to Webb looking directly at the incident, and being quick to give a yellow card without asking for advice or input from other match officials he was linked up with."I hadn't bottled out of the big decision, I hadn't felt intimidated by the occasion, and I'd certainly not felt under any pressure from FIFA to curb dismissals. I'd simply handed out the appropriate penalty for what I'd seen with my own eyes, from my vantage point. And that's the truth." - https://en.as.com/en/2016/10/18/soccer/1476807082_115329.html<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CexJn5kg-90" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CexJn5kg-90</a>^ and also at www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcIicsfW660Sorry, I may have gone off on one there
All those old photoshops of Webb in Man Utd kits will have a new lease of life.God, we all thought we were so cool and edgy with those back then
Jonjo Shelvey was a true pioneer
@SamWallaceTelExclusive: PGMOL conference this weekend are being told that referees chief Mike Riley will be leaving the organisation next season. Massive changes coming to Premier League refereeing.Exclusive: Howard Webb to return from MLS as Mike Riley's de facto successor next season, as PGMOL chief refereeing officer. Will be a handover period when pair work together. Story with @Tom_Morgs(Expected to be in the role full time by Christmas)****Webb isn't the greatest, but literally anybody would be better than Mike Riley.
This personnel change will ensure continuityBut still, Howard Webb was a much better referee than Mike Fucking Riley.
came here to say thank fuck and fuckoff riley you useless prickonly to be greeted by fucking webb replacing him, srsly?can he be worse? hard to imagineso i'll give webb a pass for now and hopefully i wont be seeing any incidents of clear cheating going on, or at the least if they do occur there is proper accountability brought to bear on those involved (unlike under riley where there were no repercussions, so at the very least in essense they sided with the cheating)not gonna hold my breath on that one
Is that the new referees kit?
