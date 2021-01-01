« previous next »
Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15000 on: Today at 02:59:06 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:56:18 pm
Webb, by all accounts, has done a great job in managing refs in MLS. This should be a clear upgrade has to be the hope.

But there's no Man Utd in the MLS :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15001 on: Today at 03:00:00 pm
Perfect timing  ::)
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

tubby

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15002 on: Today at 03:00:33 pm
Webb being away from the PL for a while might make for a better ref boss, but who knows.  It can't be any worse than it already is though.
Zlen

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15003 on: Today at 03:07:33 pm
Blind chimp would do a better job than Mike Riley, so a clear upgrade.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15004 on: Today at 03:16:45 pm
All those old photoshops of Webb in Man Utd kits will have a new lease of life.

God, we all thought we were so cool and edgy with those back then ;D
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

xbugawugax

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15005 on: Today at 03:37:21 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:07:33 pm
Blind chimp would do a better job than Mike Riley, so a clear upgrade.

lol...if howard webb is an upgrade then we shall all despair at the standard of officiating

names will change but doubt the standards will. isn't moss on permanent VAR duty next season?

Nothing will change. You heard it here first. The incompetent monkeys will defend their own surely.
Armchair expert

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15006 on: Today at 03:48:50 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:00:33 pm
Webb being away from the PL for a while might make for a better ref boss, but who knows.  It can't be any worse than it already is though.

Bad news for us.
Among other things that c*nt cost us the league in 2008 with one of the most corrupt penalty decisions you will ever see when Spurs were two up against Utd .
oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15007 on: Today at 04:09:24 pm

Howard Webb, eh? the man who spouts bollocks why he chose not to send off Nigel De Jong for his karate kick on Xabi Alonso in the 2010 World Cup Final.

Despite Webb can see De Jong was not even looking at the ball, he is looking at Alonso, catches him with force and studs to his chest, and with no attempt to even play the ball.

And then claimed "I hadn't seen point of impact" and "It never crossed my mind that it was red" - despite video evidence pointing to Webb looking directly at the incident, and being quick to give a yellow card without asking for advice or input from other match officials he was linked up with.

"I hadn't bottled out of the big decision, I hadn't felt intimidated by the occasion, and I'd certainly not felt under any pressure from FIFA to curb dismissals. I'd simply handed out the appropriate penalty for what I'd seen with my own eyes, from my vantage point. And that's the truth." - https://en.as.com/en/2016/10/18/soccer/1476807082_115329.html

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CexJn5kg-90" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CexJn5kg-90</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AcIicsfW660" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AcIicsfW660</a>


Sorry, I may have gone off on one there ;D
afc turkish

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15008 on: Today at 04:10:50 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:09:24 pm
Howard Webb, eh? the man who spouts bollocks why he chose not to send off Nigel De Jong for his karate kick on Xabi Alonso in the 2010 World Cup Final.

Despite Webb can see De Jong was not even looking at the ball, he is looking at Alonso, catches him with force and studs to his chest, and with no attempt to even play the ball.

And claimed "I hadn't seen point of impact" and "It never crossed my mind that it was red" - despite video evidence pointing to Webb looking directly at the incident, and being quick to give a yellow card without asking for advice or input from other match officials he was linked up with.

"I hadn't bottled out of the big decision, I hadn't felt intimidated by the occasion, and I'd certainly not felt under any pressure from FIFA to curb dismissals. I'd simply handed out the appropriate penalty for what I'd seen with my own eyes, from my vantage point. And that's the truth." - https://en.as.com/en/2016/10/18/soccer/1476807082_115329.html

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CexJn5kg-90" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CexJn5kg-90</a>

^ and also at www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcIicsfW660


Sorry, I may have gone off on one there ;D


 :lmao
Dave McCoy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15009 on: Today at 04:13:43 pm
Pretty sure this article was posted many, many pages ago.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/major-league-soccer/story/4376693/howard-webb-on-how-mls-is-getting-var-right-and-what-other-leagues-can-learn

He does say the De Jong decision was wrong.
a little break

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15010 on: Today at 04:24:20 pm
Riley shouldve been fired a long time ago anyway but, after that Rodri handball not given against Everton his head, the on field ref and the VAR ref shouldve all been sacked.
El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15011 on: Today at 04:35:56 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:16:45 pm
All those old photoshops of Webb in Man Utd kits will have a new lease of life.

God, we all thought we were so cool and edgy with those back then ;D

Jonjo Shelvey was a true pioneer
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15012 on: Today at 04:53:23 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:35:56 pm
Jonjo Shelvey was a true pioneer
Ah ha yes, I remember now. He got fined for that, I think?

And he also told Ferguson to fuck off didn't he? Good old Voldemort.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

LallanaInPyjamas

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15013 on: Today at 05:03:11 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:35:56 pm
Jonjo Shelvey was a true pioneer

Didn't the Babelcoptor do it first?  ;D
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15014 on: Today at 05:18:32 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:47:45 pm
@SamWallaceTel
Exclusive: PGMOL conference this weekend are being told that referees chief Mike Riley will be leaving the organisation next season. Massive changes coming to Premier League refereeing.

Exclusive: Howard Webb to return from MLS as Mike Riley's de facto successor next season, as PGMOL chief refereeing officer. Will be a handover period when pair work together. Story with @Tom_Morgs

(Expected to be in the role full time by Christmas)
****
Webb isn't the greatest, but literally anybody would be better than Mike Riley.
This personnel change will ensure continuity



But still, Howard Webb was a much better referee than Mike Fucking Riley.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15015 on: Today at 06:07:41 pm
came here to say thank fuck and fuckoff riley you useless prick

only to be greeted by fucking webb replacing him, srsly?

can he be worse? hard to imagine

so i'll give webb a pass for now and hopefully i wont be seeing any incidents of clear cheating going on, or at the least if they do occur there is proper accountability brought to bear on those involved (unlike under riley where there were no repercussions, so at the very least in essense they sided with the cheating)

not gonna hold my breath on that one
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15016 on: Today at 06:12:32 pm
Every league ground needs to fly a "Fuck off Riley, and good riddance" banner next season
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15017 on: Today at 06:34:35 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:18:32 pm
This personnel change will ensure continuity



But still, Howard Webb was a much better referee than Mike Fucking Riley.
Is that the new referees kit?
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15018 on: Today at 06:36:22 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 06:07:41 pm
came here to say thank fuck and fuckoff riley you useless prick

only to be greeted by fucking webb replacing him, srsly?

can he be worse? hard to imagine

so i'll give webb a pass for now and hopefully i wont be seeing any incidents of clear cheating going on, or at the least if they do occur there is proper accountability brought to bear on those involved (unlike under riley where there were no repercussions, so at the very least in essense they sided with the cheating)

not gonna hold my breath on that one
I dont think its even a question. He was Fergies go to ref, I wouldnt be surprised if we go back the 20 penalties a season for united. Fernandes will be happy!
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #15019 on: Today at 08:12:07 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:34:35 pm
Is that the new referees kit?
Of course not. It's a different sponsor now, clearly...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
