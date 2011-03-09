« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

macmanamanaman

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14920 on: Today at 10:34:43 am
I don't even know how the classification works.
What about
a. Clear and Obvious
b. Clear but not obvious
c. Obvious but not clear
d. Neither clear nor obvious


....erm, let me call the manager.  I just work here weekends....
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Knight

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14921 on: Today at 10:39:45 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:18:40 am
The 'it wasn't a clear and obvious error' is their go-to now to mask bias, and they do seem to hook a few with it. As with the Spurs game, as with the Everton handball, there isn't an excuse. Its a referee making biased decisions and a VAR official backing them up. Nothing to do with any description of it not being clear and obvious.

It could also be incompetence couldn't it? Leaving aside the bias argument and its merits we're all pretty sure most of ours refs are a bit rubbish so it's not a surprise when rubbish refs make rubbish calls. And what's become clear is VAR can actually accentuate ineptitude rather than avoid it. I'm not wanting to go into specific examples where you say, 'no one is that incompetent' but when we consider bad calls we do need to consider the obvious conclusion, that they're bad! Which isn't to say bias isn't a thing too - that conversation has been had between the 2 of us enough.
El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14922 on: Today at 10:55:24 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:39:45 am
It could also be incompetence couldn't it? Leaving aside the bias argument and its merits we're all pretty sure most of ours refs are a bit rubbish so it's not a surprise when rubbish refs make rubbish calls. And what's become clear is VAR can actually accentuate ineptitude rather than avoid it. I'm not wanting to go into specific examples where you say, 'no one is that incompetent' but when we consider bad calls we do need to consider the obvious conclusion, that they're bad! Which isn't to say bias isn't a thing too - that conversation has been had between the 2 of us enough.

Just another easy get out.

That last night wasn't a difficult call. It wasn't a difficult call on the pitch, and it was an even easier call on replay. Atkinsons been refereeing for 17 years, Atwell has been refereeing for 15 years. Atkinsons reffed cup finals, he's been to big international tournaments, he's been selected by FIFA. I'm sorry but 'it could be incompetence' is just nonsense. That was not a tricky decision, it was one that you absolutely shouldn't get wrong if you're stood five yards away but literally cannot get wrong if you're watching it on a replay. The 'oh they're just rubbish' talk maybe works once or twice. When its the same names making the big mistakes and getting more big games, never stood down, never mentioned, and the higher up is Mike Riley then again I'm sorry because it seems to cause you great offence, but 'its just that they're crap refs' doesn't cut it.

I used to work for a bank, I'd fucking love to have been able to transfer £500,000 into my own account and then get my manager saying 'Haha you little scamp, that was rubbish banking, on you go'. There's being rubbish at your job, and then there's not being able to make the most basic decisions that people many, many tiers lower than you would be able to get right. Thats not incompetence, thats making a conscious decision not to give a decision you know full well is incorrect. You dont get to their level by not being able to spot that as a foul.
oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14923 on: Today at 11:05:22 am

'Jurgen Klopp calls out Martin Atkinson for repeating Man Utd mistake':-

Jurgen Klopp was furious with referee Martin Atkinson for allowing Nathan Redmond's goal to stand as Liverpool beat Southampton to keep the Premier League title race alive

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-man-utd-liverpool-26993130
Red-Soldier

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14924 on: Today at 11:10:40 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:19:27 am
No excuse for that last night, none. Could have cost us the title and it just can't go on like this. I've zero faith in VAR or the refereeing in this league.

But it has likely cost us the title and it will just carry on.

The Wolves handball against City, the Ev handball against City, the Cresswell (non) sending off against us, the Kane (non) sending off against us.  We would be champions already, if not for corrupt officials, and on the cusp of an unprecedented quadruple.
Last Edit: Today at 11:13:16 am by Red-Soldier
Red-Soldier

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14925 on: Today at 11:12:31 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:05:22 am
'Jurgen Klopp calls out Martin Atkinson for repeating Man Utd mistake':-

Jurgen Klopp was furious with referee Martin Atkinson for allowing Nathan Redmond's goal to stand as Liverpool beat Southampton to keep the Premier League title race alive

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-man-utd-liverpool-26993130

Quote
Afterwards, he said yes we could have spotted that, but who cares?"
Mister Flip Flop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14926 on: Today at 11:22:33 am
If people think match fixing and bribary doesn't happen in football they are the ones wearing tin foil hats. Football is big business and a multi billion pound industry and all business is susceptible to corruption Even smaller leagues are effected by it.

RTE news : Arrests made in League of Ireland match-fixing probe

http://www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/0518/1299687-arrests-made-in-league-of-ireland-match-fixing-probe/

Last Edit: Today at 11:24:31 am by Mister Flip Flop
Mister Flip Flop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14927 on: Today at 11:27:13 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:39:45 am
It could also be incompetence couldn't it? Leaving aside the bias argument and its merits we're all pretty sure most of ours refs are a bit rubbish so it's not a surprise when rubbish refs make rubbish calls. And what's become clear is VAR can actually accentuate ineptitude rather than avoid it. I'm not wanting to go into specific examples where you say, 'no one is that incompetent' but when we consider bad calls we do need to consider the obvious conclusion, that they're bad! Which isn't to say bias isn't a thing too - that conversation has been had between the 2 of us enough.

I'm sorry but the "it's just incompetence" train left the station years ago. There's something deeper going on here.
Kashinoda

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14928 on: Today at 11:30:18 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:22:33 am
If people think match fixing and bribary doesn't happen in football they are the ones wearing tin foil hats. Football is big business and a multi billion pound industry and all business is susceptible to corruption Even smaller leagues are effected by it.

RTE news : Arrests made in League of Ireland match-fixing probe

http://www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/0518/1299687-arrests-made-in-league-of-ireland-match-fixing-probe/



There's no conspiraceh :lmao

The refs are shit, their implementation of VAR or when to use it is shit or vague at best, and some clearly have a lot of bias towards\against certain teams or players.

El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14929 on: Today at 11:32:28 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:30:18 am
There's no conspiraceh :lmao

The refs are shit, their implementation of VAR or when to use it is shit or vague at best, and some clearly have a lot of bias towards\against certain teams or players.

Surely thats a bit of a contradiction?
Kashinoda

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14930 on: Today at 11:37:06 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:32:28 am
Surely thats a bit of a contradiction?

If I have bias towards something I'm not conspiring against it, I may be more susceptible to do so though.
El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14931 on: Today at 11:42:28 am
If its obvious that certain referees have bias for/against certain teams, and it is, and they still keep getting games involving those teams and making odd decisions, then.....thats a bit conspiracy-y, no?
Knight

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14932 on: Today at 11:49:11 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:27:13 am
I'm sorry but the "it's just incompetence" train left the station years ago. There's something deeper going on here.

I literally didn't say, it's just incompetence'. I said, 'it could ALSO be incompetence'. I worked so hard in my post to make clear I wasn't precluding the existence of 'bias' but was adding a contributing factor, 'incompetence'. And yet this is how you read the post?
smutchin

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14933 on: Today at 11:54:25 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:55:24 am
Thats not incompetence, thats making a conscious decision not to give a decision you know full well is incorrect. You dont get to their level by not being able to spot that as a foul.

After 17 years, we really shouldn't be surprised at this from Atkinson. We've long known he's a referee who "likes to let the game flow" - ie allow teams of cloggers to keep fouling with impunity because he's allergic to blowing his whistle.

Klopp hasn't forgotten the Rashford goal, and there have been plenty of other examples over the years that I'm sure we can all remember.

I don't think he's especially biased against us. We got away with a few last night that other refs would have given as fouls against us.

Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:30:18 am
The refs are shit, their implementation of VAR or when to use it is shit or vague at best, and some clearly have a lot of bias towards\against certain teams or players.

More a bias against certain styles of play, perhaps - ie any style that's not based on kicking the shit out of your opponent. Atkinson is clearly a bit "old school" - probably wishes he'd been a ref in the 70s, When Footballers Were Real Men.

So it's really just his style of refereeing, ie shit.

As for VAR, Tyler came out with the line last night that the Premier League implementation of VAR "has a high threshold for intervention". Which is a roundabout way of saying they're only interested in protecting their mate out on the pitch rather than doing their actual fucking job.

The fundamental problem remains that PGMOL is an old boys club that is not subject to independent scrutiny. Quit custodiet and all that.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14934 on: Today at 12:19:01 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:30:18 am
There's no conspiraceh :lmao

The refs are shit, their implementation of VAR or when to use it is shit or vague at best, and some clearly have a lot of bias towards\against certain teams or players.

Bias is corruption. Referee's are meant to be balanced and fair. If they are biased then they are corrupt.
El Lobo

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14935 on: Today at 12:21:29 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:54:25 am
After 17 years, we really shouldn't be surprised at this from Atkinson. We've long known he's a referee who "likes to let the game flow" - ie allow teams of cloggers to keep fouling with impunity because he's allergic to blowing his whistle.

Klopp hasn't forgotten the Rashford goal, and there have been plenty of other examples over the years that I'm sure we can all remember.

I don't think he's especially biased against us. We got away with a few last night that other refs would have given as fouls against us.

More a bias against certain styles of play, perhaps - ie any style that's not based on kicking the shit out of your opponent. Atkinson is clearly a bit "old school" - probably wishes he'd been a ref in the 70s, When Footballers Were Real Men.

So it's really just his style of refereeing, ie shit.

Did he just 'let it flow' though? I mean we had the same amount of fouls as Southampton despite having almost three times as much possession. That again suggests to me he was refereeing one team to a different standard.
smutchin

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14936 on: Today at 12:52:56 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:21:29 pm
Did he just 'let it flow' though? I mean we had the same amount of fouls as Southampton despite having almost three times as much possession. That again suggests to me he was refereeing one team to a different standard.

Maybe. I think a large part of the reason we tend to get more fouls against us despite having the majority of possession is down to the way opponents go down like they've been shot whenever one of our players goes anywhere near them, usually clutching their face and/or screaming in agony. Whatever refs claim about clamping down on play-acting, they do seem to be very susceptible to it. But our opponents do it because they're not good enough to cope with us and they know it's often the only way to stop us.

On the other hand, lunge in late with a flying tackle and, well, that's just part of the game, innit?

Atkinson basically has no understanding of the modern game and should have been put out to pasture years ago.

I don't know what VAR's excuse is.
macmanamanaman

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14937 on: Today at 02:50:10 pm
I think we should take some acting classes.
Since VAR are going to ignore fouls on us, after the event, let us stand in front of the ref and re-enact the play.

Similarly, for dives against us, rather than staying quiet or smiling wrily and getting frustrated, the thing to do is to go in front of the ref and re enact the dive.
Let Henderson do the talking (England team, voice of reason etc). Without fail, re-enact every shocking call in game itself.
If the referees ignore it, the cameras wont, as it is meme material. At the very least, will attract a lot of views online. Let "visual satire" showcase the utter ineptitude.
Pistolero

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14938 on: Today at 03:21:55 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:30:18 am
There's no conspiraceh

Explain the City handball at Goodison.

No way on fuckin earth is that just down to incompetence. The three officials involved in that bewildering chain of events are at the very peak of their profession.

There was no way they were giving that penalty against Man City - and they bent and broke their own laws in order to deny it.

It was blatant bias/favouritism/institutionalised corruption -



Alan_X

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14939 on: Today at 03:47:55 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:22:33 am
If people think match fixing and bribary doesn't happen in football they are the ones wearing tin foil hats. Football is big business and a multi billion pound industry and all business is susceptible to corruption Even smaller leagues are effected by it.

RTE news : Arrests made in League of Ireland match-fixing probe

http://www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/0518/1299687-arrests-made-in-league-of-ireland-match-fixing-probe/


That's match-fixing for betting. Who benefits from Liverpool not winning the league to such an extent that they would organise a massive conspiracy of referees and the entire VAR system?

Refereeing has always been subject to error and unconscious bias. VAR just adds another ref to the mix.
davidlpool1982

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14940 on: Today at 03:51:05 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 03:21:55 pm
Explain the City handball at Goodison.

No way on fuckin earth is that just down to incompetence. The three officials involved in that bewildering chain of events are at the very peak of their profession.

There was no way they were giving that penalty against Man City - and they bent and broke their own laws in order to deny it.

It was blatant bias/favouritism/institutionalised corruption -

Or they're just all fucking shite and between the 3 of them got confused over than handball rule and the interpretation of the sleeve shirt by which point it was easier to avoid controversy in their eyes and not give the pen.

Every fan on the country thinks refs are biased against them, look at the bitters and their letters to PGMOL. The fact is Riley got away with any sort of oversight so all the shite refs just carried on being shite because there is never any consequence to it. They just get to say either nothing at all, or "oops" and nothing ever happens anyway. The VAR refs are usually the ones they deem too shite to actually ref a game, so why we hope that with camera's they'd suddenly become not shite. They probably paw at the screen like Zoolander and Hansel over a MacBook.

The Everton thread is full of everyone taking the piss over the Blues claiming everyone is against them despite all evidence to the contrary. The Arsenal thread had a good laugh over Artetas breakdown after the North London Derby last week. Why would this be the actual conspiracy, the one against us, that is real?
