It could also be incompetence couldn't it? Leaving aside the bias argument and its merits we're all pretty sure most of ours refs are a bit rubbish so it's not a surprise when rubbish refs make rubbish calls. And what's become clear is VAR can actually accentuate ineptitude rather than avoid it. I'm not wanting to go into specific examples where you say, 'no one is that incompetent' but when we consider bad calls we do need to consider the obvious conclusion, that they're bad! Which isn't to say bias isn't a thing too - that conversation has been had between the 2 of us enough.



Just another easy get out.That last night wasn't a difficult call. It wasn't a difficult call on the pitch, and it was an even easier call on replay. Atkinsons been refereeing for 17 years, Atwell has been refereeing for 15 years. Atkinsons reffed cup finals, he's been to big international tournaments, he's been selected by FIFA. I'm sorry but 'it could be incompetence' is just nonsense. That was not a tricky decision, it was one that you absolutely shouldn't get wrong if you're stood five yards away but literally cannot get wrong if you're watching it on a replay. The 'oh they're just rubbish' talk maybe works once or twice. When its the same names making the big mistakes and getting more big games, never stood down, never mentioned, and the higher up is Mike Riley then again I'm sorry because it seems to cause you great offence, but 'its just that they're crap refs' doesn't cut it.I used to work for a bank, I'd fucking love to have been able to transfer £500,000 into my own account and then get my manager saying 'Haha you little scamp, that was rubbish banking, on you go'. There's being rubbish at your job, and then there's not being able to make the most basic decisions that people many, many tiers lower than you would be able to get right. Thats not incompetence, thats making a conscious decision not to give a decision you know full well is incorrect. You dont get to their level by not being able to spot that as a foul.