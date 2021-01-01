Its so bad. They dont want to re-ref the game from a monitor so they need to apply some standard for what qualifies for a VAR intervention. Problem is, there are multiple different standards.

1) for issues like yesterday, it needs to be a clear and obvious error.

2) offsides are effectively re-reffed as long as a goal is scored.

3) handballs are also re-referreed if it causes a goal.



But why? Why does the clear and obvious distinction not apply to handballs and offsides? I guess theyd say you can reach relatively objective certainty with those 2 decisions, which isnt actually true given the margin for error on cameras and the question about what actually qualifies as a handball (see the 2 joke decisions that have gone Citys way for handballs this season). This system leads to an absurd situation where offsides and handballs are microanalysed in great detail and as soon as one is found VAR steps in, no matter how clear and obvious it is. But for clear fouls like the one on Jota yesterday VAR wont intervene because it doesnt reach the subjective threshold for clear and obvious. Theyd be much better re-reffing EVERY decision in the phase before a goal to be consistent.



Of course that raises the issue of what counts as a phase so you wouldnt solve all your problems but at least thered be more consistency within VAR. Youd still need a clear and obvious threshold for bad tackles mind.



