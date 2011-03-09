It's not mad. The point is the lines weren't even needed to see that both Mane and Jesus were onside for their respective goals.

The next frame would've had Jesus offside if you were using a camera from the 50s. Any camera more recent than that proves he's on. It's not even close to being debatable.



I'm simplifying a little by saying the next frame. The point is that even the cameras today are not capable of identifying the specific moment that the ball is played. OK, you might be right that the next frame would've had Jesus on, but what about 10 frames from then? Because there is unlikely to be any discernible difference in how certain we can be that the ball has been played in those 10 frames, but Matip almost certainly would've been further along in his stride in one direction and Jesus would've been further towards our goal. I think it worked the other way, in our favour with Sterling - if they'd selected 3 or 4 frames earlier he'd have been deemed onside.Like I say, my point is less about this goal in particular and more about the fundamental issue with the system.