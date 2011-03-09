« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14760 on: Yesterday at 02:16:40 am
The conspiracy thread is that way lads >>>>>>>.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14761 on: Yesterday at 02:39:27 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 10, 2022, 07:39:25 pm
What happened to the conspiracy? That was a big chance to absolutely stiff us today. It would have been unfair, but that's the nature of conspiracy. But they missed it.

Ha ha. I knew this was coming after today. Yeah the officials - including the two Mancs - officiated pretty well today and yeah we had the sort of level playing field of officialdom that should be present in every game. You cannot ask for more.

Problem is Yorky if that sort of level playing field had existed for the Moutino, Rodri, Jota and Kane incidents then right now wed be five points clear at the top of the league and I wouldnt have to be wasting my fucking time banging on about the corruption that undoubtedly has tainted the race for the Premier League this season

 ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14762 on: Yesterday at 03:11:33 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 10, 2022, 07:39:25 pm
What happened to the conspiracy? That was a big chance to absolutely stiff us today. It would have been unfair, but that's the nature of conspiracy. But they missed it.

If there is a conspiracy, then it is appointing officials that have a pre-conceived bias.

After watching today's game, I am struggling to think of a decision that could have been swung either way by bias. The contentious decisions were line decisions that weren't even close.

I think it was pretty clear that there wasn't a frame in which Mane was offside or that Sterling was onside.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14763 on: Yesterday at 03:26:57 am
Quote from: thejbs on April 10, 2022, 09:20:39 pm
The Salah shot that was deflected out was hilarious. VAR looked at it for handball yet Taylor still gave a goal kick.

That was a shocker... You have four guys on and around the pitch and none of them saw a huge deflection like that. I can understand it, if it's miniscule  and the ball doesn't really change direction, but that was such a blatant deflection that at least one of the four guys should have seen it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14764 on: Yesterday at 04:13:26 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:11:33 am
If there is a conspiracy, then it is appointing officials that have a pre-conceived bias.

After watching today's game, I am struggling to think of a decision that could have been swung either way by bias. The contentious decisions were line decisions that weren't even close.

I think it was pretty clear that there wasn't a frame in which Mane was offside or that Sterling was onside.

Simply not true. Sterling was off by a really tight margin, Jesus was on by a split second. Mane's was probably a little clearer but then we have no idea how they've decided in which frame the ball has been "played".

This is what annoys me about the conspiracy chat - it distracts from the actual issues which are the continued use of a system that isn't fit for purpose and poor performance from officials. The latter probably isn't entirely relevant after this game but it does confuse me how little people care about the forensic detail offsides are measured by with a tool that simply isn't capable of making those forensic measurements.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14765 on: Yesterday at 04:21:25 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 12:24:00 am
Mad that you've started talking about lines here, that has nothing to do with what I'm pointing out. The frame after the one that was used to judge that Jesus was onside (and he was onside in that frame) would have had him offside and it's completely arbitrary as to which frame they use.

I promise you I'm not talking about this in a conspiracy theory way, it's just a flaw. For example, Sterling's that was ruled out would probably have been onside if they'd used the frame before the one they chose.

These can go either way but it's a fatal flaw in using VAR as an accurate way of measuring offsides.

It's not mad. The point is the lines weren't even needed to see that both Mane and Jesus were onside for their respective goals.
The next frame would've had Jesus offside if you were using a camera from the 50s. Any camera more recent than that proves he's on. It's not even close to being debatable.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14766 on: Yesterday at 04:44:45 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:21:25 am
It's not mad. The point is the lines weren't even needed to see that both Mane and Jesus were onside for their respective goals.
The next frame would've had Jesus offside if you were using a camera from the 50s. Any camera more recent than that proves he's on. It's not even close to being debatable.

I'm simplifying a little by saying the next frame. The point is that even the cameras today are not capable of identifying the specific moment that the ball is played. OK, you might be right that the next frame would've had Jesus on, but what about 10 frames from then? Because there is unlikely to be any discernible difference in how certain we can be that the ball has been played in those 10 frames, but Matip almost certainly would've been further along in his stride in one direction and Jesus would've been further towards our goal. I think it worked the other way, in our favour with Sterling - if they'd selected 3 or 4 frames earlier he'd have been deemed onside.

Like I say, my point is less about this goal in particular and more about the fundamental issue with the system.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14767 on: Yesterday at 06:59:54 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:23:36 am
Oh I see. You're saying that they'e even more devious than we thought they were. Clever.

But why draw attention to themselves by using an all-Manchester slate of referees for the big one? That seems especially mad given the fact they'd decided to play that one straight.

Like I said I don't think yesterday's officials (or most PL refs) are corrupt. Biased, yes. There's a difference.  For example the pitchside officials awarded an offside goal.

Offsides on VAR are black and white unless you cheat. That's something Kavanagh or Coote might have done
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14768 on: Yesterday at 07:10:23 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:59:54 am
Like I said I don't think yesterday's officials (or most PL refs) are corrupt. Biased, yes. There's a difference.  For example the pitchside officials awarded an offside goal.

Offsides on VAR are black and white unless you cheat. That's something Kavanagh or Coote might have done

*is this thing on?

They aren't black and white. It entirely depends on the frame that is chosen to measure it. That's not even an implication of corruption, or bias, one frame has to be chosen, it's just that the limitations of technology make that choice arbitrary and potentially critical.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14769 on: Yesterday at 07:24:11 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 07:10:23 am
*is this thing on?

They aren't black and white. It entirely depends on the frame that is chosen to measure it. That's not even an implication of corruption, or bias, one frame has to be chosen, it's just that the limitations of technology make that choice arbitrary and potentially critical.

I totally understand where you are coming from. What is the solution long term because it's not the first time I've read that there isn't a camera out there today that can 100% determine the exact moment a ball has left a players foot.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14770 on: Yesterday at 07:28:17 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 02:39:27 am
Ha ha. I knew this was coming after today. Yeah the officials - including the two Mancs - officiated pretty well today and yeah we had the sort of level playing field of officialdom that should be present in every game. You cannot ask for more.

Problem is Yorky if that sort of level playing field had existed for the Moutino, Rodri, Jota and Kane incidents then right now wed be five points clear at the top of the league and I wouldnt have to be wasting my fucking time banging on about the corruption that undoubtedly has tainted the race for the Premier League this season

 ;D

It was grimly predictable from certain posters, as if people were wrong to be concerned about the officials. Of course now that there werent any blatant fuck ups it completely exonerates them of the decisions which are completely unexplainable and leave us quite long odds to win the title as you say. I suspect one of them, who registered to big up Man City in the first place, us feeling rather smug today.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14771 on: Yesterday at 07:51:42 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:24:11 am
I totally understand where you are coming. What is the solution long term because it's not the first time I've read that there isn't a camera out there today that can 100% determine the exact moment a ball has left a players foot.

I guess long term - better cameras?! In the short term I think there has to be a rolling camera applied, it would allow for a margin for error. It could be over 10-20 frames or something and if the lines are able to move with that frame roll, the VAR could easily see if they were onside/offside at any point in that time where the ball could have conceivably be deemed to have been played they go with the linesman's decision. At least there would be recognition that these aren't black and white cases.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14772 on: Yesterday at 07:56:48 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 07:10:23 am
*is this thing on?

They aren't black and white. It entirely depends on the frame that is chosen to measure it. That's not even an implication of corruption, or bias, one frame has to be chosen, it's just that the limitations of technology make that choice arbitrary and potentially critical.

How many frames a second do you think there are? VAR cameras use 50 fps. There won't be ten frames where it's impossible to say whether the ball has left the player's foot. There will be a frame where it's in contact and the following frame where it's moving.

That leaves a small window (0.02 seconds) but as long as they use the later of the two frames the margin of error is small.

If the decision is a few millimetres then that might be relevant but I have more of an issue with the analysis of a 3D figure in a space that's filmed in 3-point perspective.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14773 on: Yesterday at 08:03:22 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:56:48 am
How many frames a second do you think there are? VAR cameras use 50 fps. There won't be ten frames where it's impossible to say whether the ball has left the player's foot. There will be a frame where it's in contact and the following frame where it's moving.

That leaves a small window (0.02 seconds) but as long as they use the later of the two frames the margin of error is small.

If the decision is a few millimetres then that might be relevant but I have more of an issue with the analysis of a 3D figure in a space that's filmed in 3-point perspective.

In those split seconds there can be huge differences in position of a player, in relation to the millimetres that offsides are measured at. If a player is moving 15mph they could have moved around 13cm in that 0.02 seconds, if a defender is moving in the other direction at the same speed that's a potential difference of 26 cm. It's significant and nowhere near accurate enough for the forensic detail at which it's analysed.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14774 on: Yesterday at 08:06:07 am
build up to their first. not a foul and ball taken from yards away from the incident, and possibly rolling.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14775 on: Yesterday at 08:16:24 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 08:03:22 am
In those split seconds there can be huge differences in position of a player, in relation to the millimetres that offsides are measured at. If a player is moving 15mph they could have moved around 13cm in that 0.02 seconds, if a defender is moving in the other direction at the same speed that's a potential difference of 26 cm. It's significant and nowhere near accurate enough for the forensic detail at which it's analysed.

I don't disagree about the amount of movement in each frame but you're undermining your own argument. If a player moving at 15mph can have moved 13cm in 0.02 seconds, then a ball kicked at say 30mph (for simplicity) will have moved 26cm, which is greater than the diameter of the ball (22cm). Using your figures there can't be 'ten frames' to choose from.

*edit - just to confirm, if there is any doubt, I agree that the pretence of millimeter accuracy is absolute bullshit. I'm just pointing out the fallacy about 'choosing the frame' which would be one of two at most not ten.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14776 on: Yesterday at 08:19:53 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:16:24 am
I don't disagree about the amount of movement in each frame but you're undermining your own argument. If a player moving at 15mph can have moved 13cm in 0.02 seconds, then a ball kicked at say 30mph (for simplicity) will have moved 26cm, which is greater than the diameter of the ball (22cm). Using your figures there can't be 'ten frames' to choose from.
Isnt Pl helping solve this issues next season?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14777 on: Yesterday at 09:39:25 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 12:24:00 am
Mad that you've started talking about lines here, that has nothing to do with what I'm pointing out. The frame after the one that was used to judge that Jesus was onside (and he was onside in that frame) would have had him offside and it's completely arbitrary as to which frame they use.

I promise you I'm not talking about this in a conspiracy theory way, it's just a flaw. For example, Sterling's that was ruled out would probably have been onside if they'd used the frame before the one they chose.

These can go either way but it's a fatal flaw in using VAR as an accurate way of measuring offsides.

You're 100% correct but people who dont know video editing im guessing don't understand what you are saying.

The problem is the rule itself, and not its implementation in this game. The goal that was disallowed should have been given and the one allowed shouldn't be given. Again, that's not a conspiracy as the decisions where correct based on the rule, it's the rule that is fuckin beyond stupid.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14778 on: Yesterday at 10:28:14 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 12:24:00 am
Mad that you've started talking about lines here, that has nothing to do with what I'm pointing out. The frame after the one that was used to judge that Jesus was onside (and he was onside in that frame) would have had him offside and it's completely arbitrary as to which frame they use.

I promise you I'm not talking about this in a conspiracy theory way, it's just a flaw. For example, Sterling's that was ruled out would probably have been onside if they'd used the frame before the one they chose.

These can go either way but it's a fatal flaw in using VAR as an accurate way of measuring offsides.

In the frame after, the ball would have clearly left his foot.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14779 on: Yesterday at 10:33:49 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 09:39:25 am
You're 100% correct but people who dont know video editing im guessing don't understand what you are saying.

The problem is the rule itself, and not its implementation in this game. The goal that was disallowed should have been given and the one allowed shouldn't be given. Again, that's not a conspiracy as the decisions where correct based on the rule, it's the rule that is fuckin beyond stupid.

Are you taking about the Laws or the interpretation that's been overlaid to accommodate VAR? As far as I'm aware the laws are still the same - any part of the body that can legally play the ball that's in advance of any part of the last two defensive players that can legally play the ball, you are offside. If you are behind or level you are onside.

What's being fucked around with is the nonsense about shirtsleeves, thickness of lines on the screen and active/inactive players.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14780 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 am
With all this discussion of frames, I've been expecting Steve Davis to join the thread :)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14781 on: Yesterday at 11:18:58 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:28:14 am
In the frame after, the ball would have clearly left his foot.
The Sterling offside is a perfect example of where I think VAR should acknowledge that it's impossible to tell for sure whether Sterling was offside or not and stick with the linesman's call.  Similar to what they would do with LBW in cricket.

If we are going to insist on pretending VAR can make minute judgements down to the millimetre, I would prefer that they use the frame before and shift the benefit of doubt to the attacking team (although I think this would disproportionately affect Liverpool given the way we defend).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14782 on: Yesterday at 11:22:17 am
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:18:58 am
The Sterling offside is a perfect example of where I think VAR should acknowledge that it's impossible to tell for sure whether Sterling was offside or not and stick with the linesman's call.  Similar to what they would do with LBW in cricket.


I think the only problem with this is that the linesmen do make errors, so unless we are willing to accept that then its not going away.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14783 on: Yesterday at 11:24:19 am
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:18:58 am
The Sterling offside is a perfect example of where I think VAR should acknowledge that it's impossible to tell for sure whether Sterling was offside or not and stick with the linesman's call.  Similar to what they would do with LBW in cricket.

If we are going to insist on pretending VAR can make minute judgements down to the millimetre, I would prefer that they use the frame before and shift the benefit of doubt to the attacking team (although I think this would disproportionately affect Liverpool given the way we defend).

It was brought it for outrageous decisions though

A few years back, United got given a goal and when you saw it on the telly, the lino was miles behind play and the player was about 3 yards offside. And yet it was given.

I'd agree that all these really, really tight calls should just be given as goals - it's the ridiculous ones that should be called out.

There shouldn't be lines and minutes of agonising.

It should be

1. VAR looks at it
2. Does the player look clearly offside?
3. Yes. Give offside
4. Not sure. Give the onside

If they are about in line and you have to draw lines (that aren't perfect) then fuck it - pretty much onside is close enough for everyone. No fans want to see a goal disallowed for someone being 1mm offside by their eyelashes
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14784 on: Yesterday at 11:29:20 am
I do think you solve a lot of the issues if you just leave it to the naked eye of the VAR official.....but if offside is being looked at by VAR in the first place its not something like a bad tackle which is down to interpretations, its either offside or it isn't. We're talking fine margins and our defensive system is pretty much built on us being really good with those fine margins. If you introduce Andys revolutionary 'fuck it, it sort of looks onside' system, it pretty much knackers anyone who plays a high line.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14785 on: Yesterday at 11:35:37 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:29:20 am
I do think you solve a lot of the issues if you just leave it to the naked eye of the VAR official.....but if offside is being looked at by VAR in the first place its not something like a bad tackle which is down to interpretations, its either offside or it isn't. We're talking fine margins and our defensive system is pretty much built on us being really good with those fine margins. If you introduce Andys revolutionary 'fuck it, it sort of looks onside' system, it pretty much knackers anyone who plays a high line.
I think our defensive system is built on the knowledge that the fine margins at the moment favour the defending team.  VAR gives us a few centimetres of padding to get that offside line right.

I'm not entirely comfortable with that to be honest.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14786 on: Yesterday at 11:58:40 am
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:18:58 am
The Sterling offside is a perfect example of where I think VAR should acknowledge that it's impossible to tell for sure whether Sterling was offside or not and stick with the linesman's call.  Similar to what they would do with LBW in cricket.

If we are going to insist on pretending VAR can make minute judgements down to the millimetre, I would prefer that they use the frame before and shift the benefit of doubt to the attacking team (although I think this would disproportionately affect Liverpool given the way we defend).

I agree with this. Obviously happy it went our way but would be annoyed if that was Mane etc.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14787 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 12:06:34 am
Var cant change that. THat was just a miss from Taylor and the Linesman.

No VAR cannot change that normally, however if they are checking for handball and the conclusion is 'no it came off of his thigh, then the ref should have the opportunity to change his call.
I actually saw a comment that in Germany, the VAR guy would have seen the replay and corrected the ref in about 2 seconds and nobody would complain.

As for the officiating yesterday, I have few complaints. There were a couple of iffy moments against us (which you'd expect in any game) but to be honest, Thiago should have had about 3 yellow cards.
I get the impression that the ref was doing his level best to not make decisions that would alter the game too much.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14788 on: Yesterday at 12:38:01 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:33:49 am
Are you taking about the Laws or the interpretation that's been overlaid to accommodate VAR? As far as I'm aware the laws are still the same - any part of the body that can legally play the ball that's in advance of any part of the last two defensive players that can legally play the ball, you are offside. If you are behind or level you are onside.

What's being fucked around with is the nonsense about shirtsleeves, thickness of lines on the screen and active/inactive players.

The law (that was already shite before VAR, but has been magnified tenfold since).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14789 on: Yesterday at 03:32:16 pm
Quote from: thejbs on April 10, 2022, 09:20:39 pm
The Salah shot that was deflected out was hilarious. VAR looked at it for handball yet Taylor still gave a goal kick.

Why is that hilarious?
VAR isn't there to give corners. They might have looked at it to see if it was handball, but it wasn't - it missed his hand.
They won't change the decision of the non corner that the ref gave - opens up a whole can of worms for every decision then.

We've gained a corner from a shot from a player that was offside before - but the lino didn't flag as it was close. It's just a quirk of the rules that every team has to deal with.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14790 on: Yesterday at 03:46:20 pm
Taylor must have seen that deflection. He's in a good position. He thought it might be a penalty so he called it there hadn't been a touch. Kick it upstairs to his mate. That's my take on it...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14791 on: Yesterday at 06:30:57 pm
Atkinson has been appointed ref for the Liverpool v Man Utd game, with Tierney on VAR. ;D

On the positive side, we're getting Oliver for the FA Cup semifinal (with England on VAR).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14792 on: Yesterday at 06:49:22 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:30:57 pm
Atkinson has been appointed ref for the Liverpool v Man Utd game, with Tierney on VAR. ;D

On the positive side, we're getting Oliver for the FA Cup semifinal (with England on VAR).

FFS. Atkinson never gives us anything. Up there with Coote and Kavanagh.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14793 on: Yesterday at 07:24:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:49:22 pm
FFS. Atkinson never gives us anything. Up there with Coote and Kavanagh.
Can only hope he doesn't give them anything either.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14794 on: Yesterday at 08:03:00 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:59:21 am
No VAR cannot change that normally, however if they are checking for handball and the conclusion is 'no it came off of his thigh, then the ref should have the opportunity to change his call.
I actually saw a comment that in Germany, the VAR guy would have seen the replay and corrected the ref in about 2 seconds and nobody would complain.

As for the officiating yesterday, I have few complaints. There were a couple of iffy moments against us (which you'd expect in any game) but to be honest, Thiago should have had about 3 yellow cards.
I get the impression that the ref was doing his level best to not make decisions that would alter the game too much.
YEa the PL high bar is kinda an Issue. Dale Johnson explains it here https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1510981276555264000
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14795 on: Yesterday at 08:09:01 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:03:00 pm
YEa the PL high bar is kinda an Issue. Dale Johnson explains it here https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1510981276555264000


Him referencing our game against Tottenahm has gotten me angry all over, so thanks for that :P
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14796 on: Yesterday at 10:35:38 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:28:14 am
In the frame after, the ball would have clearly left his foot.

It absolutely would not. There are very rare examples of it but if you can find one, the motion of the ball being kicked is at such a speed, the cameras can't accurately keep up. There are a number of frames where the ball is a complete blur and there is no clarity whatsoever as to whether there is still contact between the foot and the ball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14797 on: Today at 03:27:29 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 02:16:40 am
The conspiracy thread is that way lads >>>>>>>.

this is the very thing, i'll reiterate, the very thing juventus relied on

cba to go into it anymore than that, we've been there and done that, the juventus case is online for anyone to read if they really want to explore what has been brought up in this thread but such posters typcially won't (i was like that too, i get it), they just wait for a decision that doesn't fit their view of the scenario (tho actually fits the model juventus laid out) and wade in with tin foil hats etc

fine by me

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 03:46:20 pm
Taylor must have seen that deflection. He's in a good position. He thought it might be a penalty so he called it there hadn't been a touch. Kick it upstairs to his mate. That's my take on it...

wasn't worried about taylor before the game and thought he was fine, the deflection could've been missed, i dont have a prob with it, he's not one of the officials that has reoccured in inexplicable decisions, so doesn't bother me
