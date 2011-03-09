The Sterling offside is a perfect example of where I think VAR should acknowledge that it's impossible to tell for sure whether Sterling was offside or not and stick with the linesman's call. Similar to what they would do with LBW in cricket.
If we are going to insist on pretending VAR can make minute judgements down to the millimetre, I would prefer that they use the frame before and shift the benefit of doubt to the attacking team (although I think this would disproportionately affect Liverpool given the way we defend).
It was brought it for outrageous decisions though
A few years back, United got given a goal and when you saw it on the telly, the lino was miles behind play and the player was about 3 yards offside. And yet it was given.
I'd agree that all these really, really tight calls should just be given as goals - it's the ridiculous ones that should be called out.
There shouldn't be lines and minutes of agonising.
It should be
1. VAR looks at it
2. Does the player look clearly offside?
3. Yes. Give offside
4. Not sure. Give the onside
If they are about in line and you have to draw lines (that aren't perfect) then fuck it - pretty much onside is close enough for everyone. No fans want to see a goal disallowed for someone being 1mm offside by their eyelashes