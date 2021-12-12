« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

kesey

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14760 on: Today at 02:16:40 am
The conspiracy thread is that way lads >>>>>>>.

Timbo's Goals

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14761 on: Today at 02:39:27 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
What happened to the conspiracy? That was a big chance to absolutely stiff us today. It would have been unfair, but that's the nature of conspiracy. But they missed it.

Ha ha. I knew this was coming after today. Yeah the officials - including the two Mancs - officiated pretty well today and yeah we had the sort of level playing field of officialdom that should be present in every game. You cannot ask for more.

Problem is Yorky if that sort of level playing field had existed for the Moutino, Rodri, Jota and Kane incidents then right now wed be five points clear at the top of the league and I wouldnt have to be wasting my fucking time banging on about the corruption that undoubtedly has tainted the race for the Premier League this season

Al 666

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14762 on: Today at 03:11:33 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
What happened to the conspiracy? That was a big chance to absolutely stiff us today. It would have been unfair, but that's the nature of conspiracy. But they missed it.

If there is a conspiracy, then it is appointing officials that have a pre-conceived bias.

After watching today's game, I am struggling to think of a decision that could have been swung either way by bias. The contentious decisions were line decisions that weren't even close.

I think it was pretty clear that there wasn't a frame in which Mane was offside or that Sterling was onside.
stoa

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14763 on: Today at 03:26:57 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:20:39 pm
The Salah shot that was deflected out was hilarious. VAR looked at it for handball yet Taylor still gave a goal kick.

That was a shocker... You have four guys on and around the pitch and none of them saw a huge deflection like that. I can understand it, if it's miniscule  and the ball doesn't really change direction, but that was such a blatant deflection that at least one of the four guys should have seen it.
Avens

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14764 on: Today at 04:13:26 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:11:33 am
If there is a conspiracy, then it is appointing officials that have a pre-conceived bias.

After watching today's game, I am struggling to think of a decision that could have been swung either way by bias. The contentious decisions were line decisions that weren't even close.

I think it was pretty clear that there wasn't a frame in which Mane was offside or that Sterling was onside.

Simply not true. Sterling was off by a really tight margin, Jesus was on by a split second. Mane's was probably a little clearer but then we have no idea how they've decided in which frame the ball has been "played".

This is what annoys me about the conspiracy chat - it distracts from the actual issues which are the continued use of a system that isn't fit for purpose and poor performance from officials. The latter probably isn't entirely relevant after this game but it does confuse me how little people care about the forensic detail offsides are measured by with a tool that simply isn't capable of making those forensic measurements.
Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14765 on: Today at 04:21:25 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:24:00 am
Mad that you've started talking about lines here, that has nothing to do with what I'm pointing out. The frame after the one that was used to judge that Jesus was onside (and he was onside in that frame) would have had him offside and it's completely arbitrary as to which frame they use.

I promise you I'm not talking about this in a conspiracy theory way, it's just a flaw. For example, Sterling's that was ruled out would probably have been onside if they'd used the frame before the one they chose.

These can go either way but it's a fatal flaw in using VAR as an accurate way of measuring offsides.

It's not mad. The point is the lines weren't even needed to see that both Mane and Jesus were onside for their respective goals.
The next frame would've had Jesus offside if you were using a camera from the 50s. Any camera more recent than that proves he's on. It's not even close to being debatable.
