What happened to the conspiracy? That was a big chance to absolutely stiff us today. It would have been unfair, but that's the nature of conspiracy. But they missed it.
If there is a conspiracy, then it is appointing officials that have a pre-conceived bias.
After watching today's game, I am struggling to think of a decision that could have been swung either way by bias. The contentious decisions were line decisions that weren't even close.
I think it was pretty clear that there wasn't a frame in which Mane was offside or that Sterling was onside.