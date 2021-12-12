If there is a conspiracy, then it is appointing officials that have a pre-conceived bias.



After watching today's game, I am struggling to think of a decision that could have been swung either way by bias. The contentious decisions were line decisions that weren't even close.



I think it was pretty clear that there wasn't a frame in which Mane was offside or that Sterling was onside.



Simply not true. Sterling was off by a really tight margin, Jesus was on by a split second. Mane's was probably a little clearer but then we have no idea how they've decided in which frame the ball has been "played".This is what annoys me about the conspiracy chat - it distracts from the actual issues which are the continued use of a system that isn't fit for purpose and poor performance from officials. The latter probably isn't entirely relevant after this game but it does confuse me how little people care about the forensic detail offsides are measured by with a tool that simply isn't capable of making those forensic measurements.