the match officials prosecuted (mainly refs and a few linos)

funnily enough every example you cite there that i didn't were in my head when writing my post, the jota one in particular standing outif you recall the ref said to klopp he didn't award the pen cos he felt jota was looking for it - 'Mr Tierney told me Diogo stops on purpose because he wants the foul.' This has not been refuted by PGMOL so i take it as said accurate. Again, stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to the screen (VAR ref Kavanagh). The ref/VAR combo is the same as officiated over the rodri handball, that remember was apologised for by PGMOL (so debates you see about offside/how much was below the shirtline etc are bs to muddy the waters, Riley apologised to everton, ie admitted a clear and obvious 'mistake').If you break down the jota incident1. what Tierney states as the reason for not awarding the pen is NOT in the rulebook, there is no rule a player cannot stop in the penalty area. Of course! it would be absurd to suggest otherwise about an action that players collectively perform 100's of times in a game in the penalty box. Can you imagine a game where stopping negated a foul? In the same game does that negate robbo's red cos the spurs player is stationary inviting a challenge? That shit is monty python level.2. Jota is wiped out from behind from his right side. That Tierney states it wasn't awarded because he stops demonstrates he is not disputing that Jota was fouled/wiped out. No comment on the 'pen' from industry sources have disputed jota was taken out, we are only left with the 'stopping' excuse - a 'rule' applied by the ref that isn't a rule. In any game a 'rule' applied that isn't actually a rule is called cheating, whether it's scrabble or monopoly, water polo or football.and if you think further it gets worse3. The on pitch ref decided to apply a principal not in the rulebook and this was exacerbated by VAR not sending the ref to the screen. What excuse did the VAR ref have for his actions as he watches it on loop? It isn't that jota wasn't wiped out as no one in the industry that has commented on the incident denies he was taken out, so we have no reason to suggest VAR thought differently on that point. So why didn't VAR intervene, did Kavanagh also consider that jota 'stopped' and also chose to apply something not in the rulebook, the exact same non-rule that Tierney picked out of the air? If not that what else, cos no one is debating jota was 'fouled'?you can do the same breakdown with Kane's clear red card but i wont cos everyone knows it's a red and everyone knows it wasn't given and the ref not even directed to the screen. make your own minds up why that was the case.btw, those who put it simply down to inconsistency in reffing, not the case, they are being remarkably consistent in NOT sending the ref to the screen on stonewall decisions not given, multiples thereof - of course there are exceptions but so few as to be negligibleon the moutinho handball (ref john moss, VAR andre mariner, ref not sent to screen) the commentary team on the tv said at the time it was given then went to VAR 'if VAR doesn't overule that it's a scandal' - the scandal hasn't been heard of since, despite a clear handball in the next city game, everton, not awardedmull over that lot and it's pretty depressing stuff - a ref makes a horrendous decision and a second ref doesn't even say look again... repeatedly, ask yourself, how many of these need to occur before i start to have doubts? go on, put a number on it that would seriously make you start to doubt.cos it's basically the situation the italians found themselves in, too many bad decisions occuring too often and too many favourable decisions occuring too often made them look deeper and it revolved around benefitting juventus mainly from 'attempting to designate certain referees that would favour Juventus in certain games making their pathway to the title much easier'. And it wasn't just obvious on field decisions like pens, leftfield thinking was involved from how many yellow cards certain players got so they'd miss the next game against juventus to even football shows, i shit you not*, to influence the masses and many more things. You notice it wasn't all games all decisions (those involved weren't that dumb), it was 'certain' games and decisions, just enough to tip the balance juve's way to win the title or at the least 'make the pathway easier'. Dwell on that and look at the most horrendous decisions we've seen this season. Then look at what i would call the second tier of horrendous decisions. It's scary stuff when you consider who benefits and who doesn't when the key point is 'make the pathway easier'. Juve have provided a model that worked - they just got caught.Guilty punishedJuventus Relegated to Serie B. Must start next season with a 30-point deficit. Stripped of last two league titles (so was happening for at least two seasons)Fiorentina Relegated to Serie B with a 12-point deficitLazio Relegated to Serie B with seven-point deficitMilan Begin next season in Serie A with a 15-point deficit. Docked 44 points from last season's totalLuciano Moggi ex-Juventus general manager banned for five yearsAndrea Della Valle president of Juventus banned for four yearsClaudio Lotito Lazio president, banned for three yearsAdriano Galliani Milan's vice-president, one-year banClaudio PuglisiGianluca PaparestaFabrizio BabiniStefano TitomanlioSalvatore RacalbutoTullio LanesePierluigi PairettoMassimo De SantisAntonio DattiloPaolo Bertiniif you want to depress the fuck out of yourself read thisi'm not claiming the cheating is to this extent but im not dismissing it either, cos i see some commonalities which i find jolting to be honest*'Another master-plan put in place by Moggi to divert attention away from the fact that Juventus were being helped by the referee was allying himself with Italys top football commentator, Fabio Baldas. Moggi figured that if he could sway the opinions of the millions of fans watching the football matches at home, he would be able to conceal any form of bias that was to be executed by the match officials on the pitch. Hence he had Baldas bash the referees on live television whenever a decision would go against his team making it look like that team was being harshly dealt with by the referees when in reality the opposite was the case. Investigations later revealed that Moggi and Baldas interacted before every match to decide what was going to be shown and what was going to be said and in return for his services.' yep, the rabbit hole was deep but hey, it wasn't tinfoil hat loony tunes afterall