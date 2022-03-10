« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 360 361 362 363 364 [365]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 688631 times)

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,350
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14560 on: Yesterday at 03:58:56 pm »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,236
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14561 on: Yesterday at 04:06:06 pm »
Yet another game with yet another set of shite officials in yet another game changing act of shite.


Every fucking week they get worse and worse


Mind you, I'm sure the media will call them out on it

:lmao
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,463
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14562 on: Yesterday at 04:19:22 pm »
Clear penalty for Newcastle not given. Ref couldn't see through the 5 players blocking the incident. Don't understand how VAR can't see the not one, but two, clear shirt pulls by Chalobah making it a clear foul and clearly obvious error as it was missed by the referee.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • JFT97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14563 on: Yesterday at 05:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm
Fucking hell, the best league in the world with the worst referees in the world

This sums it up very well.

The VAR decisions are shocking and it has to be looked at. Theres no reason why VAR cant be implemented so that completely independent people are used for VAR. The clear bias decisions for certain clubs will only stop when VAR is implemented by an independent organisation that have no current ties to the premier league.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,337
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14564 on: Yesterday at 07:24:25 pm »
VAR had a shocker this weekend

Diaz taken out of the game by the keeper, now Havertz leading with his elbow and clattering it into the face of Dan Burn.

Two 100% red cards, unbelievable that neither were given
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,337
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14565 on: Yesterday at 07:27:31 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 05:09:01 pm
This sums it up very well.

The VAR decisions are shocking and it has to be looked at. Theres no reason why VAR cant be implemented so that completely independent people are used for VAR. The clear bias decisions for certain clubs will only stop when VAR is implemented by an independent organisation that have no current ties to the premier league.
this is what needs to happen, it's ridiculous that the likes of Lee Mason are now on the VAR panel, the guy was shite as a ref, what makes anyone think he was going to be any better on VAR! It's essentially extending their careers, you watch Jon Moss get regular games on VAR when he can't ref any longer, same with Atkinson, joke
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,536
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14566 on: Yesterday at 07:30:57 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 03:20:37 pm
Werner has been completely knocked out by the Toon goalkeeper

He was offside.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,286
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14567 on: Yesterday at 08:00:48 pm »
That Newcastle pen decision today  :o

That's the thing with VAR. It's there supposedly precisely to correct clear and obvious refereeing errors (ref didn't get a good view). Yet time and again it doesn't, yet time and again you get goals ruled out for bullshit, that nobody would have thought twice about pre-VAR.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,292
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14568 on: Yesterday at 08:03:20 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 05:09:01 pm
This sums it up very well.

The VAR decisions are shocking and it has to be looked at. Theres no reason why VAR cant be implemented so that completely independent people are used for VAR. The clear bias decisions for certain clubs will only stop when VAR is implemented by an independent organisation that have no current ties to the premier league.
There has never been so much money in the game, and yet it coincides with the worst refereeing I can remember - draw your own conclusions.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,286
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14569 on: Yesterday at 08:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:27:31 pm
this is what needs to happen, it's ridiculous that the likes of Lee Mason are now on the VAR panel, the guy was shite as a ref, what makes anyone think he was going to be any better on VAR! It's essentially extending their careers, you watch Jon Moss get regular games on VAR when he can't ref any longer, same with Atkinson, joke

It's bad enough having these fellas ref (badly) well into their 50s at the top level, in a game played by supreme athletes. But they're on borrowed time, they won't be reffing into their 60s.

What's to stop Atkinson, Moss and co operating VAR for another 20 years? You don't need fitness to sit in a room and watch a TV screen, just a pair of eyes.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,568
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14570 on: Yesterday at 08:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:04:20 pm
It's bad enough having these fellas ref (badly) well into their 50s at the top level, in a game played by supreme athletes. But they're on borrowed time, they won't be reffing into their 60s.

What's to stop Atkinson, Moss and co operating VAR for another 20 years? You don't need fitness to sit in a room and watch a TV screen, just a pair of eyes.



That's what will likely happen
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,620
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14571 on: Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:05:32 pm
That's what will likely happen

Nailed on. Lee Mason became the first full time VAR official this season after retiring from being a referee on the field of play.

Its actually a good plan in theory, move the older, experienced officials into the VAR room while the young, up and coming referees take the actual whistle. Only in theory though as the experienced officials are absolutely shite and the up and coming ones are somehow worse.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,056
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14572 on: Yesterday at 08:46:31 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:51:45 am
That raises another question though - what would Dean's reaction have ben with no VAR? He probably would have [rightly] sent him off.  But knowing there's VAR meant Dean could sit there and do nothing and abolish himself of any responsibility. The refs need to ref the game being played in front of them.
I reckon plenty would be signing a petition to abolish Dean and the other PGMLOL refs ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14573 on: Yesterday at 08:49:06 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 03:12:38 pm
Textbook red card.

'Havertz elbow on Burn (Che vs New). Yellow card upheld after VAR review.' - https://v.redd.it/yc6akcqu16n81



'Newcastle penalty shout against Chelsea on 57'' - https://streamgg.com/v/3jhx07j8 & https://v.redd.it/tygxrm5l46n81



It's about time laughing boy was fooked off,he could then put all his energy into defending his masters.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,286
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14574 on: Yesterday at 09:03:55 pm »
Said it a million times but I wish they'd have non-English refs in the Premier League. Primarily to drive up standards (if you get the best officials) but also to stop club biases creeping into decisions so much because there's no accountability.

When we're in the CL, yeah you get a dodgy one here and there but for the most part you don't feel like you're going to get screwed over all the time and the VAR is generally more seamless. If we play City or United next round you know both legs won't have a Manchester referee.

It's ridiculous how you can have a multi billion pound industry (the English Premier League) with the best managers in the world and many of the best players, officiated by people who don't get look in at the World Cup and who you wouldn't trust in charge of a game down the local park.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,930
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14575 on: Today at 12:00:13 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 02:50:41 pm
Joking aren't you Armand. Whilst you know that I 100% agree re the corruption, most Reds on here are loathe to join in with the corruption angle for fear of being labelled tin hat conspirators let alone fucking journos who'd actually be at risk with something.  :)

you're not wrong

i'll be up front, im not comfortable with calling out that in my opinion clear cheating is happening at the officiating level - to reiterate, i direct this at VAR refs because they have the replays on loop and are making decisions that are not incompetent, they are beyond that, they are something else - i know it makes me look like a loony conspiracy theorist, a position i dont like and i've always been one to brush off this kind of thing, even lesser accusations that a certain ref has it in for us or favour utd etc (tho howard webb tested me...), it's a road i've never gone down, if decisions were poor i've put it down to poor officiating (which of course does happen) and have admittedly looked upon the tinfoil hate brigade as embarrassing to be frank

but decisions via VAR made this season have been utterly inexplicable where the only option left open to me is cheating by an official at least on the individual level for whatever reason, be that bias, financial gain or something else

Ryan Fraser wiped out by Emerson - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to the screen (VAR ref Craig Pawson)
Rodri handball against Everton - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Chris Kavanagh)
Luiz Diaz wiped out by Sanchez - clearly endangering an opponent (schumacher-esque) red card, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Stuart Attwell)

a professional ref looked at those incidents in HD on loop in each case, i do not believe in any of those cases the VAR ref didn't conclude what everyone else concluded, but chose not to act in accordance with the rules

there are other examples out there but these are the most egregious cases where the decisions that should have been made are irrefutable and to paraphrase Lampard, even a child playing the game would know

ok, so to the random fan out there you shun the conspiracy theory, i get it, i totally do, but ask yourself, do you honestly believe that VAR refs saw those incidents on loop and genuinely thought there was nothing to see here and no reason whatsoever to direct the on pitch ref to the screen?

if you think it's just utter incompetence on a magnitude i for one can't fathom, fine

if you think it's beyond incompetence...

then what is it?

regarding the 'pulitzer prize' journo out there reference, a journo on that level is a risk taker by nature coupled with a tenacious keen interest in the subject matter - this is absolutely key and the reason the award carries the gravitas it does, hacks dont win these things, i just hope such an individual exists within football journalism

anyway, that's me done on the subject, like you said, we are loathe to raise our heads above the parapet to suggest the unthinkable as it tarnishes the sport we love and puts the 'loony' cross-hairs firmly on our opinion, but cycling had to bite the bullet in recent history and boxing before it, to name but two sports that took a hit and there's always the italian league of a bygone era people can read up on - it has happened before in our sport at the highest level and is happening again, it's just no one wants to admit it publicly and those in high paid roles in the industry haven't the stomach to even broach the elephant in the room for obvious reasons, tho nod to shearer and lampard for coming very close (they all but said it)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:51 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,285
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14576 on: Today at 02:23:41 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:00:13 am
you're not wrong

i'll be up front, im not comfortable with calling out that in my opinion clear cheating is happening at the officiating level - to reiterate, i direct this at VAR refs because they have the replays on loop and are making decisions that are not incompetent, they are beyond that, they are something else - i know it makes me look like a loony conspiracy theorist, a position i dont like and i've always been one to brush off this kind of thing, even lesser accusations that a certain ref has it in for us or favour utd etc (tho howard webb tested me...), it's a road i've never gone down, if decisions were poor i've put it down to poor officiating (which of course does happen) and have admittedly looked upon the tinfoil hate brigade as embarrassing to be frank

but decisions via VAR made this season have been utterly inexplicable where the only option left open to me is cheating by an official at least on the individual level for whatever reason, be that bias, financial gain or something else

Ryan Fraser wiped out by Emerson - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to the screen (VAR ref Craig Pawson)
Rodri handball against Everton - stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Chris Kavanagh)
Luiz Diaz wiped out by Sanchez - clearly endangering an opponent (schumacher-esque) red card, not debateable, ref not even directed to screen (VAR ref Stuart Attwell)

a professional ref looked at those incidents in HD on loop in each case, i do not believe in any of those cases the VAR ref didn't conclude what everyone else concluded, but chose not to act in accordance with the rules

there are other examples out there but these are the most egregious cases where the decisions that should have been made are irrefutable and to paraphrase Lampard, even a child playing the game would know

ok, so to the random fan out there you shun the conspiracy theory, i get it, i totally do, but ask yourself, do you honestly believe that VAR refs saw those incidents on loop and genuinely thought there was nothing to see here and no reason whatsoever to direct the on pitch ref to the screen?

if you think it's just utter incompetence on a magnitude i for one can't fathom, fine

if you think it's beyond incompetence...

then what is it?

regarding the 'pulitzer prize' journo out there reference, a journo on that level is a risk taker by nature coupled with a tenacious keen interest in the subject matter - this is absolutely key and the reason the award carries the gravitas it does, hacks dont win these things, i just hope such an individual exists within football journalism

anyway, that's me done on the subject, like you said, we are loathe to raise our heads above the parapet to suggest the unthinkable as it tarnishes the sport we love and puts the 'loony' cross-hairs firmly on our opinion, but cycling had to bite the bullet in recent history and boxing before it, to name but two sports that took a hit and there's always the italian league of a bygone era people can read up on - it has happened before in our sport at the highest level and is happening again, it's just no one wants to admit it publicly and those in high paid roles in the industry haven't the stomach to even broach the elephant in the room for obvious reasons, tho nod to shearer and lampard for coming very close (they all but said it)

Theres absolutely nothing tin hat conspiracist in anything youre saying Armand. The latest surge of VAR abominations - the ones you cite above plus the Kane/Jota farce at Spurs and the Moutinho handball at Molineux - render any claim of anything other than corruption of some sort laying behind the VAR rulings for those incidents as naive and preposterous.

Each of these VAR decision was irrevocably wrong and unsupportable. Each decision disfavoured Liverpool and conversely favoured Man City. In overall points terms, it left Liverpool 2 points down and gave Man City 4 points. Whilst the Diaz farcical decision on Saturday did not deprive us of any points, it afforded a Brighton team a fighting chance of doing so with a full complement of players they should never have had - again seeking to disfavour Liverpool and thereby seeking to favour City.

As Ive said so many times on here, Ive been a Liverpool fan since the Second Division days of the late 50s and a fair few times Ive seen Liverpool actually deprived of honours by awful unfair and categorically wrong decisions by officials. Never - until this recent spate of clearly purposeful wrong decisions which have favoured City and disfavoured us - have I ever felt corruption of some sort was at play. Always, Ive attributed any such shambolic decisions to mistakes and/or incompetence. The San Siro back in 65 was ultimately found to have been corruption but that was not discovered until a long time after the event.

As you cited in one of your posts a week or so ago the refusal by Kavanagh as the VAR official to award Everton a penalty for the Rodri handball or to even send the on field ref to view the incident makes it inconceivable that the Rodri handball and by all of the other VAR abominations cited here each favouring City and disfavouring us have been anything other than corruption of one sort or another.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,930
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14577 on: Today at 06:28:41 am »
funnily enough every example you cite there that i didn't were in my head when writing my post, the jota one in particular standing out

if you recall the ref said to klopp he didn't award the pen cos he felt jota was looking for it - 'Mr Tierney told me Diogo stops on purpose because he wants the foul.' This has not been refuted by PGMOL so i take it as said accurate. Again, stonewall pen, not debateable, ref not even directed to the screen (VAR ref Kavanagh). The ref/VAR combo is the same as officiated over the rodri handball, that remember was apologised for by PGMOL (so debates you see about offside/how much was below the shirtline etc are bs to muddy the waters, Riley apologised to everton, ie admitted a clear and obvious 'mistake').

If you break down the jota incident

1. what Tierney states as the reason for not awarding the pen is NOT in the rulebook, there is no rule a player cannot stop in the penalty area. Of course! it would be absurd to suggest otherwise about an action that players collectively perform 100's of times in a game in the penalty box. Can you imagine a game where stopping negated a foul? In the same game does that negate robbo's red cos the spurs player is stationary inviting a challenge? That shit is monty python level.

2. Jota is wiped out from behind from his right side. That Tierney states it wasn't awarded because he stops demonstrates he is not disputing that Jota was fouled/wiped out. No comment on the 'pen' from industry sources have disputed jota was taken out, we are only left with the 'stopping' excuse - a 'rule' applied by the ref that isn't a rule. In any game a 'rule' applied that isn't actually a rule is called cheating, whether it's scrabble or monopoly, water polo or football.

and if you think further it gets worse

3. The on pitch ref decided to apply a principal not in the rulebook and this was exacerbated by VAR not sending the ref to the screen. What excuse did the VAR ref have for his actions as he watches it on loop? It isn't that jota wasn't wiped out as no one in the industry that has commented on the incident denies he was taken out, so we have no reason to suggest VAR thought differently on that point. So why didn't VAR intervene, did Kavanagh also consider that jota 'stopped' and also chose to apply something not in the rulebook, the exact same non-rule that Tierney picked out of the air? If not that what else, cos no one is debating jota was 'fouled'?

you can do the same breakdown with Kane's clear red card but i wont cos everyone knows it's a red and everyone knows it wasn't given and the ref not even directed to the screen. make your own minds up why that was the case.

btw, those who put it simply down to inconsistency in reffing, not the case, they are being remarkably consistent in NOT sending the ref to the screen on stonewall decisions not given, multiples thereof - of course there are exceptions but so few as to be negligible

on the moutinho handball (ref john moss, VAR andre mariner, ref not sent to screen) the commentary team on the tv said at the time it was given then went to VAR 'if VAR doesn't overule that it's a scandal' - the scandal hasn't been heard of since, despite a clear handball in the next city game, everton, not awarded

mull over that lot and it's pretty depressing stuff - a ref makes a horrendous decision and a second ref doesn't even say look again... repeatedly, ask yourself, how many of these need to occur before i start to have doubts? go on, put a number on it that would seriously make you start to doubt.

cos it's basically the situation the italians found themselves in, too many bad decisions occuring too often and too many favourable decisions occuring too often made them look deeper and it revolved around benefitting juventus mainly from 'attempting to designate certain referees that would favour Juventus in certain games making their pathway to the title much easier'. And it wasn't just obvious on field decisions like pens, leftfield thinking was involved from how many yellow cards certain players got so they'd miss the next game against juventus to even football shows, i shit you not*, to influence the masses and many more things. You notice it wasn't all games all decisions (those involved weren't that dumb), it was 'certain' games and decisions, just enough to tip the balance juve's way to win the title or at the least 'make the pathway easier'. Dwell on that and look at the most horrendous decisions we've seen this season. Then look at what i would call the second tier of horrendous decisions. It's scary stuff when you consider who benefits and who doesn't when the key point is 'make the pathway easier'. Juve have provided a model that worked - they just got caught.

Guilty punished

Juventus Relegated to Serie B. Must start next season with a 30-point deficit. Stripped of last two league titles (so was happening for at least two seasons)

Fiorentina Relegated to Serie B with a 12-point deficit

Lazio Relegated to Serie B with seven-point deficit

Milan Begin next season in Serie A with a 15-point deficit. Docked 44 points from last season's total

Luciano Moggi ex-Juventus general manager banned for five years

Andrea Della Valle president of Juventus banned for four years

Claudio Lotito Lazio president, banned for three years

Adriano Galliani Milan's vice-president, one-year ban

the match officials prosecuted (mainly refs and a few linos)
Claudio Puglisi
Gianluca Paparesta
Fabrizio Babini
Stefano Titomanlio
Salvatore Racalbuto
Tullio Lanese
Pierluigi Pairetto
Massimo De Santis
Antonio Dattilo
Paolo Bertini

if you want to depress the fuck out of yourself read this

https://www.sports-nova.com/2019/12/27/calciopoli-scandal-the-darkest-incident-in-the-history-of-juventus-and-serie-a/

i'm not claiming the cheating is to this extent but im not dismissing it either, cos i see some commonalities which i find jolting to be honest

*'Another master-plan put in place by Moggi to divert attention away from the fact that Juventus were being helped by the referee was allying himself with Italys top football commentator, Fabio Baldas. Moggi figured that if he could sway the opinions of the millions of fans watching the football matches at home, he would be able to conceal any form of bias that was to be executed by the match officials on the pitch. Hence he had Baldas bash the referees on live television whenever a decision would go against his team making it look like that team was being harshly dealt with by the referees when in reality the opposite was the case. Investigations later revealed that Moggi and Baldas interacted before every match to decide what was going to be shown and what was going to be said and in return for his services.' yep, the rabbit hole was deep but hey, it wasn't tinfoil hat loony tunes afterall
« Last Edit: Today at 11:33:09 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,700
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14578 on: Today at 09:26:04 am »
That Chelsea incident occurs in every game as Virgil did the exact same on Saturday as had a good handful on the players jersey who then decided to drop like a fly. Likewise the Newcastle lad as somehow if i was pulling your jersey how does that lead to you doing a Daly dive FORWARD as im pulling you backwards once inside the box. The diving in the game is laughable but VAR compared to how they do it in rugby is a laughing stock. They will eventually get to the point VAR will have to review the coin toss before a ref will make a decision
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14579 on: Today at 09:38:20 am »
Can't believe that Norwich pen got overturned, Ayling has missed the ball and put his leg in a place that Rashica ends up planting his foot while in control of the ball. Surely that's a foul.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14580 on: Today at 09:44:08 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:38:20 am
Can't believe that Norwich pen got overturned, Ayling has missed the ball and put his leg in a place that Rashica ends up planting his foot while in control of the ball. Surely that's a foul.

It's a tricky one because Ayling kinda pulls out of the tackle, and Rashica then stands on him and dives. It's basically very lucky for Leeds that Rashica planted his foot where he did, because anywhere else and he would have legitimately tripped over Ayling.

Surprised it passed the clear and obvious bar though when so much else doesn't.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14581 on: Today at 09:50:17 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:44:08 am
It's a tricky one because Ayling kinda pulls out of the tackle, and Rashica then stands on him and dives. It's basically very lucky for Leeds that Rashica planted his foot where he did, because anywhere else and he would have legitimately tripped over Ayling.

Surprised it passed the clear and obvious bar though when so much else doesn't.
I don't think that's fair in the speed of the game. He definitely throws himself to the ground, but Ayling has obstructed him for me by putting his foot in there. One of those that I reckon gets given by an on field ref every time, but a few replays gives doubt!

The Bamford offside thing is a ridiculous rule too.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14582 on: Today at 09:54:54 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:50:17 am
I don't think that's fair in the speed of the game. He definitely throws himself to the ground, but Ayling has obstructed him for me by putting his foot in there. One of those that I reckon gets given by an on field ref every time, but a few replays gives doubt!

The Bamford offside thing is a ridiculous rule too.

Think it's the whole "contact with consequence" thing. Rashica in my opinion could easily have stayed on his feet and not have been overly impacted upon by the contact.

Think it's similar to TAA against Everton last season really, in that TAA tries to make a tackle, but then its the attacker that goes into him. One of the most ridiculous penalty awards I've ever seen, but the argument was that DCL was obstructed by Trent being where he was.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14583 on: Today at 09:56:34 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:54:54 am
Think it's the whole "contact with consequence" thing. Rashica in my opinion could easily have stayed on his feet and not have been overly impacted upon by the contact.

Think it's similar to TAA against Everton last season really, in that TAA tries to make a tackle, but then its the attacker that goes into him. One of the most ridiculous penalty awards I've ever seen, but the argument was that DCL was obstructed by Trent being where he was.

Understand what you mean, and could see it that way, but not sure on the comparison as Ayling was actually trying to make the tackle originally, all happened in a quick space of time. TAA was just on the floor and Calvert Lewin ran at him.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,579
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14584 on: Today at 09:56:36 am »
I think in the context of who it might mean getting relegated, its a fair call to overturn it
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline ceered

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14585 on: Today at 11:21:14 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:50:17 am
The Bamford offside thing is a ridiculous rule too.

Totally agree.

The explanation was that because Bamford didnt touch the ball he wasnt offside. If thats the offside rule these days then fair enough. Though I have to admit I am unsure what constitutes offside these days.

But, in the league cup final Virgil was ruled offside and he didnt touch the ball for Matips goal that was chalked off. The explanation being that Virgil affected the actions of the defender so he was interfering and offside.
I dont see any difference, Bamford affected the action of the defender so was interfering yet he wasnt adjudged offside. Makes no sense.

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,579
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14586 on: Today at 11:23:26 am »
Quote from: ceered on Today at 11:21:14 am
Totally agree.

The explanation was that because Bamford didnt touch the ball he wasnt offside. If thats the offside rule these days then fair enough. Though I have to admit I am unsure what constitutes offside these days.

But, in the league cup final Virgil was ruled offside and he didnt touch the ball for Matips goal that was chalked off. The explanation being that Virgil affected the actions of the defender so he was interfering and offside.
I dont see any difference, Bamford affected the action of the defender so was interfering yet he wasnt adjudged offside. Makes no sense.

None of it makes any sense.

Even the Maguire own goal at the weekend, hilarious as it was, he's sliding in because there's an attacking player behind him and that attacking player looks well offside when the balls played. Surely thats interfering with play....
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,236
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14587 on: Today at 11:34:41 am »
I don't think that it's any worse than it's been since the Premier League appeared.

It's just very much more obvious.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,709
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14588 on: Today at 12:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:03:20 pm
There has never been so much money in the game, and yet it coincides with the worst refereeing I can remember - draw your own conclusions.

I know, yet many will still say it s incompetence.
It wasn't incompetence in Italy. Wherever huge amounts of money and, more recently where sports-washing is involved, you will find corruption.
Football is riddled with it just look at UEFA and FIFA, there is no way that the PGMOL isn't tainted as well.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,286
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14589 on: Today at 12:10:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:44:08 am
It's a tricky one because Ayling kinda pulls out of the tackle, and Rashica then stands on him and dives. It's basically very lucky for Leeds that Rashica planted his foot where he did, because anywhere else and he would have legitimately tripped over Ayling.

Surprised it passed the clear and obvious bar though when so much else doesn't.

Isn't that the kind of initiating contact they were clamping down on after United made a mockery of the league getting them every week (and Vardy and Kane)
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,286
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #14590 on: Today at 12:12:38 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:07:08 pm
I know, yet many will still say it s incompetence.
It wasn't incompetence in Italy. Wherever huge amounts of money and, more recently where sports-washing is involved, you will find corruption.
Football is riddled with it just look at UEFA and FIFA, there is no way that the PGMOL isn't tainted as well.

Ultimately the re/Var official has their own biases. Whether it be for players, managers or clubs. They're also manipulated easily.

Ferguson ra n the lot of them with an iron fist for decades, toadied by everyone.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 360 361 362 363 364 [365]   Go Up
« previous next »
 