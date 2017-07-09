By the way, I think this incident is another example of the laws of the game being wrong rather than VAR. They changed the handball rule so that the attacking team cannot score directly following an accidental handball, so it only makes sense that if they are going to rule our goals for accidental handball then they should also give penalties for accidental handball which clearly prevents a goal being scored. The rule IMO should be something like the below:
If a defender standing on or close to the goal line blocks a goal bound shot with his arm, even if in a natural position, then a penalty should be awarded if, in the view of the referee or VAR, it directly prevented a goal from being scored. No further action (yellow or red card) should be taken against the defender in these circumstances.
So last night's incident would be a penalty, but if it was a crowded six yard box and another player or the GK would have blocked the shot and prevented the goal then it wouldn't be a penalty. Unfortunately that would add a judgement call element to the rule, but the alternative would be some ridiculous penalty decisions. I'd suggest that the 6 yard box would be used to determine whether the player was close to the goal line or not.