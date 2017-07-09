I think Nick made the point in another thread, but it's the fact that the Wolves one was deemed a pen that makes the decision on saturday even more ridiculous.



Lets call it incompetence for now but when reffing is this bad then surely the last thing any leader of refs would do is create a potential conflict of interest by putting Mancs in charge of a Manc game.



Got to say all the talk about last night's stonewall pen which was clearly mere incompetence and had no significant impact on the overall outcome no matter how frustrating distracts from the most important officiating issue which threatens to cripple our season come May.Sorry Charlie but there is no way this can be shrugged aside as incompetence. No footballing person and certainly no experienced official let alone one of this countrys elite ranked officials could possibly - with the aid of repeated normal speed and slow motion replays - have interpreted Rodris action as anything other than a blatant handball and thus a 100% stonewall penalty. Thus the only conclusion to be drawn is that Kavanagh chose not to award a penalty or advise Tierney to view the VAR because he did not want to risk City drawing instead of winning the game and thereby dropping two precious points following on from the three points they dropped against Spurs.The same guy did the corresponding reverse in the City game with Wolves when he awarded City a penalty and thus a win instead of a draw for an incident which was a classic and straightforward armpit/shirtsleeve non- penalty.The reason for such blatant in plain sight cheating could be either inherent bias of Greater Manchester born person who favours his home area team or the more sinister possibility of financially induced corruption. Whichever of the two it is, it is is corrupt and it is blatant cheating and goes against every basic principle of sport and fair play which is all any participant in sport can hope for.