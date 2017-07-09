« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,599
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14360 on: March 1, 2022, 04:27:53 pm
City and Everton will get decisions against them and in their favour now.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,380
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14361 on: March 1, 2022, 04:55:10 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on March  1, 2022, 03:34:42 pm
i was talking to the girl about this shit (she's a good 'un, she sat and listened... i think  ;D ) and while talking about how blatant cheating this non decision was and the fact it's so stark and clear more than any other shit decision this i've seen in years etc, i said the only other one that comes even close this season - and that was a shocker of crazy proportions - was the newcastle non penalty when their player was wiped out by the keeper....


(insert think bubble) then i yelled 'fuck me, that was city as well!'

well well well

think im gonna buy myself a tinfoil hat...

edit: while looking for something else i came across this lol, says it all really

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldAlert/status/1497845435435786240

City fan below it trying to claim Jesus falling over trying to do a turn is a pen. Then again, Fernandes falling over doing a Maradona and stamping on a defender was given as a pen, so why not?
Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14362 on: March 1, 2022, 05:11:36 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on March  1, 2022, 04:27:53 pm
City and Everton will get decisions against them and in their favour now.

Yes city will get them in the favour. And Everton against them because they're shite.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,288
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14363 on: March 1, 2022, 06:50:45 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on March  1, 2022, 04:12:58 pm
'Elite'* referees should not require learning opportuities

*i use that term loosely
;D Yeah and yet they do constantly. The idea of VAR is ruined by a team of inept officials that don't get reprimanded. It's astonishing really.
TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,361
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14364 on: March 1, 2022, 08:03:52 pm
So Mike Riley rings up Bill Kenwright and Honest Frank Lampard about the handball

Apologies all around

Fantastic news

And what of the incompetent bellend who watched the handball on VAR and didnt even advise the on field referee to go and have a look on the pitch side monitor

Well Chris Kavangh is currently officiating Burnley Vs Leicester.

So a fuck up in that match and a Burnley win would drop Everton into the relegation zone

FA so corrupt
Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,243
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14365 on: Yesterday at 02:11:30 am
Kudos to Armand and El Lobo for a terrific batch of posts superbly encapsulating the blatant cheating which is taking place on behalf of Man City in plain sight and is being passed off by a cowardly media as incompetence or ineptitude when it is nothing of the sort. Rather it is brazen corruption and/or favouring of a team which is already benefiting from its other avenue of financial cheating.

Tin hats - my arse

Sport - my arse.
Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,878
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14366 on: Yesterday at 06:45:05 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 02:11:30 am
Kudos to Armand and El Lobo for a terrific batch of posts superbly encapsulating the blatant cheating which is taking place on behalf of Man City in plain sight and is being passed off by a cowardly media as incompetence or ineptitude when it is nothing of the sort. Rather it is brazen corruption and/or favouring of a team which is already benefiting from its other avenue of financial cheating.

Tin hats - my arse

Sport - my arse.

i cant find it online so can't post it, but there's a still from one of the VAR replays which is looking back across the pen box at the handball and you can see diaz's face - one of absolute horror as rodri handballs it, he literally jaw drops in disbelief

in the youtube vids it's there on replays but so quick on the ones i saw you can't quite catch it
Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14367 on: Yesterday at 07:51:26 pm
Quote from: TALBERT on March  1, 2022, 08:03:52 pm
So Mike Riley rings up Bill Kenwright and Honest Frank Lampard about the handball

Apologies all around

Fantastic news

And what of the incompetent bellend who watched the handball on VAR and didnt even advise the on field referee to go and have a look on the pitch side monitor

Well Chris Kavangh is currently officiating Burnley Vs Leicester.

So a fuck up in that match and a Burnley win would drop Everton into the relegation zone

FA so corrupt
Chris Kavanagh and his gross incompetence / ulterior motives, may very well have decided the title race and possible relegation teams.   Guy is a fecking weapon and needs suspending, pending on basic retraining requirements. 

PGMOL unacceptable
Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14368 on: Yesterday at 09:27:59 pm
Hes so far from Jota, its going in. No handball. Obviously.
Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,935
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14369 on: Yesterday at 09:28:34 pm
Baffling. Blocked a certain goal with his arm.
Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,811
  • Follow the gourd
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14370 on: Yesterday at 09:28:47 pm
Thats VARs apology to Everton.
thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14371 on: Yesterday at 09:28:59 pm
How was that not a penalty for us?  He moves his arm towards the ball.  As conclusive than the City-Everton one.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,223
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14372 on: Yesterday at 09:29:03 pm
See, thats all you want. Consistency, excellent decision. Didnt even touch his arm, was more his sternum
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14373 on: Yesterday at 09:29:11 pm
Should demand an apology.
cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14374 on: Yesterday at 09:33:28 pm
The defender could catch the ball, hand someone off and throw it 30 yards and Atkinson still wouldn't give is a pen
thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14375 on: Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm
Not even mentioned in the studio after the game. Incredible.
Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,517
  • 11,053ft up
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14376 on: Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm
It's a clear penalty, not sure what else to say.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,455
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14377 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm
Lee Dixon came off with a weird comment about him being far away from the ball. That makes it more of a penalty. Bellend
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,526
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14378 on: Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm
Lee Dixon came off with a weird comment about him being far away from the ball. That makes it more of a penalty. Bellend
I know right?  :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's Atkinson; when is the last time he gave us a penalty?
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,243
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14379 on: Yesterday at 10:58:02 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm
I know right?  :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's Atkinson; when is the last time he gave us a penalty?

I believe he's now ref'd us 60 times over the years. Awarded us 6 pens in that time.

Last one v Cardiff City in 2019. Mo brought down, Millie converted.

http://lfcstats.co.uk/martinatkinson.html
thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14380 on: Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm
Lee Dixon came off with a weird comment about him being far away from the ball. That makes it more of a penalty. Bellend

In fairness, Im pretty sure he meant it the other way. At that point the coms team said it looked like a penalty. Once it was waved away by VAR, they switched to some benefit of the doubt nonsense.
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,686
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14381 on: Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 06:45:05 am
i cant find it online so can't post it, but there's a still from one of the VAR replays which is looking back across the pen box at the handball and you can see diaz's face - one of absolute horror as rodri handballs it, he literally jaw drops in disbelief

in the youtube vids it's there on replays but so quick on the ones i saw you can't quite catch it

Guardiolas look of disbelief gave the game away as well.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,012
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14382 on: Yesterday at 11:13:46 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm
Not even mentioned in the studio after the game. Incredible.

You'd never hear the end of it if it was for them. Look at the fuss made against Cardiff.
Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,243
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14383 on: Today at 01:32:40 am
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 07:51:26 pm
Chris Kavanagh and his gross incompetence / ulterior motives INCONTROVERTIBLE CORRUPTION may possibly decide the title race and possible relegation teams.   Guy is a fecking weapon   corrupted cheating c*nt and needs hanging from the Kop by his balls

Sorry Gray H but felt this was a more accurate representation of what transpired last Saturday night.

Also lets not forget the 2 points they got courtesy of the non-penalty they were awarded in the Wolves game.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14384 on: Today at 01:45:20 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:28:59 pm
How was that not a penalty for us?  He moves his arm towards the ball.  As conclusive than the City-Everton one.
His arm was in a natural position looked like it might have struck his shoulder first. I dont think VAR had enough to overturn with a clear and obv error. Didnt get much of a replay either. Var probably should have a longer check but I'm not sure unless I get a better angle to say it a clear and Obv error to change the decision.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,223
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14385 on: Today at 09:25:36 am
The more I think about it the more odd it seems. Its not even like its a big game they'd have been influencing, or a decision that would be talked about for weeks. It was a stonewall penalty in an FA Cup 5th round tie where we were practically already through and completely manhandling the worst side in the league. It just utterly, utterly bizarre. Surely as a officiating team, including VAR, its EXACTLY the sort of decision you love. Easy, stonewall, no real consequence to giving it. And for someone like Atkinson it'd almost be a chance to get the people off his back who say he's reluctant to give decisions to Liverpool. And yet.....he goes ahead and adds more weight to it.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,380
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14386 on: Today at 10:22:06 am
This might not have been shown on the telly, but Hendo went up to Atkinson and you could see he wanted to know why it wasn't a pen and Atkinson pulled his arms into his sides to say that the player was holding his arms in.

Not seen it back yet, but looked a pen in realtime
Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14387 on: Today at 10:34:29 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:06 am
This might not have been shown on the telly, but Hendo went up to Atkinson and you could see he wanted to know why it wasn't a pen and Atkinson pulled his arms into his sides to say that the player was holding his arms in.

Not seen it back yet, but looked a pen in realtime
Mmmm, the first one that springs to mind is Gomez v City away a couple of seasons back.

Thing is, I'm fine with that not being a pen if it's consistently applied. While the rules say "in the opinion of the ref", given the profile of the game and what is at stake for players and clubs, I'd like to think that a decent reffing body would spend time and effort building consensus between PGMOL officials and iron out some of the extreme calls.
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,068
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14388 on: Today at 10:35:30 am
Atkinson was a fucking joke yesterday.

This, however, is not news. I'd be surprised if he ever turned up to a game, looked professional or even looked like he had some idea of the rules.

This is the best this country has to offer?
Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 569
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14389 on: Today at 10:51:44 am
I don't think it was a stonewall penalty.  His arm looked in a natural position (not stretched out away from his body) and I didn't see any obvious movement of the arm towards the ball.  Technically under the rules that isn't a penalty, even though he has almost certainly stopped a goal with his arm.  The question is whether or not the defender has an expectation to move his arm away from the ball, and whether the ball was far enough away when kicked that he would be expected to do so.  Once you get into those kind of judgement calls the likelihood of a VAR overturn becomes much lower.

I agree that it would have been an easy one for Atkinson to give on the field though, and no chance that VAR would have then overturned the decision.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,223
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14390 on: Today at 10:58:23 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:51:44 am
I don't think it was a stonewall penalty.  His arm looked in a natural position (not stretched out away from his body) and I didn't see any obvious movement of the arm towards the ball.  Technically under the rules that isn't a penalty, even though he has almost certainly stopped a goal with his arm.  The question is whether or not the defender has an expectation to move his arm away from the ball, and whether the ball was far enough away when kicked that he would be expected to do so.  Once you get into those kind of judgement calls the likelihood of a VAR overturn becomes much lower.

I agree that it would have been an easy one for Atkinson to give on the field though, and no chance that VAR would have then overturned the decision.

Clearly what is stonewall for handball is very different judging by the last week :D

It was literally a goal all the way but for the defender getting his arm in the way (and I wouldn't say it was in a natural position either). The keeper wasn't sniffing it.
Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,243
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14391 on: Today at 11:17:58 am
Got to say all the talk about last night's stonewall pen which was clearly mere incompetence and had no significant impact on the overall outcome no matter how frustrating distracts from the most important officiating issue which threatens to cripple our season come May.


Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:25:57 am
I think Nick made the point in another thread, but it's the fact that the Wolves one was deemed a pen that makes the decision on saturday even more ridiculous.

Lets call it incompetence for now but when reffing is this bad then surely the last thing any leader of refs would do is create a potential conflict of interest by putting Mancs in charge of a Manc game.

Sorry Charlie but there is no way this can be shrugged aside as incompetence. No footballing person and certainly no experienced official let alone one of this countrys elite ranked officials could possibly - with the aid of repeated normal speed and slow motion replays - have interpreted Rodris action as anything other than a blatant handball and thus a 100% stonewall penalty. Thus the only conclusion to be drawn is that Kavanagh chose not to award a penalty or advise Tierney to view the VAR because he did not want to risk City drawing instead of winning the game and thereby dropping two precious points following on from the three points they dropped against Spurs.

The same guy did the corresponding reverse in the City game with Wolves when he awarded City a penalty and thus a win instead of a draw for an incident which was a classic and straightforward armpit/shirtsleeve non- penalty.

The reason for such blatant in plain sight cheating could be either inherent bias of Greater Manchester born person who favours his home area team or the more sinister possibility of financially induced corruption. Whichever of the two it is, it is is corrupt and it is blatant cheating and goes against every basic principle of sport and fair play which is all any participant in sport can hope for.
Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 569
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14392 on: Today at 11:21:56 am
Here is a (poor quality) image of just before the ball hits his arm.  I think this is a natural position personally, but others may disagree.

