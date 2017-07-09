The more I think about it the more odd it seems. Its not even like its a big game they'd have been influencing, or a decision that would be talked about for weeks. It was a stonewall penalty in an FA Cup 5th round tie where we were practically already through and completely manhandling the worst side in the league. It just utterly, utterly bizarre. Surely as a officiating team, including VAR, its EXACTLY the sort of decision you love. Easy, stonewall, no real consequence to giving it. And for someone like Atkinson it'd almost be a chance to get the people off his back who say he's reluctant to give decisions to Liverpool. And yet.....he goes ahead and adds more weight to it.