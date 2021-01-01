« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Your guys were still wrong  ;D

Probably...lol.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
How did they discover the Italian Calciopoli scandal?  We could be witnessing the PL version play out right in front of us.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
A ball 'strikes' an object (like an arm) at the point of the centre of the ball, not the edge on a 2D image. The diameter of a football is about 8.6 inches. The point of impact was nearer the inside of the elbow than the shoulder.


You have a point.

Now, you are in the VAR booth in charge for the City v Liverpool match. This exact incident happens. You have all the camera angles, slow motion, stop action, etc.

That is Virgil in the Sky pictures. Do you award a pen to City for handball? Knowing that this picture will get out? I'd suggest if that was Virg, same pictures, and a pen given against, the result would be a lot of posts in here of bent fucking VAR ref can't even see the ball hit the sleeve not the arm.

Then when the explanation come out as you posted above, i'm sure that would suffice as a justification.  :D
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
