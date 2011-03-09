.
From a'Chris Kavanagh and Liverpool FC analysis
' thread on reddit/LiverpoolFC, some may find of interest:-https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t29x9h/chris_kavanagh_and_liverpool_fc_analysis2019/2020: LFC 1-1 Burnley
In the final minutes of the game, Gudmundsson makes one of the clearest fouls you'll ever see on Andy Robertson. Kavanagh (VAR) sees nothing wrong with it2020/21: LFC 2-1 West Ham
Jota puts Liverpool in the lead but Kavanagh (VAR) intervenes and tells the referee to look at the monitor because Mane slid underneath Fabianski by going for the ball.2020/21: LFC 2-1 Spurs
Eric Dier clearly controls the ball with the top of his arm (blatant penalty with the handball rules of that season), Kavanagh (VAR official) sees nothing wrong with it
DCL trips over Alexander-Arnold who was already on the ground. Kavanagh (ref) gives a penalty. VAR tell him to reconsider and look at the monitor. Kavanagh "looks" for <2 seconds and becomes one of the first PL refs to go against VAR, gives penalty2021/22: Spurs 2-2 Liverpool
Kane with a studs up, dangerous tackle on Robertson. Yellow given. Kavanagh (VAR) decides nothing more. Jota with a blatant push in the back. Kavanagh decides it's okay. Robbo with a bad foul on Emerson. Kavanagh wakes up and advises a red.2021/22: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester
Salah literally taken out in the area, Kavanagh (referee) gives nothing
'Interesting takeaway
Kavanagh is very keen to intervene when on VAR duty and advise decisions go against us, unless I missed something out I don't think he's ever made a VAR intervention for a decision in our favour (aside from offsides which are objective).'