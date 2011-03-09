If its true that his family are City fans then Imagine if hed have given the pen and city dropped two points and we win the title by a point from them. His family and mates would fuckin slaughter him for the rest of his life. The same for Taylor when he shit out of sending Kompany off against us a few seasons back which cost us the title. His family are supposed to be United season ticket holders so imagine the shit hed have got off them if his decision had helped us win the title.



Then just imagine this scenario, one of your close family or mates is a ref and refs a Liverpool game and he gives a late penalty against us which cost us 2 points ends up costing us the title by a point. Id be fuckin livid and would never forgive the c*nt for it. So these c*nts who clearly have a connection to city or United should never be allowed to ref a game that has any chance of affecting the title race in their favour.



There is clear a bias going on and its fuckin corrupt, end of. There doesnt need to be brown envelopes with a stash of cash in them for it to be called corruption.