Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm
I can't stand Lampard but he's bang on the money by calling out Kavanagh on VAR for his unacceptable decisions (insinuating he's corrupt).

Klopp got drawn into calling out Tierney as the main issue after Spurs but Kavanagh on VAR screwed us with all the big decisions in that game.

Yep, not the first time he's been done by Kavanagh on VAR either so was a verrryyy interesting comment, Chelsea had a massive top 4 game v Utd at Stamford Bridge a few years ago and got absolutely done, was the Maguire kicking the guy in the bollocks game and Zouma getting a goal disallowed for an Azpilicueta foul which was actually a Utd player pushing Azpilicueta in to another Utd player.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Richard Masters really needs to have words with PGMOL.

This is ruining the "brand", the officials are utter dogshit for such a world class sporting product.

Mike Riley been in the job long enough, time for someone else to have a go.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Just watching this on MoTD and the handball decision just gets worse. I'm struggling to think of a worse decision I've seen, especially now we have VAR.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:48:49 pm
Just watching this on MoTD and the handball decision just gets worse. I'm struggling to think of a worse decision I've seen, especially now we have VAR.
Youre right, its definitely the worst non handball Ive seen since VAR
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:47:21 pm
Richard Masters really needs to have words with PGMOL.

This is ruining the "brand", the officials are utter dogshit for such a world class sporting product.

Mike Riley been in the job long enough, time for someone else to have a go.
Every person on the planet knows that Mike Riley is way out of his depth, has no idea of what hes doing and has been the single most significant point of failure representing PGMOL.  The guy is dangerous and needs to be removed from his post, immediately


But alas, he seems to have been granted some god given impunity
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Pointless. Get rid of it. The people using it are inept.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
'On a potential offside in the build up to a VAR no penalty at Everton. The restart was not an offside, the Premier League Match Centre has said the VAR thought the footage was inconclusive, but on further review after the final whistle it looks a penalty #EVEMCI'

https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1497666131561172997


'Lots of why review it after the match type comments. The PLMC reviews all incidents, but its very rare that a mistake is openly admitted. Last time there were three on one weekend;

Fernandez penalty vs Villa
Disputed pen in Everton vs Saints
Kane no pen vs AFC Bournemouth'

^ https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1497671162251329542


'Lampard confirms the talk with the match referee that confirms no offside in the build up, Richarlison was onside.'

^ https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1497688546819424263 (with video)




'Richards believes 'ridiculous' handball decision has cost Everton dearly':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OUtYjxDgplk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OUtYjxDgplk</a>
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:48:49 pm
Just watching this on MoTD and the handball decision just gets worse. I'm struggling to think of a worse decision I've seen, especially now we have VAR.

Pickford's "tackle" on VVD which resulted in... nothing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
If its true that his family are City fans then Imagine if hed have given the pen and city dropped two points and we win the title by a point from them.  His family and mates would fuckin slaughter him for the rest of his life.  The same for Taylor when he shit out of sending Kompany off against us a few seasons back which cost us the title.  His family are supposed to be United season ticket holders so imagine the shit hed have got off them if his decision had helped us win the title. 

Then just imagine this scenario, one of your close family or mates is a ref and refs a Liverpool game and he gives a late penalty against us which cost us 2 points ends up costing us the title by a point.   Id be fuckin livid and would never forgive the c*nt for it.  So these c*nts who clearly have a connection to city or United should never be allowed to ref a game that has any chance of affecting the title race in their favour. 

There is clear a bias going on and its fuckin corrupt, end of.  There doesnt need to be brown envelopes with a stash of cash in them for it to be called corruption. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
On handball, didn't they allow a West Ham one to stand the other week ?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Michael Masi was booted for a couple of dodgy decisions in F1, how on earth are Mike Riley and Chris Kavanagh (for example - many more could be counted) still in a job after the countless errors by refs since VAR was available to assist?

Don't even tell me it was debatable today when ever Micah fucking Richards said it was a pen.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm
Pickford's "tackle" on VVD which resulted in... nothing.

True, with that one they didn't even focus on the challenge because they were so fixated on the offside, which is ridiculous in itself. This one, they actually were looking at it and still didn't make the correct decision.

Both were terrible though.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm
Michael Masi was booted for a couple of dodgy decisions in F1, how on earth are Mike Riley and Chris Kavanagh (for example - many more could be counted) still in a job after the countless errors by refs since VAR was available to assist?

Don't even tell me it was debatable today when ever Micah fucking Richards said it was a pen.

Did he say it was the worst decision of the season?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:54:00 pm
Pointless. Get rid of it. The people using it are inept.

Getting rid of it doesn't get rid of the inept people, it just gives them fewer opportunities to make a good decision.

One issue I do have with VAR is it seems to have given referees an excuse to shit out of making a decision, instead ignoring them in the hopes the VAR will catch them. The problem then is the VAR will either disregard the mistake because it wasn't "enough" of a mistake, or just fuck it up anyway like Kavanagh did today.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:11:45 pm
Getting rid of it doesn't get rid of the inept people, it just gives them fewer opportunities to make a good decision.

One issue I do have with VAR is it seems to have given referees an excuse to shit out of making a decision, instead ignoring them in the hopes the VAR will catch them. The problem then is the VAR will either disregard the mistake because it wasn't "enough" of a mistake, or just fuck it up anyway like Kavanagh did today.

Yeah that whole rule about it needing to be a big enough mistake by the ref needs to be fucked off. If he ignores it then the VAR needs to make a call and be done with it. If the ref is wrong the VAR needs to make the call and correct them.

Just fucking get the correct call made, it's actually not that fucking hard. Stop treating refs like they are some infallible king that no one can suggest is wrong.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm
Yeah that whole rule about it needing to be a big enough mistake by the ref needs to be fucked off. If he ignores it then the VAR needs to make a call and be done with it. If the ref is wrong the VAR needs to make the call and correct them.

Just fucking get the correct call made, it's actually not that fucking hard. Stop treating refs like they are some infallible king that no one can suggest is wrong.

It just seems to be used as a get out clause to avoid calling out too many mistakes by the referee on the pitch and making him look bad. Officials care far more about their image than they care about applying the rules correctly.

I echo the calls for transparency, let us hear the discussion happening when a decision is being made, the explanation of the decision and let us see the after match performance reports (if they actually exist).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
It's crazy that two manc rats can get away with this every single time.

Let's make them miserable by twatting Chelsea tomorrow.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:34:20 pm

Your guys were wrong though.



To understand your picture, the green bit means no handball. Correct?


Now to Sky's picture.




The picture on the left. The ball is clearly on the sleeve. In fact, from the crease where the shoulder meets the arm, the ball is maybe an inch down from the shoulder.

The picture on the right, the ball is barely touching the end of the sleeve.


From the picture on the left, that might not be deemed a clear and obvious error. A get out of jail card for the VAR official if he wanted to play it. Which he just might have done.

Others will claim it is clear and obvious.

All down to who's on VAR and how they apply the LOTG.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
From a'Chris Kavanagh and Liverpool FC analysis' thread on reddit/LiverpoolFC, some may find of interest:-

https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t29x9h/chris_kavanagh_and_liverpool_fc_analysis



2019/2020: LFC 1-1 Burnley



In the final minutes of the game, Gudmundsson makes one of the clearest fouls you'll ever see on Andy Robertson. Kavanagh (VAR) sees nothing wrong with it



2020/21: LFC 2-1 West Ham



Jota puts Liverpool in the lead but Kavanagh (VAR) intervenes and tells the referee to look at the monitor because Mane slid underneath Fabianski by going for the ball.



2020/21: LFC 2-1 Spurs





Eric Dier clearly controls the ball with the top of his arm (blatant penalty with the handball rules of that season), Kavanagh (VAR official) sees nothing wrong with it








DCL trips over Alexander-Arnold who was already on the ground. Kavanagh (ref) gives a penalty. VAR tell him to reconsider and look at the monitor. Kavanagh "looks" for <2 seconds and becomes one of the first PL refs to go against VAR, gives penalty



2021/22: Spurs 2-2 Liverpool









Kane with a studs up, dangerous tackle on Robertson. Yellow given. Kavanagh (VAR) decides nothing more. Jota with a blatant push in the back. Kavanagh decides it's okay. Robbo with a bad foul on Emerson. Kavanagh wakes up and advises a red.



2021/22: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester







Salah literally taken out in the area, Kavanagh (referee) gives nothing



'Interesting takeaway

Kavanagh is very keen to intervene when on VAR duty and advise decisions go against us, unless I missed something out I don't think he's ever made a VAR intervention for a decision in our favour (aside from offsides which are objective).'
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Even the clown Micah Richards said it's a penalty. The question isn't if it was or it wasn't, the question is why it wasn't given?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
VAR has to be detached from the current crop of referees. Ideally the VAR ref should be in Europe, completely independent of the PGMOL.

Right now theres seemingly too much bias to certain teams and players, the referees are too incompetent and when there is an error, they back slap each other and say its not clear and obvious

Get a completely objective VAR crew, that dont support English/ Welsh clubs and well start seeing VAR working as well as it is in the champions league.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Just fuck it off. At least we wouldnt have to put up with the pretence that everything is better and no need to waste time while they continue to fuck things up.

Thats handball. Thats all there is to say. It was handball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Might actually be the worst refereeing decision since a beach ball scored against us. At least VAR would have presumably disallowed that one! It's genuinely baffling. Bounces miles off his arm. I just don't buy that someone can look at that and say it isn't a penalty in good faith.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Not a fan of Lampard at all, but he's totally right to call these idiots out. Stuff like this is happening far, far too often.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
And all well get in the media is this decision being discussed in isolation. Not the continual pattern of absolute shockers, that cant just be incompetence at this point.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
PGMOL are bent. End of. Maybe its a cabal of manchester supporters, pressure from SKY for the seasons narrative or brown envelopes from ADFC, even a combination of all three, it doesn't matter. They are simply bent.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:05:49 pm
I think you are being very harsh on Anthony Taylor there.

The awful thing is, it's not just Tierney, Kavanagh and Taylor. Most of the time when they show the ref at the start of one of our games you can just go "Oh fuck, not him again". There are those who seem to be biased as fuck and then there are also those who are just plain shite. As has been said a few pages ago, there's only one good ref in England and that's Michael Oliver.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:07:57 am
The awful thing is, it's not just Tierney, Kavanagh and Taylor. Most of the time when they show the ref at the start of one of our games you can just go "Oh fuck, not him again". There are those who seem to be biased as fuck and then there are also those who are just plain shite. As has been said a few pages ago, there's only one good ref in England and that's Michael Oliver.

This myth Michael Oliver is 'good' needs to fuck off as well. Slightly less shit than the rest does not equal good. He is huge on letting blatant fouls go to allow play to continue and let the game flow... all the while making a shit decision in the process. There aren't any 'good' refs in england... none
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:29:35 pm
To understand your picture, the green bit means no handball. Correct?


Now to Sky's picture.




The picture on the left. The ball is clearly on the sleeve. In fact, from the crease where the shoulder meets the arm, the ball is maybe an inch down from the shoulder.

The picture on the right, the ball is barely touching the end of the sleeve.


From the picture on the left, that might not be deemed a clear and obvious error. A get out of jail card for the VAR official if he wanted to play it. Which he just might have done.

Others will claim it is clear and obvious.

All down to who's on VAR and how they apply the LOTG.

Your guys were still wrong  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
Even the clown Micah Richards said it's a penalty. The question isn't if it was or it wasn't, the question is why it wasn't given?

that's the perfect summation

there is no question regarding what happened

there is a huge question on why someone with camera evidence 'cannot see' what every other person can

it's so stark you dont even level incompetence at that person - it's blatantly something else, which needs answering
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:18:38 am
This myth Michael Oliver is 'good' needs to fuck off as well. Slightly less shit than the rest does not equal good. He is huge on letting blatant fouls go to allow play to continue and let the game flow... all the while making a shit decision in the process. There aren't any 'good' refs in england... none
I don't think Oliver has been at his best this season but he doesn't generally bottle big decisions to be fair to him. And I've never hinted any bias from him.

Definitely a decent referee. I don't like Taylor, but he has improved. This Kavanagh c*nt is by far the worst. 100% bent.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
If we don't win the league this season you can look back at that decision there.

The non-penalty on Jota & Red card for Kane away at Spurs cost us 2 points. That's a 5 point swing. All down to referees.

Like Lampard said, it's incompetence at best but I'm certain there's more to this. It happens far too often with Tierney & Kavanagh in tandem.

Even Klopp has got onto it, he specifically singled out Tierney after the game against Spurs and gave him loads at full time. Jurgen knows there's an issue there.

That decision tonight not to give Everton a penalty is fucking shocking. Disgraceful.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:51:17 am
If we don't win the league this season you can look back at that decision there.


I understand this, but if we don't win by a few points I won't be looking at this moment. It is what it is, we're six points behind with a game in hand and we play City. Nothing we can do about it. It's still in our hands. They always say things even up... well, maybe they will. Or maybe we won't need it to.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
I hate post-mortems on referees; I've always believed there's no corruption or deliberate bias, fans always see the offences against their side, etc. Kavanagh and Tierney make that quite a difficult belief to hold onto, though.
