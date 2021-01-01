« previous next »
DelTrotter

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14160
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:08:02 pm
I can't stand Lampard but he's bang on the money by calling out Kavanagh on VAR for his unacceptable decisions (insinuating he's corrupt).

Klopp got drawn into calling out Tierney as the main issue after Spurs but Kavanagh on VAR screwed us with all the big decisions in that game.

Yep, not the first time he's been done by Kavanagh on VAR either so was a verrryyy interesting comment, Chelsea had a massive top 4 game v Utd at Stamford Bridge a few years ago and got absolutely done, was the Maguire kicking the guy in the bollocks game and Zouma getting a goal disallowed for an Azpilicueta foul which was actually a Utd player pushing Azpilicueta in to another Utd player.
RedSince86

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14161
Richard Masters really needs to have words with PGMOL.

This is ruining the "brand", the officials are utter dogshit for such a world class sporting product.

Mike Riley been in the job long enough, time for someone else to have a go.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14162
Just watching this on MoTD and the handball decision just gets worse. I'm struggling to think of a worse decision I've seen, especially now we have VAR.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

BobPaisley3

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14163
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:48:49 pm
Just watching this on MoTD and the handball decision just gets worse. I'm struggling to think of a worse decision I've seen, especially now we have VAR.
Youre right, its definitely the worst non handball Ive seen since VAR
Gray Hamster

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14164
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:47:21 pm
Richard Masters really needs to have words with PGMOL.

This is ruining the "brand", the officials are utter dogshit for such a world class sporting product.

Mike Riley been in the job long enough, time for someone else to have a go.
Every person on the planet knows that Mike Riley is way out of his depth, has no idea of what hes doing and has been the single most significant point of failure representing PGMOL.  The guy is dangerous and needs to be removed from his post, immediately


But alas, he seems to have been granted some god given impunity
The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14165
Pointless. Get rid of it. The people using it are inept.
oojason

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14166

'On a potential offside in the build up to a VAR no penalty at Everton. The restart was not an offside, the Premier League Match Centre has said the VAR thought the footage was inconclusive, but on further review after the final whistle it looks a penalty #EVEMCI'

https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1497666131561172997


'Lots of why review it after the match type comments. The PLMC reviews all incidents, but its very rare that a mistake is openly admitted. Last time there were three on one weekend;

Fernandez penalty vs Villa
Disputed pen in Everton vs Saints
Kane no pen vs AFC Bournemouth'

^ https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1497671162251329542


'Lampard confirms the talk with the match referee that confirms no offside in the build up, Richarlison was onside.'

^ https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1497688546819424263 (with video)
CraigDS

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #14167
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:48:49 pm
Just watching this on MoTD and the handball decision just gets worse. I'm struggling to think of a worse decision I've seen, especially now we have VAR.

Pickford's "tackle" on VVD which resulted in... nothing.
