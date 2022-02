'On a potential offside in the build up to a VAR no penalty at Everton. The restart was not an offside, the Premier League Match Centre has said the VAR thought the footage was inconclusive, but on further review after the final whistle it ‘looks a penalty’ #EVEMCI''Lots of “why review it after the match” type comments. The PLMC reviews all incidents, but it’s very rare that a mistake is openly admitted. Last time there were three on one weekend;Fernandez penalty vs VillaDisputed pen in Everton vs SaintsKane no pen vs AFC Bournemouth''Lampard confirms the talk with the match referee that confirms no offside in the build up, Richarlison was onside.' https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1497688546819424263 (with video)