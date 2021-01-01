Richard Masters really needs to have words with PGMOL.



This is ruining the "brand", the officials are utter dogshit for such a world class sporting product.



Mike Riley been in the job long enough, time for someone else to have a go.



Every person on the planet knows that Mike Riley is way out of his depth, has no idea of what hes doing and has been the single most significant point of failure representing PGMOL. The guy is dangerous and needs to be removed from his post, immediatelyBut alas, he seems to have been granted some god given impunity