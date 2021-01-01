I can't stand Lampard but he's bang on the money by calling out Kavanagh on VAR for his unacceptable decisions (insinuating he's corrupt).Klopp got drawn into calling out Tierney as the main issue after Spurs but Kavanagh on VAR screwed us with all the big decisions in that game.
Just watching this on MoTD and the handball decision just gets worse. I'm struggling to think of a worse decision I've seen, especially now we have VAR.
Richard Masters really needs to have words with PGMOL.This is ruining the "brand", the officials are utter dogshit for such a world class sporting product.Mike Riley been in the job long enough, time for someone else to have a go.
