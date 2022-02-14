VAR-light to [possibly] be rolled out across Football League and Womens Super League as a low-cost alternative to the video referees used in the Premier League.https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/d5f00ae8-9027-11ec-9569-fea923928840?shareToken=ce680e589e3b0b7c2f4f6ab3aa6d21a7
The system could be used from the start of the 2023-24 season and would aim to protect against damaging refereeing mistakes, but would not have the offside technology or the same number of cameras used in the top flight.
Fifas protocols allow for two main VAR-light systems one using up to three cameras and the other between four and eight. They are flexible enough to allow competitions to decide on the number of staff involved and the VAR-light is aimed at countries lacking the resources to run the full system.
*snip*
The EFL has also expressed its interest to the PGMOL and is exploring options. The timescales involved mean that it would be a challenge to bring even VAR-light to the Sky Bet Championship or WSL for next season as there are not enough trained officials and it would need a full season of non-live training for new personnel to become proficient.
The WSL and EFL would also be able to decide whether there should be a central base for VAR officials, such as the one the Premier League uses at Stockley Park in west London, or if it should be based in individual stadiums if that is a cheaper alternative.
The number of cameras is the main factor affecting the cost of the system so there may be a dilemma for the EFL in terms of which system to choose, given that eight camera angles are already available to broadcasters providing live coverage of Championship matches.
The WSL does not have goal-line technology in place at its stadiums either but under VAR-light the video officials can step in if TV replays show that the ball is clearly over the line.