The bar to clear to be deemed a 'clear and obvious' error is not the same for a subjective decision (such as whether there is enough contact to be deemed a foul) as it is for a more objective decision (such as denying a clear goal scoring opportunity). Once the on-field referee gives a foul here the VAR is not going to overturn it because it is not in their remit to do so, so they then have to look at whether or not it was DCGSO or not. By those standards I think it clearly is. Dunk is the last man (there is no player between him and the GK), is close to goal (very little distance between him and the penalty area), the ball is travelling towards the goal (not away from it), the nearest defender is a significant distance away (out of frame in the video), and Elanga's touch is not so heavy that it's going to run through to the GK (the ball barely gets inside the penalty area).



Aside from that checklist we can also look at the momentum of the players involved. Elanga is moving towards the ball and the direction that he kicks it in, whereas Webster is standing still and only reacts after Elanga has his touch. I definitely think that without the foul from Dunk it would have been Elanga that was favourite to get to the ball first, and if he does so then he has a free shot at goal from the middle of the goal on the edge of the area.



If this was Southampton v Palace then I doubt that anyone would have an issue with the decision.