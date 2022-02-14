« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 14, 2022, 07:45:03 pm
Quote from: BoRed on February 14, 2022, 05:57:50 pm
Stuart Attwell apppointed ref for the League Cup final, with Darren England on VAR. Shows how highly they rate the League Cup, I guess.

Let's hope Darren England brings his guide dog along this time...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 14, 2022, 09:30:50 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 14, 2022, 04:14:03 pm
This is an interesting site.

Martin Atkinson has given Liverpool more red cards than any other current referee (5) and has been given more Liverpool games than any other current ref (58)

https://goalometer.com/referee_stats/Liverpool.php


Seen that Andy.
Atkinson vs us and Arsenal.. then check United. Sorted according to most reds:
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 14, 2022, 10:11:58 pm
Seen in Ornstein's article that they want to try to improve the Referee's but keep Mike Riley in charge while doing it, why? Seems like if a big national program is needed to fix it then the guy who led it to be this bad might not be the best fit for going forward. This is why I've consistently said the clubs must be happy with his performance which as jarring as that might seem to you and I there really is no other explanation.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 14, 2022, 10:31:01 pm
The crux of the issue with VAR are the officials using it. The technology I think is fine other than the offside element and drawing lines which seems to be done on a basis of trying to prove a particular narrative, which is fundamentally wrong.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 14, 2022, 10:44:27 pm
Quote from: stoa on February 14, 2022, 07:45:03 pm
Let's hope Darren England brings his guide dog along this time...
Third game in a row with this guy on VAR, isn't it? Thought there was some rule against the same official reffing the same team in consecutive games. Must not apply to the morons on VAR if so
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 14, 2022, 11:49:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on February 14, 2022, 04:25:47 pm
Just down the road from Heathrow, after the big roundabout.
Thanks. Now I know when to flush when we're coming in to land ;)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 14, 2022, 11:53:18 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 14, 2022, 10:11:58 pm
Seen in Ornstein's article that they want to try to improve the Referee's but keep Mike Riley in charge while doing it, why? Seems like if a big national program is needed to fix it then the guy who led it to be this bad might not be the best fit for going forward. This is why I've consistently said the clubs must be happy with his performance which as jarring as that might seem to you and I there really is no other explanation.
Do PL clubs have the power to remove the PMG-LOL cheif? They might hate him but can do nothing about it.

I know the PL was instrumental in setting up PGM-LOL, but that doesn't mean that the constituent clubs have any say in hiring and firing its staff
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 15, 2022, 12:47:49 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 14, 2022, 10:11:58 pm
Seen in Ornstein's article that they want to try to improve the Referee's but keep Mike Riley in charge while doing it, why? Seems like if a big national program is needed to fix it then the guy who led it to be this bad might not be the best fit for going forward. This is why I've consistently said the clubs must be happy with his performance which as jarring as that might seem to you and I there really is no other explanation.
I think that the legal issue has been etched in stone at the formation of the PL - PGMOL has exclusive rights to officiate the PL and there is no element of control by the PL over them. There was an internal body that was used to judge the referee's performance (forget the name, arbitration committee?) and Mike Riley got rid of it. Now Mike Riley is witness, judge and executioner.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 15, 2022, 01:00:06 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on February 14, 2022, 11:53:18 pm
Do PL clubs have the power to remove the PMG-LOL cheif? They might hate him but can do nothing about it.

I know the PL was instrumental in setting up PGM-LOL, but that doesn't mean that the constituent clubs have any say in hiring and firing its staff

They're a party to it's operation, I'm sure there's a lot of legalese that goes into the answer but I'd be amazed if they had no recourse.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 15, 2022, 01:11:54 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 15, 2022, 01:00:06 am
They're a party to it's operation, I'm sure there's a lot of legalese that goes into the answer but I'd be amazed if they had no recourse.
That's my point, though. No point in just guessing at it. These things are usually clearly delineated so there must be a way of finding out.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 15, 2022, 09:15:09 am
After the Burnley match my million dollar question is: what would have happened if Weghorst had scored a goal but then the VAR had asked the ref to look at the Salah incident and we would have been awarded a penalty. Would that mean rescinding Weghorst's goal as well?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 15, 2022, 09:21:15 am
Quote from: Golyo on February 15, 2022, 09:15:09 am
After the Burnley match my million dollar question is: what would have happened if Weghorst had scored a goal but then the VAR had asked the ref to look at the Salah incident and we would have been awarded a penalty. Would that mean rescinding Weghorst's goal as well?
I think so.  It has happened in games where a perfectly good goal has been chalked off and a penalty given at the other end.

I think that might have been the scenario in one of our games, maybe City?  The referee bottled it though, which worked in our favour.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 15, 2022, 09:22:48 am
Quote from: Golyo on February 15, 2022, 09:15:09 am
After the Burnley match my million dollar question is: what would have happened if Weghorst had scored a goal but then the VAR had asked the ref to look at the Salah incident and we would have been awarded a penalty. Would that mean rescinding Weghorst's goal as well?

Yeah.

I'm not sure if its happened in the PL but been close I think. I'm sure we played Fulham and they scored, ruled out for offside and then we went straight down the other end and scored pretty much as they were celebrating. If VAR has subsequently shown it wasnt offside then Fulhams goal would have been reinstated and ours ruled out.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 15, 2022, 02:28:47 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on February 15, 2022, 09:22:48 am
Yeah.

I'm not sure if its happened in the PL but been close I think. I'm sure we played Fulham and they scored, ruled out for offside and then we went straight down the other end and scored pretty much as they were celebrating. If VAR has subsequently shown it wasnt offside then Fulhams goal would have been reinstated and ours ruled out.

I think that was pre-VAR. It was used as an argument against VAR, as with VAR in place, we would have had to wait for the VAR check before taking the free kick.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 15, 2022, 02:34:06 pm
Quote from: BoRed on February 15, 2022, 02:28:47 pm
I think that was pre-VAR. It was used as an argument against VAR, as with VAR in place, we would have had to wait for the VAR check before taking the free kick.

Christ so it was
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 15, 2022, 09:45:11 pm
Might as well close this thread really.

Every single game :)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 09:28:25 am
I've seen them get far, far worse decisions. Its still probably one of those where you think 'Is it really clear and obvious?' but the defender fucks up and brings the guy down who would have been clean through and having a one-on-one with the keeper.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 09:55:15 am
The thing about VAR is that people will always make errors with their initial decision.

Imagine if a player could look back at a bad tackle they made or poor positioning for a goal and still say 'yep I'd do that again".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 09:58:07 am
Quote from: El Lobo on February 16, 2022, 09:28:25 am
I've seen them get far, far worse decisions. Its still probably one of those where you think 'Is it really clear and obvious?' but the defender fucks up and brings the guy down who would have been clean through and having a one-on-one with the keeper.

 ???

There was a covering defender.

Don't think it was a foul.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 09:59:44 am
Blatant red for me. Was clean through on goal and the 'covering defender' was absolutely nowhere near it. Vidic getting a red at Old Trafford springs to mind.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 10:16:44 am
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on February 16, 2022, 09:58:07 am
???

There was a covering defender.

Don't think it was a foul.



But the Brighton number 4 is Usain Bolt, so you could have a point.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 10:20:29 am
If that was Salah dispossessing the defender in that situation and being brought down then we'd all be screaming for a red card.  He is definitely the last man and if you freeze the video when the foul takes place the covering defender isn't even in the frame and is at least 15 yards away from the ball.  Utterly stupid defending and he then panics and gets a deserved red card.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 10:36:07 am
I don't really have that much of an issue with the decision itself. The problem for me is that they bring this back and have the ref go and watch it for himself, yet for the foul on Salah it was just a quick review by the VAR and the game went on without the ref taking another look. I just don't get the logic behind VAR asking the ref to take another look and VAR making the decision themselves. If you look at the Mo-situation it is clear that there is contact/a foul that leads to Mo losing his balance and fucking up whatever he was trying to do. Surely, that should be enough to make the ref take another look at it. Especially, when you compare it to the situation with the red card yesterday, when it's basically a 50-50-decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 10:38:01 am
Quote from: El Lobo on February 16, 2022, 10:16:44 am


But the Brighton number 4 is Usain Bolt, so you could have a point.

This is out of context really. The ball is moving fairly quickly away from Elanga and towards Webster. Take an image half a second later and it looks a lot different - the gap from the ball to Elanga grows (obviously helped by him being on the floor) and the gap from the ball to Webster shortens.


Not a clear and obvious mistake for me.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 10:44:09 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 16, 2022, 10:38:01 am
This is out of context really. The ball is moving fairly quickly away from Elanga and towards Webster. Take an image half a second later and it looks a lot different - the gap from the ball to Elanga grows (obviously helped by him being on the floor) and the gap from the ball to Webster shortens.

Not a clear and obvious mistake for me.

I honestly think its pretty stonewall, the more I see it. And I really don't usually think that for United, they've had a plethora of dodgy decisions in the last few games which haven't even been discussed. But that ones not a bad one I don't think.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 10:44:25 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on February 16, 2022, 10:20:29 am
If that was Salah dispossessing the defender in that situation and being brought down then we'd all be screaming for a red card.  He is definitely the last man and if you freeze the video when the foul takes place the covering defender isn't even in the frame and is at least 15 yards away from the ball.  Utterly stupid defending and he then panics and gets a deserved red card.

If it was Salah he wouldn't even get a free kick. They'd probably give it the other way.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 11:29:18 am
The bar to clear to be deemed a 'clear and obvious' error is not the same for a subjective decision (such as whether there is enough contact to be deemed a foul) as it is for a more objective decision (such as denying a clear goal scoring opportunity).  Once the on-field referee gives a foul here the VAR is not going to overturn it because it is not in their remit to do so, so they then have to look at whether or not it was DCGSO or not.  By those standards I think it clearly is.  Dunk is the last man (there is no player between him and the GK), is close to goal (very little distance between him and the penalty area), the ball is travelling towards the goal (not away from it), the nearest defender is a significant distance away (out of frame in the video), and Elanga's touch is not so heavy that it's going to run through to the GK (the ball barely gets inside the penalty area). 

Aside from that checklist we can also look at the momentum of the players involved.  Elanga is moving towards the ball and the direction that he kicks it in, whereas Webster is standing still and only reacts after Elanga has his touch.  I definitely think that without the foul from Dunk it would have been Elanga that was favourite to get to the ball first, and if he does so then he has a free shot at goal from the middle of the goal on the edge of the area.

If this was Southampton v Palace then I doubt that anyone would have an issue with the decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 12:02:25 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on February 16, 2022, 10:16:44 am


But the Brighton number 4 is Usain Bolt, so you could have a point.

If it was an actual foul, rather than an obvious dive then I'd give you that.

But it wasn't and it was so.. no.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 12:11:57 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 16, 2022, 12:02:25 pm
If it was an actual foul, rather than an obvious dive then I'd give you that.

But it wasn't and it was so.. no.

Dunk literally grabs him by the shoulder and kicks the back of his leg. You'd be crying to the high heavens if we were on the other end of that and a red wasn't given.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 12:25:32 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 16, 2022, 12:11:57 pm
Dunk literally grabs him by the shoulder and kicks the back of his leg. You'd be crying to the high heavens if we were on the other end of that and a red wasn't given.

Er.

Hello, literally happens to us every single week.

And how can that be given as a Red card when Macguire literally kicks the lad and then stamps on him on the floor and not even a foul given the other day?

I'd like to see you explain that one.

While you're at it, you can explain why McTominey wasn't sent off. Even the BBC was taking the piss out of the ref finally booking him.

And while you're at it, can you explain how the second United goal stood given the obvious foul by Fernandes

And while you're at it, can you explain why McTominey wasn't sent off in the previous match for two clear red card offences?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 12:26:37 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 16, 2022, 12:02:25 pm
If it was an actual foul, rather than an obvious dive then I'd give you that.

But it wasn't and it was so.. no.

You do yourself absolutely no favours with shite like this mate :D

There's no middle ground with you. Its honestly why I more and more think you actually are a United fan on the wind-up. You can think referees are dodgy and give United an absurd amount of decisions, without thinking that absolutely every decision in their favour is dodgy. Its why people see you commenting during a United game and cringe, because we all know what's coming. You're completely incapable of nuance. Dunk could have just walked up to Fernandes during play and headbutted him, and then spat on him when he was on the floor, and received a red card and you'd be going 'Fucking hell see!? There's your evidence! And people think refs aren't dodgy'.

You die on the most bizarre hills. United won that game because Bissouma fucked up to give them a goal, and then Dunk fucked up to give them a man advantage, and they were STILL lucky to win the game. You dont have to add this extra layer of dodgy officiating last night, they've had enough of that in the last few games (should have given away a couple of pens against Southampton) without drawing attention to one of the few decisions in their favour that was actually correct.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 12:31:29 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 16, 2022, 12:25:32 pm
Er.

Hello, literally happens to us every single week.

And how can that be given as a Red card when Macguire literally kicks the lad and then stamps on him on the floor and not even a foul given the other day?

I'd like to see you explain that one.

While you're at it, you can explain why McTominey wasn't sent off. Even the BBC was taking the piss out of the ref finally booking him.

And while you're at it, can you explain how the second United goal stood given the obvious foul by Fernandes

And while you're at it, can you explain why McTominey wasn't sent off in the previous match for two clear red card offences?

Your bolded parts, no I can't explain them because I'm not obsessed with Man Utd and didn't watch the game. I've seen the red card incident and that's it. Only noticed about an hour ago that Fernandes scored to make it 2-0 when I was checking my RPLP score for the round.

In regards to the Maguire incident, pretty sure I said it should have been a red card. Just because they got one wrong, doesn't mean this one is also wrong.

I genuinely think sometimes you take something and run with it to try to keep up celebrity status on Redcafe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
February 16, 2022, 01:03:50 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 16, 2022, 12:31:29 pm
Your bolded parts, no I can't explain them because I'm not obsessed with Man Utd and didn't watch the game. I've seen the red card incident and that's it. Only noticed about an hour ago that Fernandes scored to make it 2-0 when I was checking my RPLP score for the round.

In regards to the Maguire incident, pretty sure I said it should have been a red card. Just because they got one wrong, doesn't mean this one is also wrong.

I genuinely think sometimes you take something and run with it to try to keep up celebrity status on Redcafe.

How very dare you

;)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 09:05:21 am
VAR-light to [possibly] be rolled out across Football League and Womens Super League as a low-cost alternative to the video referees used in the Premier League.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/d5f00ae8-9027-11ec-9569-fea923928840?shareToken=ce680e589e3b0b7c2f4f6ab3aa6d21a7

The system could be used from the start of the 2023-24 season and would aim to protect against damaging refereeing mistakes, but would not have the offside technology or the same number of cameras used in the top flight.

Fifas protocols allow for two main VAR-light systems  one using up to three cameras and the other between four and eight. They are flexible enough to allow competitions to decide on the number of staff involved and the VAR-light is aimed at countries lacking the resources to run the full system.

*snip*

The EFL has also expressed its interest to the PGMOL and is exploring options. The timescales involved mean that it would be a challenge to bring even VAR-light to the Sky Bet Championship or WSL for next season as there are not enough trained officials and it would need a full season of non-live training for new personnel to become proficient.

The WSL and EFL would also be able to decide whether there should be a central base for VAR officials, such as the one the Premier League uses at Stockley Park in west London, or if it should be based in individual stadiums if that is a cheaper alternative.

The number of cameras is the main factor affecting the cost of the system so there may be a dilemma for the EFL in terms of which system to choose, given that eight camera angles are already available to broadcasters providing live coverage of Championship matches.

The WSL does not have goal-line technology in place at its stadiums either but under VAR-light the video officials can step in if TV replays show that the ball is clearly over the line.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 02:39:19 pm
Quote from: Golyo on February 15, 2022, 09:15:09 am
After the Burnley match my million dollar question is: what would have happened if Weghorst had scored a goal but then the VAR had asked the ref to look at the Salah incident and we would have been awarded a penalty. Would that mean rescinding Weghorst's goal as well?

Yes. Everything that happens after a reversed decision is irrelevant football-wise, unless there's serious foul play.
