Today at 05:36:18 pm
Yorkykopite on Today at 05:34:36 pm
Astonishing! Konate the favourite to get to the ball?  Had there been no foul, the Cardiff player and the ball would have been on the right side of the goalie. Konate would have been on the left. The ball would have been at the Cardiff player's feet. That much is obvious. Then it becomes a question of whether Konate could have recovered enough ground to close down a shot at goal. No one can know this for certain. Some will say he might have done. I'd say unlikely. But in way it doesn't matter. It would have been a clear goal-scoring opportunity. And that was denied by the foul. That's usually enough for a Red card. In fact the opportunity would have been much easier than it usually is in situations where the last defender commits the foul because in this case the remaining player (Konate) was still behind the ball AND wouldn't have been able to use his hands.

Which goes back to my original point. Just celebrate the fact that VAR got it wrong and did us a favour. We're on a hot streak at the moment with these decisions. Let's hope it continues.

The Cardiff player actually takes a pretty poor touch though in fairness and the ball ends up at Konate's feet as he doesn't push far enough to the left.

You could argue that was because of Kelleher though.
Today at 05:38:00 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:36:18 pm
The Cardiff player actually takes a pretty poor touch though in fairness and the ball ends up at Konate's feet. You could argue that was because of Kelleher though.

Eh? The ball obviously ends up at Konate's feet my friend because of Kelleher's foul.
Today at 05:42:43 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:36:18 pm
The Cardiff player actually takes a pretty poor touch though in fairness and the ball ends up at Konate's feet as he doesn't push far enough to the left.

You could argue that was because of Kelleher though.

I don't think the Cardiff player makes any contact with the ball at all having watched the clip BoRed posted. So in that case, had there been no contact from Kelleher, he doesn't even have possession of it.

No idea why Yorkykopite is so determined with the narrative that we have been on the right end of a wrong decision here, we clearly haven't. We've been on the right end of a right decision.
