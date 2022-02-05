Why would we toast VAR?



We got a borderline penalty go our way in the last minute of a game we were already winning, and a borderline red card go our way in cup game we'd likely still have won had our keeper been sent off. I'm not sure it makes up for the two point robbery we had at Spurs, which alone would probably make us all think a title challenge was a lot more likely. Let alone the Man City Vs Wolves, Newcastle and Arsenal games and ours against West Ham. If anything its even more infuriating.