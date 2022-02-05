« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 341 342 343 344 345 [346]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 650133 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13800 on: February 5, 2022, 11:41:00 am »
Quote from: penga on July  4, 2017, 05:55:18 pm

I repeat, would you be happy to accept such a blatant action as Maradona's hand of god against you team or Henry's handball that denied Ireland a historic entry into the world cup? For me the stakes are simply too high to allow such blatant wrong decisions to stand. What about a wrong decision affecting the outcome in a 200-300mil worth play-off in the championship? What if Man Utd scored one of their many offside goals to win the title or beat us? What about mistaken identity? What about a ref forgetting a player has been booked twice already and giving him a 3rd yellow (Australia vs Croatia 2006 WC)? Do you not feel more intense anger when blatant decisions go against Liverpool as they so often do?

Maradonas hand of god goal remains my favourite non liverpool goal of all time. .
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13801 on: February 5, 2022, 11:49:41 am »
The handball law is just a joke. How is it fair that different decisions have to be made because of what happens after the handball? A defender can handball it onto an attackers hand and the attacker will be the one penalised. An attacker can handball it in the goal and be penalised, unless a teammate "steals" the goal on the line, in which case it's okay.

Mental.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,054
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13802 on: February 5, 2022, 12:14:20 pm »
It happened against Man Utd, so you know the interpretation will be changed.

Wonder if Taylor will get set down next week.  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,074
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13803 on: February 5, 2022, 01:31:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February  5, 2022, 11:49:41 am
The handball law is just a joke. How is it fair that different decisions have to be made because of what happens after the handball? A defender can handball it onto an attackers hand and the attacker will be the one penalised. An attacker can handball it in the goal and be penalised, unless a teammate "steals" the goal on the line, in which case it's okay.

Mental.

Deliberate handball is still a free kick. I don't see this rule particularly difficult to understand. .

It's the interpretation of whether the lad meant to handle it
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13804 on: February 5, 2022, 01:45:23 pm »
Ive not seen the goal but it was quite clearly the correct decision.  :)

The idea that Anthony Taylor would give a decision against Man Utd if he didnt have to just wouldnt make sense.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,944
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13805 on: February 5, 2022, 01:49:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on February  5, 2022, 01:45:23 pm
Ive not seen the goal but it was quite clearly the correct decision.  :)

The idea that Anthony Taylor would give a decision against Man Utd if he didnt have to just wouldnt make sense.

I called it right away that it should've stood, but I wouldn't have been surprised had it been ruled out. No one is denying it hit the lads hand, but to me it didn't seem like he gained that much of an advantage by it and that's one of the considerations I believe
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13806 on: February 5, 2022, 01:49:47 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February  5, 2022, 01:31:46 pm
Deliberate handball is still a free kick. I don't see this rule particularly difficult to understand. .

It's the interpretation of whether the lad meant to handle it

I'm not saying deliberate handball isn't a free-kick. The issue is that non-deliberate handball is deemed fine, unless the ball ends up in the net at which point it's not. You can't just randomly have a different rule just because of a particular outcome.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13807 on: February 5, 2022, 03:30:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on February  5, 2022, 01:45:23 pm
Ive not seen the goal but it was quite clearly the correct decision.  :)

The idea that Anthony Taylor would give a decision against Man Utd if he didnt have to just wouldnt make sense.

Taylor didn't give it because he didn't see it. VAR decided it was fine. If VAR had asked Taylor to have a look at it, he'd have disallowed it.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,054
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13808 on: February 5, 2022, 04:34:53 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on February  5, 2022, 03:30:56 pm
Taylor didn't give it because he didn't see it. VAR decided it was fine. If VAR had asked Taylor to have a look at it, he'd have disallowed it.

That's not what PGMOL claimed. They claimed Taylor said it was an incidental handball. VAR then agreed.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13809 on: February 5, 2022, 07:27:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February  5, 2022, 04:34:53 pm
That's not what PGMOL claimed. They claimed Taylor said it was an incidental handball. VAR then agreed.

In that case, I stand corrected. If that's what PGMOL claim, then it obviously must be so. ;)

Watch the replay, Taylor couldn't have had a clear view of the incident. If he had seen it and thought it was fine, he'd have at least waved play on, but there was no reaction at all.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,054
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13810 on: February 5, 2022, 08:23:11 pm »
Simon Stone
@sistoney67
On the 'handball', Anthony Taylor felt it was accidental as the ball had bounced up off his chest. VAR Stuart Attwell endorsed this interpretation.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13811 on: February 6, 2022, 11:03:41 am »
Quote from: 4pool on February  5, 2022, 08:23:11 pm
Simon Stone
@sistoney67
On the 'handball', Anthony Taylor felt it was accidental as the ball had bounced up off his chest. VAR Stuart Attwell endorsed this interpretation.

Could the superman also instantly judge that the player's arm was in a natural position? Accidental doesn't come into it if it wasn't.

Don't get me wrong, I'm happy they allowed it to stand, but I'm not buying that Taylor, given his position, could clearly see everything that needed to be seen. When he saw Utd players remonstrating, his first reaction was to look at the linesman, he had no idea they were claiming handball.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,591
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13812 on: February 6, 2022, 02:03:59 pm »
Quote
Andrew Madley stood down for next round of fixtures
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13813 on: February 6, 2022, 02:18:28 pm »
Was surprised to see Madley refereeing today, wasn't it supposed to be Coote?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13814 on: Yesterday at 08:41:40 pm »
Remember when Villa had a goal disallowed against United for a weird offside and it was all "oh that wouldn' have happened if it was the other way around"...

 ;D ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,735
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13815 on: Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on February  6, 2022, 02:18:28 pm
Was surprised to see Madley refereeing today, wasn't it supposed to be Coote?

Thought the same, maybe Coote chickened out.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,065
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13816 on: Today at 10:20:19 am »
It's pretty quiet in here these days. Is that because VAR is working as it should do at last? Or is it because it is suddenly favouring Liverpool and penalising Man United? Or are those two things the same?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13817 on: Today at 10:52:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:20:19 am
It's pretty quiet in here these days. Is that because VAR is working as it should do at last? Or is it because it is suddenly favouring Liverpool and penalising Man United? Or are those two things the same?
When has it favoured us?

I am just over it. Nothing is going to change and the only way to stay sane is to not think about it and not listen to any of the pundits.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,065
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13818 on: Today at 11:02:08 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:52:32 am
When has it favoured us?

Two gorgeous games in a row now. The Jota pen was a lovely gift from VAR. And Kelleher's permission to stay on the pitch was extremely surprising.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,944
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13819 on: Today at 11:24:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:20:19 am
It's pretty quiet in here these days. Is that because VAR is working as it should do at last? Or is it because it is suddenly favouring Liverpool and penalising Man United? Or are those two things the same?

There has hardly been any domestic football for the last 2 weeks
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,944
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13820 on: Today at 11:27:10 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:02:08 am
Two gorgeous games in a row now. The Jota pen was a lovely gift from VAR. And Kelleher's permission to stay on the pitch was extremely surprising.

The Jota penalty was the right decision, as was the 'decision' not to increase Kelleher's punishment to a red. I'd have been extremely surprised if he was sent off.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,065
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13821 on: Today at 11:29:01 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:24:31 am
There has hardly been any domestic football for the last 2 weeks

Did you miss the weekend and last night?

I don't mind VAR going our way at all. It's about time it did. You can't win Titles on the rotten run of luck we had last season with VAR. Equally, it's about bloody time that Manchester United suffered some VAR reverses. Two games in a row now for them. The Middlesbrough decision was hilariously bad. We should be toasting VAR for a change. But.....nothing.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13822 on: Today at 11:29:58 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:02:08 am
Two gorgeous games in a row now. The Jota pen was a lovely gift from VAR. And Kelleher's permission to stay on the pitch was extremely surprising.
VAR also saved Alisson from two red cards in the same game for Brazil.

Like I've always said, VAR is a great innovation  ;)
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,494
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13823 on: Today at 11:30:47 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:20:19 am
It's pretty quiet in here these days. Is that because VAR is working as it should do at last? Or is it because it is suddenly favouring Liverpool and penalising Man United? Or are those two things the same?
Maguire should have been sent off for what was a clear last-man foul. Incredible that he wasn't red carded for that.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,944
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13824 on: Today at 11:30:58 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:29:01 am
Did you miss the weekend and last night?

I don't mind VAR going our way at all. It's about time it did. You can't win Titles on the rotten run of luck we had last season with VAR. Equally, it's about bloody time that Manchester United suffered some VAR reverses. Two games in a row now for them. The Middlesbrough decision was hilariously bad. We should be toasting VAR for a change. But.....nothing.


Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:24:31 am
There has hardly been any domestic football for the last 2 weeks


On your point, the Middlesbrough decision was not hilariously bad. The current interpretation of the handball law was applied. That's got absolutely nothing to do with VAR.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,591
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13825 on: Today at 11:32:37 am »
Why would we toast VAR?

We got a borderline penalty go our way in the last minute of a game we were already winning, and a borderline red card go our way in cup game we'd likely still have won had our keeper been sent off. I'm not sure it makes up for the two point robbery we had at Spurs, which alone would probably make us all think a title challenge was a lot more likely. Let alone the Man City Vs Wolves, Newcastle and Arsenal games and ours against West Ham. If anything its even more infuriating.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 341 342 343 344 345 [346]   Go Up
« previous next »
 