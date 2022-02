Apparently Kevin Friend is being stood down from the next round of PL fixtures because of the pen he gave us against Palace. I mean what the fuck is going on? It really wasnít that bad a decision, you could completely see why it was given, unlike so many others this season. How heís getting punished for that one decision, yet Paul Tierney faced none for his outrageously bad performance in our match against Spurs is mind boggling.



Itís getting harder to see anything other than corruption. We used to say itís just ineptness but this call to stand him down despite it clearly not being the worse decision this season and him being encouraged to reconsider by VAR. Next weíll hear of Pawson and Tierney getting pay rises, something dodgy about this for sure.