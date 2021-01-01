« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 641427 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13640 on: Yesterday at 06:11:47 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 05:51:52 pm
So Jota didn't get a penalty v Spurs, after being taken out, because he stopped running. Some are now saying that he shouldn't have had one today because he continued his run? 🤷
Don't forget, we were also told last season that it wasn't the Everton forward's job to try to jump over TAA's head when he was lying on the deck, trying to get up.

Rather than saying it was a soft penalty (which is still a penalty) the question could be asked if it was a stupid, or late challenge?
The keeper didn't come out to narrow the angle. He made the decision to try to win the ball. He slid out.
When you comit to a challenge in the box, you have to win the ball. If you collide with the forward, and don't win the ball firstly, it's going to be a foul, and a penalty.

Whether a player was going to get the ball is a bit of a red herring for me. You can't just take out a player, if you think he wouldn't get in to the ball. A foul is a foul.

That to me is the main point in this. The goalie was nowhere near the ball and he clearly took Jota out. If Alisson did the same I would be expecting the worst, it's as if the goalie can do what the hell he likes now.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13641 on: Yesterday at 08:36:13 pm »
I thought it was a penalty. Yes Jota seems to slightly move towards the keeper but the keeper totally cleaned him out , so its a penalty anyway.
Weve had many many far worse decisions go against us anyway so couldnt care less what the pundits said.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13642 on: Yesterday at 09:48:17 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:36:13 pm
I thought it was a penalty. Yes Jota seems to slightly move towards the keeper but the keeper totally cleaned him out , so its a penalty anyway.
Weve had many many far worse decisions go against us anyway so couldnt care less what the pundits said.[/b]
People talking as if we are LiVARpool because PGMOL gave us a debatable decision that didnt even affect the result. I suppose that white washes all the times weve been screwed in the past few seasons.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13643 on: Yesterday at 10:22:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:36:13 pm
I thought it was a penalty. Yes Jota seems to slightly move towards the keeper but the keeper totally cleaned him out , so its a penalty anyway.
Weve had many many far worse decisions go against us anyway so couldnt care less what the pundits said.

If Jota hadn't changed his direction would the keeper have still taken him out? If that was given against us I would have been furious as would Klopp.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13644 on: Yesterday at 10:25:13 pm »
Didn't think it was a pen as Jota appeared to over run the ball and then kind of drew the foul from the keeper by leaning right a bit, imagine if Kane had done that we would be calling Kane a cheat. The one Jota should had got v Spurs wasn't given so it swings a bit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13645 on: Today at 12:09:23 am »
Offside for Firmino. No pen for Jota. We got very lucky today.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13646 on: Today at 12:47:03 am »
It was definitely a controversial penalty, so I wont make the case for or against it being a foul, but I do want to address the idea that Jota deliberately moved into the keepers path to draw the foul, which was a popular opinion amongst both pundits and posters on here.

Ive posted the photo sequence below of the incident:

Photo 1 - This is just after Jota has his last touch on the ball and his foot comes back to the floor.  At this stage his momentum is not taking him towards the ball, it is towards the keeper, and his body position means that he cant push off his right foot towards the ball.

Photo 2 - You can see that his momentum is naturally towards the keeper and his natural planting of the left foot is taking him towards the goal.  Notice here how close the keeper already is and that he is sliding towards Jota and the defender.  The collision was inevitable at this point already.

Photo 3 - Notice Jotas eyes are on the ball as he plants his right foot to push off it to change direction towards the ball.  If he was trying to move his path into the keeper here then I think his eyes would have been looking at the keeper at this point.

Photo 4 - Jotas weight is planted on his right foot and pushing off towards the ball.  Again, eyes on the ball, not the keeper.  At this stage if he was trying to initiate contact he has no need to push off his right foot and can just instead let his body weight fall towards the keeper to ensure contact.

Photo 5 - Ive seen a lot of players initiate contact or play to ensure contact to make sure they win the penalty, and usually it looks very unnatural in terms of body position.  Jotas body position here is of someone who has just been clattered and wasnt bracing for an expected collision or to sell the foul.

So, by all means argue about whether or not it was a foul, but I dont think its fair to accuse Jota of changing direction and deliberately initiating contact.









Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13647 on: Today at 12:57:14 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:47:03 am
It was definitely a controversial penalty, so I wont make the case for or against it being a foul, but I do want to address the idea that Jota deliberately moved into the keepers path to draw the foul, which was a popular opinion amongst both pundits and posters on here.

Ive posted the photo sequence below of the incident:

Photo 1 - This is just after Jota has his last touch on the ball and his foot comes back to the floor.  At this stage his momentum is not taking him towards the ball, it is towards the keeper, and his body position means that he cant push off his right foot towards the ball.

Photo 2 - You can see that his momentum is naturally towards the keeper and his natural planting of the left foot is taking him towards the goal.  Notice here how close the keeper already is and that he is sliding towards Jota and the defender.  The collision was inevitable at this point already.

Photo 3 - Notice Jotas eyes are on the ball as he plants his right foot to push off it to change direction towards the ball.  If he was trying to move his path into the keeper here then I think his eyes would have been looking at the keeper at this point.

Photo 4 - Jotas weight is planted on his right foot and pushing off towards the ball.  Again, eyes on the ball, not the keeper.  At this stage if he was trying to initiate contact he has no need to push off his right foot and can just instead let his body weight fall towards the keeper to ensure contact.

Photo 5 - Ive seen a lot of players initiate contact or play to ensure contact to make sure they win the penalty, and usually it looks very unnatural in terms of body position.  Jotas body position here is of someone who has just been clattered and wasnt bracing for an expected collision or to sell the foul.

So, by all means argue about whether or not it was a foul, but I dont think its fair to accuse Jota of changing direction and deliberately initiating contact.






His left foot is where his right foot is at the point of contact which illustrates how much he moved towards the keeper at the point of contact.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13648 on: Today at 01:27:07 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:57:14 am
His left foot is where his right foot is at the point of contact which illustrates how much he moved towards the keeper at the point of contact.

Tell you what, go down to the park and run towards the goal as Jota did. Have a mate be the keeper coming out. You try to flick the ball over the keeper as you are going in the same direction as the ball. The ball rebounds off the keeper but your momentum is carrying you towards the keeper.  The ball bounces to your left. How do you change direction and momentum to go towards the ball as the keeper is still sliding towards you?

Get back to us.

Imho, he would have planted his left foot and spun towards the ball should the keeper have remained where he blocked the ball. But no chance as the keeper slid on his knees and his body collides with Diogo.

And if you'd like another little tip, look at all 4 pictures again. Focus on the 3 on the keepers back. It changes as the keeper is turning his body for the collision. Right knee is taking out Jota's left leg. Left keepers leg is wiping out Diogo's right leg. The keeper didn't fall to his right so as to avoid the collision. He stayed upright expecting to collide.

Tip #2: check out the defender behind. As the ball bounces to the right (in the picture) both Diogo and defender see what is happening. The defender is following the ball, leans from his right to his left and plants his left foot so as to go after the ball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13649 on: Today at 07:22:07 am »
The goalkeeper had no right to come out like that.

The debate about whether Jota would get the ball is irrelevant to me.

If he couldn't get the ball what on earth is the goalkeeper doing?

Again, we didn't have the media cry arsing about Burnleys pen at Anfield last season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13650 on: Today at 08:44:47 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:27:07 am
Tell you what, go down to the park and run towards the goal as Jota did. Have a mate be the keeper coming out. You try to flick the ball over the keeper as you are going in the same direction as the ball. The ball rebounds off the keeper but your momentum is carrying you towards the keeper.  The ball bounces to your left. How do you change direction and momentum to go towards the ball as the keeper is still sliding towards you?

Get back to us.

Imho, he would have planted his left foot and spun towards the ball should the keeper have remained where he blocked the ball. But no chance as the keeper slid on his knees and his body collides with Diogo.

And if you'd like another little tip, look at all 4 pictures again. Focus on the 3 on the keepers back. It changes as the keeper is turning his body for the collision. Right knee is taking out Jota's left leg. Left keepers leg is wiping out Diogo's right leg. The keeper didn't fall to his right so as to avoid the collision. He stayed upright expecting to collide.

Tip #2: check out the defender behind. As the ball bounces to the right (in the picture) both Diogo and defender see what is happening. The defender is following the ball, leans from his right to his left and plants his left foot so as to go after the ball.
The keeper did come out legs first and wiped Jota out, which is why I think the decision was correct. Keepers often make ridiculous leg first challenges that would be fouls when made by any other player and get away with them too often. The worst culprits obviously being Pickford and Ederson . The refs need to be clamping down on it so definitely the right decision yesterday.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13651 on: Today at 09:21:52 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:27:07 am
Tell you what, go down to the park and run towards the goal as Jota did. Have a mate be the keeper coming out. You try to flick the ball over the keeper as you are going in the same direction as the ball. The ball rebounds off the keeper but your momentum is carrying you towards the keeper.  The ball bounces to your left. How do you change direction and momentum to go towards the ball as the keeper is still sliding towards you?

Quote
The ball doesn't touch the keeper so why should I consider it rebounding off him. Jota knocks the ball forward, the keeper comes out and he clearly steps to his right and increases the chance of a collision.

Get back to us.

Imho, he would have planted his left foot and spun towards the ball should the keeper have remained where he blocked the ball. But no chance as the keeper slid on his knees and his body collides with Diogo.

And if you'd like another little tip, look at all 4 pictures again. Focus on the 3 on the keepers back. It changes as the keeper is turning his body for the collision. Right knee is taking out Jota's left leg. Left keepers leg is wiping out Diogo's right leg. The keeper didn't fall to his right so as to avoid the collision. He stayed upright expecting to collide.

Quote
The keepers body only changes angle as part of the collision

Tip #2: check out the defender behind. As the ball bounces to the right (in the picture) both Diogo and defender see what is happening. The defender is following the ball, leans from his right to his left and plants his left foot so as to go after the ball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13652 on: Today at 09:29:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:57:14 am
His left foot is where his right foot is at the point of contact which illustrates how much he moved towards the keeper at the point of contact.

He's running towards the goalie the entire time, he's never running straight to the byline.

https://gfycat.com/alarmingteemingborzoi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13653 on: Today at 09:35:52 am »
i see what you're getting at but i dont need stills, i can watch the vid over and over, jota clearly goes towards the keeper on purpose in hope of a pen - that for me takes a pen off the table

maybe the keeper would've taken him out anyway, who knows but then again, emerson cleaned out that lad like he was in WWE and they got fuckall

official incompetence reigns and this weekend we benefitted big time (if you include firmino's offside, which i called in real time and didn't celebrate the goal cos i was sure it was gonna be flagged), usually we get fucked over so i'll take it but i'd rather we had decent officiating across the season cos that would be far better for us

if i was going to make an argument for a pen, i would've argued his body attitude changes to brace himself cos he sees the keeper coming in - you see him look directly at the keeper the split second before he changes attitude

but im not making that argument  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13654 on: Today at 09:44:45 am »
We were fortunate with the Jota penalty, not sure anyone should be saying otherwise to be honest. If that were a City or United player etc, those same people would be in here saying VAR is corrupt. Guarantee it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13655 on: Today at 09:46:12 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:29:22 am
He's running towards the goalie the entire time, he's never running straight to the byline.

https://gfycat.com/alarmingteemingborzoi

Honestly. Baffles me how some people think it wasn't a penalty.

The way some people are talking is as if the keeper was like a parked car and Jota crashed into him.

The keeper is literally still sliding towards Jota at the point of contact... I implore people to watch the clip, but just watch the keeper a few times - he's so stupid.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13656 on: Today at 09:58:38 am »
I'd be fuming if we conceded a penalty like that. So would 4pool, despite his experiment in the park.

Things went wrong for Jota when he mis-controlled the ball and sent it away from the goal. It's clear what happened next. He hit the goalie with the ball nowhere to be seen. Only Diogo will know whether he ran towards the goalie and away from the escaping ball on purpose or whether it was 'momentum' that took him there. But it matters not a jot. The ball was somewhere else.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13657 on: Today at 10:04:02 am »
I thought Jota was what the pundits would term "clever" if he played for ingurland.
For me it wasn't a penalty, he stepped into the goalie looking for it after losing control of the ball.
But these are given against us all the time though and it doesn't come close to the amount of legitimate claims both Mo and Sadio get turned down each season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13658 on: Today at 10:10:40 am »
Having watched it again, I don't think Jota did try to initiate the contact. Watching Kashinoda`s link above , the only time Jota looks towards the keeper was the split second just after he attempts to clip it towards goal. Sees he,s missed the ball but then his focus is back on the ball again and tries to get to it.
 
Not sure it should have been given still, but I did think the Ederson one the other week should have been a penalty... but that could have been cos it was City :)

As has been mentioned , there's been loads of penalties given against us we were fuming about. Burnley last year, Calvert-Lewin , Welbeck for Brighton to name a few
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13659 on: Today at 10:17:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:58:38 am
I'd be fuming if we conceded a penalty like that. So would 4pool, despite his experiment in the park.

Things went wrong for Jota when he mis-controlled the ball and sent it away from the goal. It's clear what happened next. He hit the goalie with the ball nowhere to be seen. Only Diogo will know whether he ran towards the goalie and away from the escaping ball on purpose or whether it was 'momentum' that took him there. But it matters not a jot. The ball was somewhere else.

A foul is a foul, doesn't really matter where the ball is. You don't really get to get away with it just because the ball is elsewhere, that's the NFL not Football.

In this instance Jota's mis-control is so bad the ball is still in play as he's flat on the floor, so even going by your logic it's not 'nowhere to be seen'.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13660 on: Today at 10:29:05 am »
That's not a penalty for me. The easy way to tell is ask yourself, if that was City getting a bit nervous about Palace possibly nicking a point, and they got that, would you sit here now and say that was a penalty ?  If so fair play, if not then it's not a penalty.  Mad how split everyone is on it mind
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13661 on: Today at 10:48:09 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:17:38 am
A foul is a foul, doesn't really matter where the ball is. You don't really get to get away with it just because the ball is elsewhere, that's the NFL not Football.


That's not quite true. A player usually has to be in control of the ball for a foul to be given against him. The exception is obviously 'obstruction'. But even here the player has to be obstructed while trying to move towards the ball (as Cavani was the other night). Jota was clearly moving towards the keeper not the ball. The ball was "nowhere to be seen" in the sense that it had gone off in another direction completely because of our man's poor touch.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13662 on: Today at 10:51:30 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:48:09 am
That's not quite true. A player usually has to be in control of the ball for a foul to be given against him. The exception is obviously 'obstruction'. But even here the player has to be obstructed while trying to move towards the ball (as Cavani was the other night). Jota was clearly moving towards the keeper not the ball. The ball was "nowhere to be seen" in the sense that it had gone off in another direction completely because of our man's poor touch.

So you can foul someone off the ball? What absolute nonsense
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13663 on: Today at 10:56:20 am »
It's not a penalty we usually get so it's obvious there would be some noise made about it. If it was against us I would be fuming as Jota quite clearly walks into the keeper once he loses the ball. But then again, their keeper had no business going out like that and he was asking for something like this to be done. I'm sure that if this happened to City or United it would be business as usual for the pundits and clever player by the respective player.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13664 on: Today at 10:57:01 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:51:30 am
So you can foul someone off the ball? What absolute nonsense

Exactly.
