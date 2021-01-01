It was definitely a controversial penalty, so I wont make the case for or against it being a foul, but I do want to address the idea that Jota deliberately moved into the keepers path to draw the foul, which was a popular opinion amongst both pundits and posters on here.Ive posted the photo sequence below of the incident:Photo 1 - This is just after Jota has his last touch on the ball and his foot comes back to the floor. At this stage his momentum is not taking him towards the ball, it is towards the keeper, and his body position means that he cant push off his right foot towards the ball.Photo 2 - You can see that his momentum is naturally towards the keeper and his natural planting of the left foot is taking him towards the goal. Notice here how close the keeper already is and that he is sliding towards Jota and the defender. The collision was inevitable at this point already.Photo 3 - Notice Jotas eyes are on the ball as he plants his right foot to push off it to change direction towards the ball. If he was trying to move his path into the keeper here then I think his eyes would have been looking at the keeper at this point.Photo 4 - Jotas weight is planted on his right foot and pushing off towards the ball. Again, eyes on the ball, not the keeper. At this stage if he was trying to initiate contact he has no need to push off his right foot and can just instead let his body weight fall towards the keeper to ensure contact.Photo 5 - Ive seen a lot of players initiate contact or play to ensure contact to make sure they win the penalty, and usually it looks very unnatural in terms of body position. Jotas body position here is of someone who has just been clattered and wasnt bracing for an expected collision or to sell the foul.So, by all means argue about whether or not it was a foul, but I dont think its fair to accuse Jota of changing direction and deliberately initiating contact.