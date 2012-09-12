« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,272
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13600 on: Today at 04:03:28 pm
See the real frustration is immediately thats suddenly the narrative. Wed be fuming if Kane or Fernandes got it.but they do get those sorts of penalties, and they get them without anywhere near the amount of furore that we just did.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,077
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13601 on: Today at 04:05:56 pm
Really wish they would scrap it. There's still countless wrong decisions and it takes ten times as long.
Logged

S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,004
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13602 on: Today at 04:07:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:03:28 pm
See the real frustration is immediately thats suddenly the narrative. Wed be fuming if Kane or Fernandes got it.but they do get those sorts of penalties, and they get them without anywhere near the amount of furore that we just did.
One is Englands golden boy, the other plays for United. Always going to be the case unfortunately.
Logged

Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13603 on: Today at 04:08:21 pm
Maybe I'm an idiot, but how is that not a penalty? The keeper rushes out, misses the ball completely and takes Jota out. It' not even as if Diogo does a Sterling or a Kane and leans into the contact, he keeps running in a straight line as is clattered into by Guaita. Obvious pen.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,736
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13604 on: Today at 04:09:45 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 04:05:56 pm
Really wish they would scrap it. There's still countless wrong decisions and it takes ten times as long.

If it takes that long to check a subjective decision they should leave it alone and go with the ref.

Yet Jota's one at Spurs, stonewall and barely checked at all.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,385
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13605 on: Today at 04:10:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:01:44 pm
Excellent system

Never in doubt

;D

It's nice when they go for you.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13606 on: Today at 04:11:12 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 04:08:21 pm
Maybe I'm an idiot, but how is that not a penalty? The keeper rushes out, misses the ball completely and takes Jota out. It' not even as if Diogo does a Sterling or a Kane and leans into the contact, he keeps running in a straight line as is clattered into by Guaita. Obvious pen.

Because he doesn't run in a straight line? He moves to his right (reverse angle left) and initiates contact. Watch the direction of the ball from the reverse angle and watch the direction of Jota.
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,742
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13607 on: Today at 04:12:52 pm
Some weird shouts. Clearly a penalty.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,004
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13608 on: Today at 04:13:14 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 04:08:21 pm
Maybe I'm an idiot, but how is that not a penalty? The keeper rushes out, misses the ball completely and takes Jota out. It' not even as if Diogo does a Sterling or a Kane and leans into the contact, he keeps running in a straight line as is clattered into by Guaita. Obvious pen.
To me, its really obvious that Jota saw the ball had gone and played for the penalty. He actually deviates to the right to run into the keeper.

Weve been robbed by some horrendous decisions this season, but this one went in our favour.
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,742
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13609 on: Today at 04:13:32 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:11:12 pm
Because he doesn't run in a straight line? He moves to his right (reverse angle left) and initiates contact. Watch the direction of the ball from the reverse angle and watch the direction of Jota.

Is it against the law to not run in a straight line?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13610 on: Today at 04:13:59 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:11:12 pm
Because he doesn't run in a straight line? He moves to his right (reverse angle left) and initiates contact. Watch the direction of the ball from the reverse angle and watch the direction of Jota.

I get what you say, but after Jota pokes the ball past the keeper, it doesn't really look to me as if he changes the direction of his run. Maybe I haven't seen the right replay.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,272
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13611 on: Today at 04:14:10 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 04:08:21 pm
Maybe I'm an idiot, but how is that not a penalty? The keeper rushes out, misses the ball completely and takes Jota out. It' not even as if Diogo does a Sterling or a Kane and leans into the contact, he keeps running in a straight line as is clattered into by Guaita. Obvious pen.

Its most certainly not the disgraceful decision thats being made out.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,385
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13612 on: Today at 04:14:11 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:03:28 pm
See the real frustration is immediately thats suddenly the narrative. Wed be fuming if Kane or Fernandes got it.but they do get those sorts of penalties, and they get them without anywhere near the amount of furore that we just did.

Yep, won't stop some people though ;)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,862
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13613 on: Today at 04:15:26 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:13:32 pm
Is it against the law to not run in a straight line?

As long as he's not dangling a leg out looking for it, he can do what he likes, swerve, stop etc. Def a pen
Logged

Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,760
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13614 on: Today at 04:15:32 pm
Jota tried to flick it over him and fucks it up, thats why his line changes. He didnt run into the goalie to initiate contact. What is everyone watching!?!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,196
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13615 on: Today at 04:24:47 pm
Never a pen. But the whole situation how it was watched 100 times by VAR, called Friend to the monitor who then watched it 100 times, and 5 minutes later - penalty given. Considering the VAR record so clearly against us since its introduction, they call that situation "clear and obvious error"?

Fuck me, that can mean only one thing - PGMOL wants to keep us in a title fight with City! It's on lads and lasses! ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • The only club that matters
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13616 on: Today at 04:25:57 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:15:32 pm
Jota tried to flick it over him and fucks it up, thats why his line changes. He didnt run into the goalie to initiate contact. What is everyone watching!?!
That might even be right but its still an absolute bullshit decision.  I wish theyd just can it, I can live with bad decisions because its a game, you just get on with it.  VAR swooping in kills everything.
Logged

Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,522
  • JFT96.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13617 on: Today at 04:28:19 pm
I think it was a soft decision, however you can't sit there with a straight face and say the contact was needed. A weird one, and I'd be annoyed had it gone against us, but he slides out, doesn't get the ball and takes Jota out.
Logged

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,920
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13618 on: Today at 04:28:59 pm
I'll wait for Dermot to tell me if it was a correct decision... :P  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13619 on: Today at 04:31:08 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:15:26 pm
As long as he's not dangling a leg out looking for it, he can do what he likes, swerve, stop etc. Def a pen

And what's their keeper meant to do? Vanish into thin air? He's took up his position to stop a shot and then Jota has gone into him - I agree not deliberately, but it's still not a foul.

In my opinion anyway.

There's certainly not enough there to warrant an overturn.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,862
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13620 on: Today at 04:32:55 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:31:08 pm
And what's their keeper meant to do? Vanish into thin air? He's took up his position to stop a shot and then Jota has gone into him - I agree not deliberately, but it's still not a foul.

In my opinion anyway.

There's certainly not enough there to warrant an overturn.

Get near the ball? I think Jota's tiny touch is what they looked at. This argument could go on for days :D
Logged

red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,032
  • J.F.T.97
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13621 on: Today at 04:33:18 pm
Remember the same outcry when Burnley got one at Anfield last season when they had no chance of getting the ball?

Neither do I
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,196
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13622 on: Today at 04:33:36 pm
All of those saying it's a penalty, would you say the same if it was on the other end? A few games ago there was a similar situation with Ali on the edge of the box and I was shitting my kecks during a long VAR review knowing what they usually do, especially to us... It wasn't given.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,111
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13623 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm
Great addition to the game. I've always been right behind it
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,920
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13624 on: Today at 04:35:06 pm
The potential reason it was given is the keeper had a quick sly hand across Jota's chest. This is where the pen came from as the Ref couldn't see it from his angle, but VAR could. Regardless of Jota stepping a bit sideways, the very slight holding back of Jota is why the pen was awarded.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,272
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13625 on: Today at 04:35:11 pm
.we won by two goals as well. Lets not have the needed VAR to win narrative
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,658
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13626 on: Today at 04:37:13 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:28:19 pm
I think it was a soft decision, however you can't sit there with a straight face and say the contact was needed. A weird one, and I'd be annoyed had it gone against us, but he slides out, doesn't get the ball and takes Jota out.
agree with this and said something similar in the match thread. Jota tried to flick the ball to the right towards the goal so naturally his balance took him to the right, the direction the keeper was coming from.

It was soft but clearly some posters think Jota cheated to win a penalty
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13627 on: Today at 04:37:29 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:35:06 pm
The potential reason it was given is the keeper had a quick sly hand across Jota's chest. This is where the pen came from as the Ref couldn't see it from his angle, but VAR could. Regardless of Jota stepping a bit sideways, the very slight holding back of Jota is why the pen was awarded.

If only there was a simple way for that to be communicated to the viewing public as it's happening.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,196
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13628 on: Today at 04:37:31 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:35:11 pm
.we won by two goals as well. Lets not have the needed VAR to win narrative
Oh, but you forget that Bobby was in an offside position and interfered with play for Chambo's goal. That's what every fucking commentator said. (But not for the Palace goal when the scorer was initially in an offside position at the time of the pass.)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,658
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13629 on: Today at 04:38:05 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:35:11 pm
.we won by two goals as well. Lets not have the needed VAR to win narrative
ah but some are saying Firmino was offside for the second too, so two controversial decisions
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,196
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Reply #13630 on: Today at 04:38:18 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:37:29 pm
If only there was a simple way for that to be communicated to the viewing public as it's happening.
There is in rugby. You hear them talking, - VAR, referees, everyone.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
