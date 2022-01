Only just saw the penalty they got. Why the fuck is VAR getting involved with that but Jota pen against spurs wasn’t given. Jota was in the act of shooting and the Everton Tom Daley was on his way out of the box. Yet another example of how ridiculously the VAR system is being used.



I know I constantly go on about this but it is about time they changed the rules, why does someone moving away from a packed penalty area deserve a 75% chance of a goal (based on stats) in the same way a player is clean through or has a ball 'saved' on the line by an outfielders hands. Moreso if the player clean through is on the edge of the box and gets only a 6% chance (based on stats) with a direct free kick and a wall of players who were probably at the other end of the pitch when the foul was committed.Discretion should be allowed between a free kick and a penalty, that way minor handballs and shoves don't get 'over' punished and players don't spend half their lives trying to win penalties (and cheating) because they are so rewarding.