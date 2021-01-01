« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 629222 times)

Offline fucking baubles

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13440 on: Yesterday at 07:27:22 pm »
Loads of people have mentioned it/asked for it. And considering theyre micd in other sports theres so real excuse not to do it in football. If anything it makes it pretty suspicious.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13441 on: Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:25:55 pm


Ive never heard Klopp ask for refs to go give interviews after the game like they do as managers?


Mybe I dreamt it up,pretty sure he has questioned why they're not answerable to anybody.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13442 on: Yesterday at 07:52:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:04:26 pm
The inconsistency is down to each individual Ref applying the Laws of the Game as he/she deems is correct.

Not really. There are inconsistencies within games, which is particularly maddening, like today and in our Tottenham match. Then you have the same referees making completely different decisions for similar incidents from game-to-game, as we saw with Tierney and Kavanagh the week after Spurs. A very high bar seemingly got lowered to the ground.
Offline Chakan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13443 on: Yesterday at 07:54:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm

Mybe I dreamt it up,pretty sure he has questioned why they're not answerable to anybody.

Ive heard him ask for an explanation from refs but I figured that was behind closed doors, not get out there and give an interview. Maybe I misunderstood, but I doubt it.
Offline darragh85

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13444 on: Yesterday at 09:12:01 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 07:09:42 pm
If I was a ref on £70k a year refereeing players who are on £250k a week, Id be looking for a top up somewhere..

and im sure some of them are getting it too. id love to see what kind of a lifestyle they have.

Offline darragh85

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13445 on: Yesterday at 09:30:45 pm »
the media have too much power now. they are directing the game like a movie so they can maximise sales/clicks etc.  Controversy does wonders for them
Offline HomesickRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13446 on: Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm »
During the Arsenal game, Peter Walton was certain there wasn't enough in the Xhaka to overturn the onfield referee.  Half hour later he is trying to justify it over the Arsenal one. Go figure.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13447 on: Yesterday at 10:16:33 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:24:51 pm
I was reading  Hackett having a right pop at Riley last week.
He highlighted the fact that Riley got rid of match assessors.
They are not assessed on their actual performance. I knew a lad who was a ref and after he got too old he became an assessor. They used to sit down after the game and go through the decisions and suggest improvements with the ref.
I read somewhere that they look at data to assess referees performance. I presume this how many cards, how many fouls and how many penalties they give.
I fail to see how you can assess someone by looking at how many penalties they dont give.
A person in a job paying £100k a year, and no performance management


To be fair when they were 'assessed' under Hackett they were still bent as fuck

If you are a kid in this country and interested in football then you are going to support a big side.

The only way past this is to prevent people with a confict of interest from refereeing matches. In this case, English referees have shown themselves up time and again to be a fucking joke.

English referees should not be allowed to ref the English league. Full stop.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13448 on: Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm »
Some serious tin hat wearing tripe on here today. Now we're suggesting refs are getting top ups on their meagre salaries. FFS, there's little wonder why some other fans have a laugh at us.

Maybe there's a secret cabal being run from the basement of a kebab shop in Manchester funding all this and controlling the media and how they report it.

Let's try and keep the conversation on good versus shit decisions.
Offline Kekule

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13449 on: Yesterday at 10:23:55 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:12:01 pm
and im sure some of them are getting it too. id love to see what kind of a lifestyle they have.

I can only assume its 15 pints of lager and curry every night if youre Jon Moss.  Getting yourself into that sort of shape when youre, supposedly, meant to spend your life training and running around a football pitch twice a week is quite some achievement.

Imagine being a premier league player, the training you put in and the sacrifices you make in terms of diet in order to be the best you possibly can, and then you see someone in that physical shape wobble out onto the pitch in front of you and realise he has as big an influence on the result of the game youre about to play as anyone.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13450 on: Yesterday at 10:27:37 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm
Some serious tin hat wearing tripe on here today. Now we're suggesting refs are getting top ups on their meagre salaries. FFS, there's little wonder why some other fans have a laugh at us.

Maybe there's a secret cabal being run from the basement of a kebab shop in Manchester funding all this and controlling the media and how they report it.

Let's try and keep the conversation on good versus shit decisions.

On here today?

Yeah I've seen ONE post mentioning that. You claiming that it's everyone then now?

Or just one poster once?
Offline ep1987

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13451 on: Yesterday at 10:36:54 pm »
Any mention of the Martinelli miss? That was a terrible piece of refereeing; with goal line technology and VAR there is no excuse for interfering with a player's shot in the box.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13452 on: Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 10:27:37 pm
On here today?

Yeah I've seen ONE post mentioning that. You claiming that it's everyone then now?

Or just one poster once?

2 posts in the last few pages.

And where you get 'everyone' from my post is baffling.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13453 on: Yesterday at 10:46:01 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm
Some serious tin hat wearing tripe on here today. Now we're suggesting refs are getting top ups on their meagre salaries. FFS, there's little wonder why some other fans have a laugh at us.

Maybe there's a secret cabal being run from the basement of a kebab shop in Manchester funding all this and controlling the media and how they report it.

Let's try and keep the conversation on good versus shit decisions.

Everyone who has followed the Serie A at the turn of the century (when it used to be the strongest league in Europe) knows what is going on in the Premier League. One day, some brave prosecutor will prove it, but for now, we can all pretend that everything is fine ...
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13454 on: Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:46:01 pm
Everyone who has followed the Serie A at the turn of the century (when it used to be the strongest league in Europe) knows what is going on in the Premier League. One day, some brave prosecutor will prove it, but for now, we can all pretend that everything is fine ...

Or you can pretend that it's all a conspiracy.
Online newterp

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13455 on: Yesterday at 11:00:11 pm »
Not only is VAR a bit shit - the whole "clear and obvious" and "within the laws of the game" is a complete get out of jail card for these horrific refs and their pals running the same VAR.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13456 on: Yesterday at 11:00:18 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm
Or you can pretend that it's all a conspiracy.

It is not a conspiracy. Just simple corruption. What makes you think that the English referees are any better than the politicians or the police officers?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13457 on: Yesterday at 11:03:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:00:18 pm
It is not a conspiracy. Just simple corruption. What makes you think that the English referees are any better than the politicians or the police officers?

Simple corruption requires very simple proof.

I notice no one has thrown any names out about who these corrupt people actually are. 
Offline The 92A Christmas Elf

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13458 on: Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:03:42 pm
Simple corruption requires very simple proof.

I notice no one has thrown any names out about who these corrupt people actually are.
And if they did they would be banned and their post deleted.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13459 on: Yesterday at 11:20:03 pm »
Quote from: The 92A Christmas Elf on Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm
And if they did they would be banned and their post deleted.

But where is the proof? I'm pretty sure that some tech savvy football fan somewhere in the world could find some. Maybe photos of some ref regularly dining at Dinner by Heston, their kid suddenly being accepted into Eton or even them receiving a bag full of cash like in those cricket match fixing scandals in the rags.
Offline deano2727

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13460 on: Yesterday at 11:20:21 pm »
How VAR can say that Ederson challenge ain't a pen is beyond me.  :o
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13461 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 07:09:42 pm
If I was a ref on £70k a year refereeing players who are on £250k a week, Id be looking for a top up somewhere..

£70k basic plus £1500 per game is around the lowest for a PL ref. The likes of Atkinson, Dean and Oliver are on £250k basic before getting £1500 per game domestically and £5k per game in CL matches.

Theyre well enough paid without needing bribes.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13462 on: Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:20:21 pm
How VAR can say that Ederson challenge ain't a pen is beyond me.  :o

The inconsistency in reviewing one and not the other is the issue.
Offline divanobbygrinch

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13463 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm »
I cannot for the life of me understand why the audience both in the ground and watching on tv are not privvy to the conversations being had between the VAR and the on pitch referee when discussing decisions. It works perfectly well in Rugby and is really inclusive. By not doing so only fuels the conspiracy debate as if they have something to hide! It's a fucking no brainer for me...
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13464 on: Yesterday at 11:47:09 pm »
Quote from: divanobbygrinch on Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm
I cannot for the life of me understand why the audience both in the ground and watching on tv are not privvy to the conversations being had between the VAR and the on pitch referee when discussing decisions. It works perfectly well in Rugby and is really inclusive. By not doing so only fuels the conspiracy debate as if they have something to hide! It's a fucking no brainer for me...

Definitely should be considered.
Offline Armand9

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13465 on: Today at 12:04:38 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm
Some serious tin hat wearing tripe on here today. Now we're suggesting refs are getting top ups on their meagre salaries. FFS, there's little wonder why some other fans have a laugh at us.

Maybe there's a secret cabal being run from the basement of a kebab shop in Manchester funding all this and controlling the media and how they report it.

Let's try and keep the conversation on good versus shit decisions.

no tin hat here, i'm not into conspiracy theories, however on your point of meagre salaries - not all refs get the same whack, those considered the top prem refs get a basic £200k plus £1.5k per game, while those considered the lowest tier prem refs (presumably on experience, or lack of) get a basic £70k plus £1.5k per game

not too shabby whichever tier and way you look at that and i would argue a lot of money for the lack of 'expertise' we witness weekend to weekend, and some might argue not enough for all the shit they take...

the bottom line for me without going into individual games etc, i see the standard of referees in the CL and international comps and our standard is sunday fucking league in comparison (im including use of VAR in this, the whole package of officiating), the only ref i have any confidence in is michael oliver and since VAR's introduction even he's fallen off (i've already said on here why i think that is, so i wont go into it again), before VAR oliver was a shithot ref, very good

as a side point, something that has improved over the last few years (so maybe in some way is related to VAR but not directly) is the standard of lino's and offside, in the past we've had some shockers and obvious mistakes weren't rare, in recent years the linos have been excellent in general on offside calls and pretty much only the really tight ones are 'wrong' (where VAR would be genuinely needed cos they're paper thin decisions - a discussion in itself, but for another day)
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13466 on: Today at 01:00:11 am »
Maybe a DRS where each club get 2 calls per half might work. But then you have the potential issue of refs not making calls on the hope that one of the teams challenges their on-field decisions. They become too scared to ref.
Offline telekon

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13467 on: Today at 01:14:06 am »
It's a structural issue.

* Kane should be sent off in the 20th minute vs us. It doesn't get more clear than that. VAR gives fuck all.
* Man City should never had a penalty today. Silva dives and gets rewarded. The shirt is pulled when he is falling.
* Watford should've had a penalty late in the game versus Spurs. Clear foul not given. VAR gives fuck all.

Last season the pendulum was placed way over on the side of the spectrum where VAR was nitpicking the fuck out of the game. This season it has swung over - way over - in the other direction meaning VAR is almost non-existent. One can only hope they can balance it for next season. It's way too late of course, this should have been correct from the very start.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13468 on: Today at 01:24:28 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:14:06 am

* Man City should never had a penalty today. Silva dives and gets rewarded. The shirt is pulled when he is falling.

Why would some pull the jersey of someone falling to the ground in a penalty box?

It's a penalty.
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13469 on: Today at 01:26:52 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 02:44:24 pm
Its a penalty all day, he's cleaned him out lmao. How are people even debating it.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1477287223980658694

Just get in the bin. City yet again getting the decisions.
So, from that angle it looks like a foul by Odegaard?
 ;)
Offline kasperoff

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13470 on: Today at 01:41:22 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 01:26:52 am
So, from that angle it looks like a foul by Odegaard?
 ;)

You can count the studs on the bottom of Ederson's boot. Even if he did get the ball (which is almost impossible to tell), he's gone in with his studs showing. Officials weren't interested in giving Arsenal anything today.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13471 on: Today at 02:21:39 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm
Some serious tin hat wearing tripe on here today. Now we're suggesting refs are getting top ups on their meagre salaries. FFS, there's little wonder why some other fans have a laugh at us.

Maybe there's a secret cabal being run from the basement of a kebab shop in Manchester funding all this and controlling the media and how they report it.

Let's try and keep the conversation on good versus shit decisions.

Look how many football officials were charged and arrested because of corruption. Not only football there is corruption everywhere so to assume Premier League officials and referees are all angels is naive.
Offline telekon

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13472 on: Today at 03:17:11 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:24:28 am
Why would some pull the jersey of someone falling to the ground in a penalty box?

It's a penalty.

That question is irrelevant since it was pulled as he was diving.
Silva has the presence of mind to see where Xhaka's leg is and decides to fall to the ground on it.
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13473 on: Today at 04:25:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:24:28 am
Why would some pull the jersey of someone falling to the ground in a penalty box?

It's a penalty.

He dives before his shirt is pulled, should be free kick to Arsenal.
