Some serious tin hat wearing tripe on here today. Now we're suggesting refs are getting top ups on their meagre salaries. FFS, there's little wonder why some other fans have a laugh at us.



Maybe there's a secret cabal being run from the basement of a kebab shop in Manchester funding all this and controlling the media and how they report it.



Let's try and keep the conversation on good versus shit decisions.



no tin hat here, i'm not into conspiracy theories, however on your point of meagre salaries - not all refs get the same whack, those considered the top prem refs get a basic £200k plus £1.5k per game, while those considered the lowest tier prem refs (presumably on experience, or lack of) get a basic £70k plus £1.5k per gamenot too shabby whichever tier and way you look at that and i would argue a lot of money for the lack of 'expertise' we witness weekend to weekend, and some might argue not enough for all the shit they take...the bottom line for me without going into individual games etc, i see the standard of referees in the CL and international comps and our standard is sunday fucking league in comparison (im including use of VAR in this, the whole package of officiating), the only ref i have any confidence in is michael oliver and since VAR's introduction even he's fallen off (i've already said on here why i think that is, so i wont go into it again), before VAR oliver was a shithot ref, very goodas a side point, something that has improved over the last few years (so maybe in some way is related to VAR but not directly) is the standard of lino's and offside, in the past we've had some shockers and obvious mistakes weren't rare, in recent years the linos have been excellent in general on offside calls and pretty much only the really tight ones are 'wrong' (where VAR would be genuinely needed cos they're paper thin decisions - a discussion in itself, but for another day)