Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 623350 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13280 on: December 26, 2021, 06:35:29 pm »
I've mentioned before:

Rotate Referees among various Leagues.

English Refs do France.
French Refs do Italy
Italian Refs do Spain.
Spanish Refs do Germany.
German Refs do England.

Rotate every season. So English Refs do France, then Italy, then Spain, then Germany. Then back to France to start the rotation again.

Takes the bias out of doing your home league. Makes Referees better through having to ref changing styles of play.


Edit: and by Refs..I mean the whole team. Ref, Assistants, 4th official, and VAR .

Each League can have a central location to house the crews for the season so they can easily travel to do the matches.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13281 on: December 26, 2021, 06:44:28 pm »
Seems unfair on other countries to be landed with our refs to be honest ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13282 on: December 26, 2021, 07:41:04 pm »
And what language should be used to exchange pleasantries with the players?!...  ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13283 on: December 26, 2021, 07:51:54 pm »
Atkinson needing VAR to give that Southampton penalty against West Ham is ridiculous
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13284 on: December 26, 2021, 08:10:40 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on December 26, 2021, 07:51:54 pm
Atkinson needing VAR to give that Southampton penalty against West Ham is ridiculous

To be fair to Atkinson he was 100 miles away from the incident getting ready for the Villa-Chelsea game.

Kevin Friend did the West Ham game.

On another note good to see Rodgers calling out Tiernay for his VAR call to give City a penalty.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13285 on: December 26, 2021, 08:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 26, 2021, 08:10:40 pm
To be fair to Atkinson he was 100 miles away from the incident getting ready for the Villa-Chelsea game.

Kevin Friend did the West Ham game.

On another note good to see Rodgers calling out Tiernay for his VAR call to give City a penalty.
Tierney being controversial (shite) again? Whod a thought it?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13286 on: December 26, 2021, 08:18:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 26, 2021, 06:35:29 pm
I've mentioned before:

Rotate Referees among various Leagues.

English Refs do France.
French Refs do Italy
Italian Refs do Spain.
Spanish Refs do Germany.
German Refs do England.

Rotate every season. So English Refs do France, then Italy, then Spain, then Germany. Then back to France to start the rotation again.

Takes the bias out of doing your home league. Makes Referees better through having to ref changing styles of play.


Edit: and by Refs..I mean the whole team. Ref, Assistants, 4th official, and VAR .

Each League can have a central location to house the crews for the season so they can easily travel to do the matches.

No, it should just be a free for all. The Premier League is the richest league in the world, so use some of that money to get the best referees that there are. You've got referees deemed good enough to officiate the later stages of the Champions League spending their day jobs in Slovenian football because of the current system. Meanwhile we have to put up with Paul Tierney who wouldn't even garner respect at a local 6-aside league.

I've said it before but it's impossible for referees to grow up involved in football in this country and not form preferences for certain clubs and prejudices against others. Even fans growing up following non-league football will have their favourite top club and will dislike others.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13287 on: December 26, 2021, 08:20:56 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 26, 2021, 06:44:28 pm
Seems unfair on other countries to be landed with our refs to be honest ;D

On the plus side, once the rest of Europe sees how naff our referees are they'll come under more scrutiny over here. Won't be quite so easy to dismiss their mistakes once the media of Europe is crawling all over them - but of course that will only add feed the fire for the jolly little Brexiteers.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13288 on: December 26, 2021, 09:31:13 pm »
I asked earlier but don't think anyone answered.

Why don't we use a little money to sign the best refs from around the world?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13289 on: December 26, 2021, 09:59:09 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 26, 2021, 06:35:29 pm
I've mentioned before:

Rotate Referees among various Leagues.

English Refs do France.
French Refs do Italy
Italian Refs do Spain.
Spanish Refs do Germany.
German Refs do England.

Rotate every season. So English Refs do France, then Italy, then Spain, then Germany. Then back to France to start the rotation again.

Takes the bias out of doing your home league. Makes Referees better through having to ref changing styles of play.


Edit: and by Refs..I mean the whole team. Ref, Assistants, 4th official, and VAR .

Each League can have a central location to house the crews for the season so they can easily travel to do the matches.


The PGMOLol lot have got their digs sorted already, the dirty, corrupt bastards

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13290 on: December 26, 2021, 10:21:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 26, 2021, 08:18:52 pm
No, it should just be a free for all. The Premier League is the richest league in the world, so use some of that money to get the best referees that there are. You've got referees deemed good enough to officiate the later stages of the Champions League spending their day jobs in Slovenian football because of the current system. Meanwhile we have to put up with Paul Tierney who wouldn't even garner respect at a local 6-aside league.

I've said it before but it's impossible for referees to grow up involved in football in this country and not form preferences for certain clubs and prejudices against others. Even fans growing up following non-league football will have their favourite top club and will dislike others.

Quote from: Jake on December 26, 2021, 09:31:13 pm
I asked earlier but don't think anyone answered.

Why don't we use a little money to sign the best refs from around the world?

Because the Referees are hired by each League. Under their Confederations ( Uefa, Conmebol, etc). And ultimately under FIFA control.

All would have to be approved. And you won't get the Leagues and Confederations to do so.

Why would Any League want their best Referee(s) cherry picked to go work elsewhere?

Now a Ref can be released from his contract and go to work elsewhere ( Mark Clattenburg).

Lastly, would you work for Mike Riley? Best Ref or not, you do it his way.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13291 on: December 26, 2021, 10:24:09 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 26, 2021, 10:21:20 pm
Because the Referees are hired by each League. Under their Confederations ( Uefa, Conmebol, etc). And ultimately under FIFA control.

All would have to be approved. And you won't get the Leagues and Confederations to do so.

Why would Any League want their best Referee(s) cherry picked to go work elsewhere?

Now a Ref can be released from his contract and go to work elsewhere ( Mark Clattenburg).

Lastly, would you work for Mike Riley? Best Ref or not, you do it his way.

Not sure that's legally enforceable given it's blocking free movement. Would be the same as FIFA blocking French players from being registered anywhere but for a French side.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13292 on: December 26, 2021, 10:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on December 26, 2021, 10:24:09 pm
Not sure that's legally enforceable given it's blocking free movement. Would be the same as FIFA blocking French players from being registered anywhere but for a French side.

Here's the thing...name the best Refs?

The best in the USA is shit.

The best in Mexico is shit.

We've had Refs in our European campaigns the last few years and most of them and their VAR counter parts are shit as well. As post match threads will prove. Occasionally we get a match called decently. Great. But we can't have that Ref for every match .

The truth is, every League out there complains about their domestic Refs.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13293 on: December 26, 2021, 10:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Jake on December 26, 2021, 09:31:13 pm
I asked earlier but don't think anyone answered.

Why don't we use a little money to sign the best refs from around the world?

How would you do it though.

Imagine the reaction if Chelsea or us got a controversial decision from a German Ref or City got one from a Spanish Ref.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13294 on: December 26, 2021, 10:32:45 pm »
I'd hazard a guess there is a better group of refs which could be put together from around the world than the current crop we've got.

Although if they are ultimately being managed by someone as shite as Riley then...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13295 on: December 26, 2021, 10:49:57 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 26, 2021, 10:28:10 pm
Here's the thing...name the best Refs?

The best in the USA is shit.

The best in Mexico is shit.

We've had Refs in our European campaigns the last few years and most of them and their VAR counter parts are shit as well. As post match threads will prove. Occasionally we get a match called decently. Great. But we can't have that Ref for every match .

The truth is, every League out there complains about their domestic Refs.

I think the way to look at it is that there is shit, and then there is biased shit. You only have to look at the difference in performance of Man United over the past 30 odd years between domestic and European competition to see how well they do when a referee is even vaguely neutral - and conversely, how much better we do.

Yes, we have still been on the end of some mind boggling decisions, but we do tend to be dealt with more even handedly when the referee isn't from England I think. Juggling them around won't make them less shit, but they're less invested in the outcome of the games too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13296 on: December 26, 2021, 11:03:43 pm »
How about, instead of blaming the refs for every decision, we look at the player who booted the ball out of play, yet STILL appeals for the throw in/corner/goal kick to go their way.

Integrity works both ways.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13297 on: December 26, 2021, 11:16:27 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on December 26, 2021, 11:03:43 pm
How about, instead of blaming the refs for every decision, we look at the player who booted the ball out of play, yet STILL appeals for the throw in/corner/goal kick to go their way.

Integrity works both ways.
I mean how is that even comparable? Referees are meant to be impartial, players are fighting for their team to win
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13298 on: December 26, 2021, 11:19:09 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on December 26, 2021, 11:03:43 pm
How about, instead of blaming the refs for every decision, we look at the player who booted the ball out of play, yet STILL appeals for the throw in/corner/goal kick to go their way.

Integrity works both ways.

Weird example. Not sure players integrity had anything to do with Kane not getting sent off or Jota not getting the pen.

I do agree more needs to be done to deal with dickhead players but its not really to do with refs being shite.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13299 on: December 26, 2021, 11:24:53 pm »
It's not the nationality of the refs that's the problem, it's the system. Mike Riley got rid of the arbitration, the only half-arsed control they had over refereeing performances. There is no accountability whatsoever. In the current social media era, if a ref does something outrageously bad (re: Coote), he gets a slap on the wrist. Tierney got nothing. The best league in the world - and I'm not referring to the PL ironically, it is the best league in the world - has possibly the worst refereeing systems.

There are many ways in which this can be done. What we need is a refereeing body with some sort of ranking system. Rate referee performances somehow; e.g., have an independent body (former refs) that does that after reviewing the major calls. Create a table for the referees with relegation and promotion options. I'm sure that there can be 2-3 Championship referees that could come up and do a better job than their PL colleagues. Maybe allow each team to vote one referee out of the PL and the end of the season and the one with the most votes goes. However it's done, take the performance decision out of Mike Fucking Riley's hands.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13300 on: December 26, 2021, 11:37:33 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 26, 2021, 11:24:53 pm
It's not the nationality of the refs that's the problem, it's the system. Mike Riley got rid of the arbitration, the only half-arsed control they had over refereeing performances. There is no accountability whatsoever. In the current social media era, if a ref does something outrageously bad (re: Coote), he gets a slap on the wrist. Tierney got nothing. The best league in the world - and I'm not referring to the PL ironically, it is the best league in the world - has possibly the worst refereeing systems.

There are many ways in which this can be done. What we need is a refereeing body with some sort of ranking system. Rate referee performances somehow; e.g., have an independent body (former refs) that does that after reviewing the major calls. Create a table for the referees with relegation and promotion options. I'm sure that there can be 2-3 Championship referees that could come up and do a better job than their PL colleagues. Maybe allow each team to vote one referee out of the PL and the end of the season and the one with the most votes goes. However it's done, take the performance decision out of Mike Fucking Riley's hands.

A lot of good ideas here but for me, this is still a major issue. 

Refs (current or former) support their own.  A ref on VAR who's supposed to correct a brother ref who's made an egregiously bad decision still seems to be heavily predisposed to support the bad decision.  Unless VAR officials are separated in some way and are a distinct organization, I think there's too much of a real hesitancy for one ref to overrule a fellow ref. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13301 on: December 27, 2021, 01:19:23 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 26, 2021, 10:49:57 pm
I think the way to look at it is that there is shit, and then there is biased shit. You only have to look at the difference in performance of Man United over the past 30 odd years between domestic and European competition to see how well they do when a referee is even vaguely neutral - and conversely, how much better we do.

Yes, we have still been on the end of some mind boggling decisions, but we do tend to be dealt with more even handedly when the referee isn't from England I think. Juggling them around won't make them less shit, but they're less invested in the outcome of the games too.

That's why my rotation of Refs among Leagues helps get rid of the bias. As you would work each League every 4 years. And more importantly, not your own.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13302 on: December 27, 2021, 08:53:49 am »
Quote from: gary75 on December 26, 2021, 11:03:43 pm
How about, instead of blaming the refs for every decision, we look at the player who booted the ball out of play, yet STILL appeals for the throw in/corner/goal kick to go their way.

Integrity works both ways.

i get the spirit of your point and in principle agree with it and wish the game wasn't full of fannies that appeal for absolutely everything where very little is 'there's' but part of the problem is that refs have inflated the situation, by for example, not giving pens unless you go down so players, even tho fouled, feel they have to actually go down to get the right decision and this has snowballed into 'diving' - ox was fouled in the box a couple of games back but made it look worse by throwing his legs out when he went down, it was a foul, he should've gone down naturally as the shove put him to the ground anyway but his 'enhancing' the shove made it look less a pen and so the cycle keeps going.

however, the main problem with your point is refs are there to impose fairplay regardless of the honesty of those engaged in it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13303 on: December 27, 2021, 08:56:12 am »
Quote from: 4pool on December 26, 2021, 10:21:20 pm
Because the Referees are hired by each League. Under their Confederations ( Uefa, Conmebol, etc). And ultimately under FIFA control.

All would have to be approved. And you won't get the Leagues and Confederations to do so.

Why would Any League want their best Referee(s) cherry picked to go work elsewhere?

Now a Ref can be released from his contract and go to work elsewhere ( Mark Clattenburg).

Lastly, would you work for Mike Riley? Best Ref or not, you do it his way.

It should just be free movement of officials like with the coaches and players.

The Premier League could then offer better wages for better officials and the current English refs would drop down the leagues or move abroad themselves. It'd also drive up wages and encourage a better take up and increase standards.

The officiating in the Champions League, the Euros and the World Cup is at least better because they have best officials. The Premier League is the best league and should at least be officiated to the same standard as those competitions.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13304 on: December 27, 2021, 09:00:14 am »
Quote from: 4pool on December 26, 2021, 10:28:10 pm
Here's the thing...name the best Refs?

The best in the USA is shit.

The best in Mexico is shit.

We've had Refs in our European campaigns the last few years and most of them and their VAR counter parts are shit as well. As post match threads will prove. Occasionally we get a match called decently. Great. But we can't have that Ref for every match .

The truth is, every League out there complains about their domestic Refs.

Good officials may well be at a premium, but the overall officiating at the Euros, the World Cup or the Champions League is miles ahead of the Premier League.

It's also a very difficult job. You've got players on the pitch trying to con you for 90 minutes. You've got a match played at a million miles an hour with supremely fit athletes all covering 10k+ and you can't keep up the pitch as well. My theory on whistle happy PL refs is they blow for free kicks all the time because they can't keep up with the pace of the game and like a breather. It was a much easier job in the 70s or 80s when the ball was passed back to the goalkeeper half the game, players ran far less, the game wasn't analysed in TV studios and media to the nth degree and both sides had probably spent the week in the boozer and the chippy.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13305 on: December 27, 2021, 01:22:31 pm »
The PL referees are and have been poorly managed. Mike Riley took over as the chief from Keith Hackett in 2009 and has overseen a drop in performance ever since. Mark Halsey (ex ref) has written that the referees need better coaching and help to improve. He says that the UEFA refs have better leadership from Roberto Rossetti and it shows on Euro week matches.

PGMOL doesnt seem to want to improve the performances of their referees. This is surely proven this weekend by Riley seemingly very happy to appoint Tierney and Kavanagh to operate together in a PL match after a disaster at WHL where they didnt operate as a team on any level. The roles were reversed with Tierney on var this time but really Riley was putting two fingers up to all the criticism that came from all sections of the media. There wasnt one voice that said the officials at WHL did a decent job in applying the laws correctly. Riley was immune to it.

He presides over a group of ageing referees whom he has known for many years and is reluctant to demote or sanction for any poor displays. There are around 15 or so PL refs and while some are new this season he still has 7 over the age of 50. It used to be retirement at 47 when I started watching top flight games when the pace was much slower.

These will need replacing very soon which is a great opportunity to get new ones in who are constantly coached and trained to work as a team. I fear Mike Riley doesnt have the ability or mind set to get them up to a standard that is required in the modern game. Its a big challenge when you look at how things have gone so far, highlighted by his inability to get var to dovetail with the onfield referee despite radio communication.

Current referees include Dean 53; Scott 53; Atkinson 51; Marriner 51; Moss 51; Mason 51; Friend 50.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13306 on: December 27, 2021, 03:57:40 pm »
I mean other than fans complaining and every so often, managers disgruntled at their team receiving shocking decisions, why would they change. Premier League and Referees Association don't seem bothered
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13307 on: December 27, 2021, 04:11:42 pm »
Obligatory "age does not make you a shit ref, as long as you are fit enough for the job; being shit is what makes you shit" post, not that anyone will listen.

It's true there used to be a mandatory retirement age but we're supposed to be moving towards a non-ageist society where people aren't scrap-heaped purely based on DOB when they can still do a job. Why would anyone want to roll that back?

There are two current PL refs I can think of who are clearly not fit enough for job: Moss and Hooper. Maybe I've forgotten another, but generally with the others who knows what the resons for their shiteness is?

There's enough evidence that PGM-LOL's laxity and mates-together unprofessionalism are at the root of the problem. Plus admissions from ex-refs about playing to narratives or basically admitting that they won't give some decisions at some places; that they are over-awed into inaction. Or what about when Mark Halsely claimed that PGM-LOL had asked him to lie on  match reports? The whole thing was brushed under the carpet, if I recal.

There's enough reason to think the PL-mandated referee's organisation is not fit for purpose before we start bringing irrelevent characteristics into it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13308 on: December 27, 2021, 07:33:08 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on December 26, 2021, 11:03:43 pm
How about, instead of blaming the refs for every decision, we look at the player who booted the ball out of play, yet STILL appeals for the throw in/corner/goal kick to go their way.

Integrity works both ways.
I completely agree mate. Players can be gobshite, often we'll all say they're fucking stupid. It probably needs its own separate thread, and I suspect there already is one.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13309 on: December 27, 2021, 09:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on December 27, 2021, 04:11:42 pm
Obligatory "age does not make you a shit ref, as long as you are fit enough for the job; being shit is what makes you shit" post, not that anyone will listen.

It's true there used to be a mandatory retirement age but we're supposed to be moving towards a non-ageist society where people aren't scrap-heaped purely based on DOB when they can still do a job. Why would anyone want to roll that back?

There are two current PL refs I can think of who are clearly not fit enough for job: Moss and Hooper. Maybe I've forgotten another, but generally with the others who knows what the resons for their shiteness is?

There's enough evidence that PGM-LOL's laxity and mates-together unprofessionalism are at the root of the problem. Plus admissions from ex-refs about playing to narratives or basically admitting that they won't give some decisions at some places; that they are over-awed into inaction. Or what about when Mark Halsely claimed that PGM-LOL had asked him to lie on  match reports? The whole thing was brushed under the carpet, if I recal.

There's enough reason to think the PL-mandated referee's organisation is not fit for purpose before we start bringing irrelevent characteristics into it.

Youve misread it. I wasnt blaming the age of the current refs at any point. Check it.

I was pointing out that there are several referees who wont be around for much longer and that this gives an opportunity to bring in new personnel who can be trained to work with var and to have a target of improving. The current crop are not showing that.

Probably shouldnt have listed their ages as it looked as though that was my point. They will fail the physical test that they have to pass every year very soon. Every profession has an end point including referees, but new blood could breath new life into the organisation with the right training. 


Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13310 on: December 28, 2021, 07:43:36 am »
Quote from: redtel on December 27, 2021, 09:34:35 pm
Youve misread it. I wasnt blaming the age of the current refs at any point. Check it.

I was pointing out that there are several referees who wont be around for much longer and that this gives an opportunity to bring in new personnel who can be trained to work with var and to have a target of improving. The current crop are not showing that.

Probably shouldnt have listed their ages as it looked as though that was my point. They will fail the physical test that they have to pass every year very soon. Every profession has an end point including referees, but new blood could breath new life into the organisation with the right training.
With the advances in medical science and the way the game has changed, modern day footballers are fitter and faster than at any time in the games history. Its only logical that referees should also have a high level of fitness so they can keep up with the pace of the game. I think some of the current refs are struggling to do that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13311 on: December 28, 2021, 08:12:37 am »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on December 27, 2021, 04:11:42 pm
Obligatory "age does not make you a shit ref, as long as you are fit enough for the job; being shit is what makes you shit" post, not that anyone will listen.

It's true there used to be a mandatory retirement age but we're supposed to be moving towards a non-ageist society where people aren't scrap-heaped purely based on DOB when they can still do a job. Why would anyone want to roll that back?

There are two current PL refs I can think of who are clearly not fit enough for job: Moss and Hooper. Maybe I've forgotten another, but generally with the others who knows what the resons for their shiteness is?

There's enough evidence that PGM-LOL's laxity and mates-together unprofessionalism are at the root of the problem. Plus admissions from ex-refs about playing to narratives or basically admitting that they won't give some decisions at some places; that they are over-awed into inaction. Or what about when Mark Halsely claimed that PGM-LOL had asked him to lie on  match reports? The whole thing was brushed under the carpet, if I recal.

There's enough reason to think the PL-mandated referee's organisation is not fit for purpose before we start bringing irrelevent characteristics into it.

The average age of a Bundesliga ref is mid 30s. Half the PL refs are over 50. It's clearly a factor. Obviously the bigger factor is the poor guidance and not much use to begin with.

If age didn't matter we'd still have Aldo and Rush up front. If they aren't up to it they need replacing and it's not happening. Limiting PL to English officials is a ridiculous restriction. Imagine if all the coaches and players had to be English.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13312 on: December 28, 2021, 10:26:54 am »
Quote from: redtel on December 27, 2021, 09:34:35 pm
Youve misread it. I wasnt blaming the age of the current refs at any point. Check it.
No worries, to be honest I wasn't particularly aiming at you. If you check the thread I make similar posts fairly regularly, just to keep this notion of a  non-ageist working society in the forefront. It's been a long. hard fight to get even where we are, which is only half way there.

Quote
I was pointing out that there are several referees who wont be around for much longer and that this gives an opportunity to bring in new personnel who can be trained to work with var and to have a target of improving. The current crop are not showing that.

Probably shouldnt have listed their ages as it looked as though that was my point. They will fail the physical test that they have to pass every year very soon. Every profession has an end point including referees, but new blood could breath new life into the organisation with the right training. 
'With the right training' is the key. I would also add with independent assessment and accountablility. Those are the things that are missing, esp since Riley ditched the assessment procedures.

In an ideal world the officiating strength would constantly be monitored by independent assessors and the bad performers, and the chronically unfit, weeded out and new blood brought in on a constant basis; conversely this would also allow those who are good at their job and maintain their fitness to continue regardless of age. Keep what is good; pare away what is bad and revivify as required. Bring in new talent and remove the worst performers by continual comparison with each other. That way you maintain the best possible standards.

None of this currently exists, which is part of the problem. And then you have the biases and narratives and suchlike which are a different issue again.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13313 on: December 28, 2021, 10:34:15 am »
Quote from: Fromola on December 28, 2021, 08:12:37 am
The average age of a Bundesliga ref is mid 30s. Half the PL refs are over 50. It's clearly a factor. Obviously the bigger factor is the poor guidance and not much use to begin with.
It isn't "clearly a factor" at all. Unless you can present actual evidence of DOB being a direct causal factor of referee shiteness, which, generally, you can't. It's just after-the-fact rationalising, looking for pegs to hang your frustrations upon and finding an easy scapegoat answer, which solves nothing. I can pretty much guarantee that if you got your way and an early retirement age was instituted it would solve nothing: we'd still be angry and frustrated and moaning about referees. Until the culture of refereeing changes that will always be the case.

Besides, fans in every league moan about their referees, regardless of their age profiles because they see them week-in, week-out. We don't see Buli refs very often and when we do, such as in the CL and tournaments, it's the better ones we see, and even then there are some crazy mavericks who would frustrate the hell out of you if they were on our league games week-in, week-out. There'd be Felix Brych hate-threads guaranteed if he was a regular ref for us.

Quote
If age didn't matter we'd still have Aldo and Rush up front.
Don't be absurd. Fucks sake!

Quote
If they aren't up to it they need replacing and it's not happening.
It's true that a lot of them aren't up to it, and need replacing. But they're not up to it because they're shite, not because of their birth certificate. There's no monopoly on fitness. Younger people can be fat, useless lumps as well. There'll always be a natural turnover over time but that shoud be based on abilty not anything else. Some will stay at the top of their gamefor longer than others. A system of assessment and oversight needs to exist to maintain those who are doing well and remove those who aren't. Currently no such system exists. That's a big part of the problems.

Quote
Limiting PL to English officials is a ridiculous restriction. Imagine if all the coaches and players had to be English.
That's a different issue entirely and there are all sorts of reasons why it is not easy to institute. It's not as easy as just saying let's bring in non-English refs tomorrow. There'll be all sorts of resistence to the idea both here and from the countries and leagues who will be losing their best refs to the PL shilling. There are probably rules that will need changing.

I'm not against the notion, but even if there was a genuine appetite for it it's one that will take some time to organise and introduce. Personally I'd also dread some of the absolute fuckwittery that would be aimed at foreign refs when they, too, fail to live up to the perfect standards that fans have for their own teams' games. It would not be pretty.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13314 on: December 28, 2021, 11:38:10 am »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on December 28, 2021, 10:34:15 am
Don't be absurd. Fucks sake!

It was a joke but age catches up with everyone. They can't go on forever. Having 1 or 2 over 50 is one thing, but many of these refs cannot keep up with the pace of the game and resort to slowing it down with stoppages. I remember Collina had to retire at 45 and that was too soon as he still had a few more years in him. There's a limit though and they'll need replacing soon. or are they going to referee PL games in their 60s next?

Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on December 28, 2021, 10:34:15 am
It's true that a lot of them aren't up to it, and need replacing. But they're not up to it because they're shite, not because of their birth certificate. There's no monopoly on fitness. Younger people can be fat, useless lumps as well. 

Or they're being kept on too long because there's nothing coming through due to systemic failures in the FA/English game. None of these over 50s refs are half way good enough, age or otherwise. If the new blood was coming through they'd have been pensioned off years ago.


Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13315 on: Yesterday at 08:21:32 pm »
Yet another half of "incompetent" refereeing involving one of the rich clubs. VAR nowhere to be seen. Should just get rid of it as it isn't serving its purpose.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13316 on: Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:21:32 pm
Yet another half of "incompetent" refereeing involving one of the rich clubs. VAR nowhere to be seen. Should just get rid of it as it isn't serving its purpose.
What the hell is up with that Rudiger tackle? As bad as the Kane one and there is no mention of it in any match reports.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13317 on: Today at 01:35:57 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
What the hell is up with that Rudiger tackle? As bad as the Kane one and there is no mention of it in any match reports.

Although the Rudiger challenge is pretty appalling with today's rules you could at least say that he's pulled off the tackle and taken the ball - Kane's is worse as he fails even in that basic objective of managing to time the challenge well enough to take the ball.

The whole thing is fucked when you take into account that professional referee's are manning the VAR booth.  I, and clearly many others, just don't get the game of football anymore.  That's a point of shame on the people who run the game, rather than on those who have spent much of their lives devoted to watching it.
