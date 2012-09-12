« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?  (Read 618888 times)

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13240 on: December 21, 2021, 08:38:26 pm »
Can't believe the EPL multi billion business depends on such inept referees.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,252
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13241 on: December 21, 2021, 08:49:20 pm »
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,942
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13242 on: December 21, 2021, 09:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on December 21, 2021, 01:44:06 pm
Do they normally announce officials three games in advance?  What if someone has a nightmare in one of the previous matches, fucks up royally on live telly and has to be demoted :mooncat
  :lmao Have you not realised that, just recently, it's impossible to be incompetent enough to warrant a demotion.

You know what really boils my piss about Kane's tackle on Robbo?
He was arguing with the ref that he shouldn't even get a yellow card!  :no
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13243 on: December 21, 2021, 09:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on December 21, 2021, 09:18:48 pm
  :lmao Have you not realised that, just recently, it's impossible to be incompetent enough to warrant a demotion.

You know what really boils my piss about Kane's tackle on Robbo?
He was arguing with the ref that he shouldn't even get a yellow card!  :no

Haven't you head mate? The England captain said he won the ball. It must be true he wouldn't lie, surely. Not Sir Harold.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,886
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13244 on: December 21, 2021, 10:02:30 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on December 21, 2021, 08:49:20 pm
Some more here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKe8lPzQSeA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIhWSD5PQ4U

Good to hear Mike Riley get a mention.
Very good by ESPN. Ken Early made a great comment on Second Captains. To paraphrase, 'it isn't dangerous driving if you try to jump out of the way of the car?'.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,942
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13245 on: December 21, 2021, 10:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 21, 2021, 09:45:53 pm
Haven't you head mate? The England captain said he won the ball. It must be true he wouldn't lie, surely. Not Sir Harold.
Erm, I think you'll find it's "Brave Sir Harold of Kane."
I'd believe him if he swore on his daughters life though; I mean, he wouldn't lie about something so serious as that surely?  :o
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,942
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13246 on: December 21, 2021, 10:17:27 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on December 21, 2021, 10:02:30 pm
Very good by ESPN. Ken Early made a great comment on Second Captains. To paraphrase, 'it isn't dangerous driving if you try to jump out of the way of the car?'.
Brilliant analogy  :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13247 on: December 21, 2021, 10:28:10 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on December 21, 2021, 10:02:30 pm
Very good by ESPN. Ken Early made a great comment on Second Captains. To paraphrase, 'it isn't dangerous driving if you try to jump out of the way of the car?'.
Is the England captain driving the car?
Logged

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,097
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13248 on: December 21, 2021, 10:30:01 pm »
Am I alone in thinking that this reaction, this uniform condemnation, by the media and the punditocracy is unprecendented? Could it be that finally everyone has had enough and that something might actually improve after this?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,942
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13249 on: December 21, 2021, 10:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on December 21, 2021, 10:30:01 pm
Am I alone in thinking that this reaction, this uniform condemnation, by the media and the punditocracy is unprecendented? Could it be that finally everyone has had enough and that something might actually improve after this?
Good one mate  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,097
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13250 on: December 21, 2021, 10:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on December 21, 2021, 10:34:43 pm
Good one mate  :lmao
Wibble!  :o

Yeah sorry went a bit peculiar for a minute there, actually thinking something might improve!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,942
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13251 on: December 21, 2021, 10:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on December 21, 2021, 10:36:11 pm
Wibble!  :o

Yeah sorry went a bit peculiar for a minute there, actually thinking something might improve!
If PMGOL were a pop group they would be called "Mike and the Mancanics"  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,132
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13252 on: Yesterday at 12:04:06 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on December 21, 2021, 10:44:29 pm
If PMGOL were a pop group they would be called "Mike and the Mancanics"  ;D

Mikes Mancy Morons
Logged
I like cats

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,536
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13253 on: Yesterday at 09:18:53 am »
I tell you what the biggest bit of nonsense around this leagues refs is.

Why do they all pretend to support non-league clubs. All the ones born and bred in Manchester are apparently diehard altringham fans. They wont even know where the fuck it is. Its the dishonesty baked into the system. Given the demographic and geographical profile of the PLs refs at the moment - obviously a large amount of them will have grown up either supporting or hating United. If they were actually trusted as competent professionals in an accountable system thatd be irrelevant
Logged

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,880
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13254 on: Yesterday at 09:21:31 am »
The whole system absolutely stinks.

The worst bit obviously is Mike Riley. Genuinely famed as being one of the worst referees of his era, videos of him on youtube where he patently just screwed Arsenal against United, as with Howard Webb most photos of him you'll find are memes of him wearing United shirts. I genuinely never understand why the clubs don't do more to improve the standards, suggest bringing in foreign referees etc.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,941
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13255 on: Yesterday at 09:29:03 am »
The sad thing about the kane tackle is that i was actually almost happy Kane got a yellow. I was half expecting Robertson to get a yellow for simulation ;D.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,079
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13256 on: Yesterday at 09:37:34 am »
Just looked at this weeks match official appointments. Chris Kavanagh and Paul Tierney are together again for City vs Leicester, although swapping with each other between VAR / Pitch. What happened to officials getting a week off when theyd had a nightmare?
Logged

Offline kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,046
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13257 on: Yesterday at 09:44:32 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:37:34 am
Just looked at this weeks match official appointments. Chris Kavanagh and Paul Tierney are together again for City vs Leicester, although swapping with each other between VAR / Pitch. What happened to officials getting a week off when theyd had a nightmare?
Its only really considered a nightmare when it doesnt fuck Liverpool over, otherwise its well done same time next week!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13258 on: Yesterday at 10:02:52 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:37:34 am
Just looked at this weeks match official appointments. Chris Kavanagh and Paul Tierney are together again for City vs Leicester, although swapping with each other between VAR / Pitch. What happened to officials getting a week off when theyd had a nightmare?

They didn't have a nightmare. The PGMOL have convinced themselves and outwardly put it out there that the decisions were all correct. So it's business as usual, nothing to see here.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,204
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13259 on: Yesterday at 10:15:28 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:37:34 am
Just looked at this weeks match official appointments. Chris Kavanagh and Paul Tierney are together again for City vs Leicester, although swapping with each other between VAR / Pitch. What happened to officials getting a week off when theyd had a nightmare?

You'd think there would be some rule that said you didn't have the same pairing in consecutive matches as well.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,097
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13260 on: Yesterday at 10:20:56 am »
I guess things could go either way. PMG-LOL could doube down and punish us for having the temerity to point out their shortcomings, mistakes and all-round cretinous shiteness - this is what they seemed to do last season after Cootegate.

But given the absolute wall-to-wall censure and condemnation they have faced, even from people whom they might normally expect to support them with regard to decisions against Liverpool, they may, cowards that they are, decide that discretion is the better part of volour in this instance and try to keep their heads down below the parapet over the next few games and not do anything controversial or anything which might build upon the absolute shit-kicking they have suffered these last few days.

In particular Riley must be fearing that his cosy job as godemperor of twats and his cunningly curated cabal of cretinous c*nts might be under threat if criticism and censure of the type they have faced this time continues apace.

Problem is we won't know till the games play out and, as ever, if we suffer their hard-headed hamfistedness, the consequences won't be retrievable.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,715
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13261 on: Yesterday at 03:57:14 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:15:28 am
You'd think there would be some rule that said you didn't have the same pairing in consecutive matches as well.

And this is what Pep said in the prematch press conference yesterday for the Leicester match.

He advocated having the VAR as part of the team and not constantly switching.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13262 on: Yesterday at 04:04:56 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:15:28 am
You'd think there would be some rule that said you didn't have the same pairing in consecutive matches as well.

Especially for two consecutive games that contain teams going for the same end goal in the season. Just for arguments sake, imagine the City game being decided by something like the non penalty they won against Wolves with :lmao it's ridiculous
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,063
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13263 on: Today at 12:29:31 am »
That game without VAR tonight was pretty good.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13264 on: Today at 12:33:23 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:29:31 am
That game without VAR tonight was pretty good.

Yeah.

But if I'm a Leicester fan I'm fuming that Morton wasn't sent off.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,045
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13265 on: Today at 12:39:12 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:33:23 am
Yeah.

But if I'm a Leicester fan I'm fuming that Morton wasn't sent off.

yep!

He was lucky.

But fuck it, after the crap that happened vs Spurs, we deserved a bit of luck for a change, and Leicester shouldnt have needed help considering the line-ups.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,511
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13266 on: Today at 01:00:04 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:29:31 am
That game without VAR tonight was pretty good.

It was, but it also showed how shite the refs in this league are. Madley let Schmeichel walk all over him during the shootout. Book him after the second time he's trying to wind our players up with his shenanigans and don't just ask him nicely to get back on his line. He was at it for every penalty and even for the last one, he was just holding the ball for no reason and then just threw it a bit forward just to try and make Jota walk towards him so he could give him another earful. If he had gotten booked earlier, that wouldn't have happened. Problem is, that most of the refs in this league don't have the balls to do that. Not that first time shite like that has happened either.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,063
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13267 on: Today at 01:07:10 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:00:04 am
It was, but it also showed how shite the refs in this league are. Madley let Schmeichel walk all over him during the shootout. Book him after the second time he's trying to wind our players up with his shenanigans and don't just ask him nicely to get back on his line. He was at it for every penalty and even for the last one, he was just holding the ball for no reason and then just threw it a bit forward just to try and make Jota walk towards him so he could give him another earful. If he had gotten booked earlier, that wouldn't have happened. Problem is, that most of the refs in this league don't have the balls to do that. Not that first time shite like that has happened either.

Agree, but that's nothing to do with VAR.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,954
  • 11,053ft up
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13268 on: Today at 02:59:35 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:29:31 am
That game without VAR tonight was pretty good.

As I said in the match thread it may have made for a spectacle but Im not sure it actually made for good football.  At times it was just out of control and probably just sheer dumb luck nothing bad happened.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Up
« previous next »
 