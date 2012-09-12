I guess things could go either way. PMG-LOL could doube down and punish us for having the temerity to point out their shortcomings, mistakes and all-round cretinous shiteness - this is what they seemed to do last season after Cootegate.



But given the absolute wall-to-wall censure and condemnation they have faced, even from people whom they might normally expect to support them with regard to decisions against Liverpool, they may, cowards that they are, decide that discretion is the better part of volour in this instance and try to keep their heads down below the parapet over the next few games and not do anything controversial or anything which might build upon the absolute shit-kicking they have suffered these last few days.



In particular Riley must be fearing that his cosy job as godemperor of twats and his cunningly curated cabal of cretinous c*nts might be under threat if criticism and censure of the type they have faced this time continues apace.



Problem is we won't know till the games play out and, as ever, if we suffer their hard-headed hamfistedness, the consequences won't be retrievable.

