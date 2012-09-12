Another week another horrific officiating performance.



Ive never been a fan of VAR and I was never an advocate of introducing it, mainly because of the number of goals that would get disallowed and the impact that would have on your ability to celebrate. But also that football never was and never should be a perfect game, the odd officiating mishap I can get over but what I really struggle to accept is that a qualified referee with a video in front of him can also make a glaring error like not sending Kane off, or Cresswell at West Ham recently.



Although Im not an advocate of VAR I have defended some of the decisions that its come to on here before as people often struggle with the concept that it isnt there to re-referee a game, the purpose of the VAR is not to ask whether they agree with the onfield decision, but to ask whether the referee has made a clear and obvious error (except for offsides whereby its binary as to whether theyre on or off apparently), the amount of times I read comments and hear pundits not grasping that is huge. But that point all falls down when you get absolutely ridiculous decisions like not giving a penalty on Jota and not sending Kane off, if not giving a penalty and not sending Kane off dont fall under the definition of a clear and obvious error then Im not sure what does and if VAR exists and still allows glaring errors like those to pass without rectification then what is the point of having it at all? For everything VAR removes from the game you dont even get the bonus of knowing that if your player is bundled over in the box and the red doesnt see it that youll get the penalty, its absolute madness and no doubt in a weeks time someone will get a goal disallowed because of someones boot being offside.



I really dont know where we go from here, VAR is clearly here to stay but the issue is the morons using it (even though I am not a fan of it principally). It is so exhausting and tiresome that several times a season were discussing dropped points which are at least heavily influenced by the decision of someone whose job it is to get them right.