Another week another horrific officiating performance.
Ive never been a fan of VAR and I was never an advocate of introducing it, mainly because of the number of goals that would get disallowed and the impact that would have on your ability to celebrate. But also that football never was and never should be a perfect game, the odd officiating mishap I can get over but what I really struggle to accept is that a qualified referee with a video in front of him can also make a glaring error like not sending Kane off, or Cresswell at West Ham recently.
Although Im not an advocate of VAR I have defended some of the decisions that its come to on here before as people often struggle with the concept that it isnt there to re-referee a game, the purpose of the VAR is not to ask whether they agree with the onfield decision, but to ask whether the referee has made a clear and obvious error (except for offsides whereby its binary as to whether theyre on or off apparently), the amount of times I read comments and hear pundits not grasping that is huge. But that point all falls down when you get absolutely ridiculous decisions like not giving a penalty on Jota and not sending Kane off, if not giving a penalty and not sending Kane off dont fall under the definition of a clear and obvious error then Im not sure what does and if VAR exists and still allows glaring errors like those to pass without rectification then what is the point of having it at all? For everything VAR removes from the game you dont even get the bonus of knowing that if your player is bundled over in the box and the red doesnt see it that youll get the penalty, its absolute madness and no doubt in a weeks time someone will get a goal disallowed because of someones boot being offside.
I really dont know where we go from here, VAR is clearly here to stay but the issue is the morons using it (even though I am not a fan of it principally). It is so exhausting and tiresome that several times a season were discussing dropped points which are at least heavily influenced by the decision of someone whose job it is to get them right.