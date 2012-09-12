« previous next »
Offline JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13160 on: Yesterday at 05:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams deep fried Christmas on Yesterday at 05:20:03 pm
I think Kane actually raises his boot a little bit at the end of his slide.

I think the question needs to be if that isnt a red then what is?
Taking more than 10 seconds each on 2 throw ins would apparently be a red if that prick is ref. ( I should add only if you are wearing a Liverpool kit).
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13161 on: Yesterday at 06:27:22 pm »
"The trouble with referees is that they know the rules, but they do not know the game"

This becomes even harder when they don't know the rules either
Offline JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13162 on: Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:27:22 pm
"The trouble with referees is that they know the rules, but they do not know the game"

This becomes even harder when they don't know the rules either
So they know fuck all?
I disagree, I think they know exactly what they are doing, and they are revelling in it.,
Offline Medellin

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13163 on: Yesterday at 06:39:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm
So they know fuck all?
I disagree, I think they know exactly what they are doing, and they are revelling in it.,

Difficult for anyone to disagree with that!
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13164 on: Yesterday at 07:05:22 pm »
At this point you just have to figure the PL, FA and EFL are happy with Riley and there's nothing more to be done.  Howard Webb can seemingly run a competent referee association for MLS that is transparent and responsive but I guess since he's in America that can just be dismissed and Riley is the best that can be hoped for in the Richest League in the World.....

Dale Johnson with his usual VAR Monday review basically lays it at the feet of PGMOL(Riley) as well.
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13165 on: Yesterday at 07:50:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:15:17 pm
Spurs fans reckon they were hard done by. Unbelievable. Bad as Lewis Hamilton fans those lot.

Fixed  ;D

Offline Jm55

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13166 on: Yesterday at 08:19:00 pm »
Another week another horrific officiating performance.

Ive never been a fan of VAR and I was never an advocate of introducing it, mainly because of the number of goals that would get disallowed and the impact that would have on your ability to celebrate. But also that football never was and never should be a perfect game, the odd officiating mishap I can get over but what I really struggle to accept is that a qualified referee with a video in front of him can also make a glaring error like not sending Kane off, or Cresswell at West Ham recently.

Although Im not an advocate of VAR I have defended some of the decisions that its come to on here before as people often struggle with the concept that it isnt there to re-referee a game, the purpose of the VAR is not to ask whether they agree with the onfield decision, but to ask whether the referee has made a clear and obvious error (except for offsides whereby its binary as to whether theyre on or off apparently), the amount of times I read comments and hear pundits not grasping that is huge. But that point all falls down when you get absolutely ridiculous decisions like not giving a penalty on Jota and not sending Kane off, if not giving a penalty and not sending Kane off dont fall under the definition of a clear and obvious error then Im not sure what does and if VAR exists and still allows glaring errors like those to pass without rectification then what is the point of having it at all? For everything VAR removes from the game you dont even get the bonus of knowing that if your player is bundled over in the box and the red doesnt see it that youll get the penalty, its absolute madness and no doubt in a weeks time someone will get a goal disallowed because of someones boot being offside.

I really dont know where we go from here, VAR is clearly here to stay but the issue is the morons using it (even though I am not a fan of it principally). It is so exhausting and tiresome that several times a season were discussing dropped points which are at least heavily influenced by the decision of someone whose job it is to get them right.
Offline nayia2002

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13167 on: Yesterday at 09:50:00 pm »
Hated from day 1 and even more now that's it's being used blatantly to disadvantage us(LFC)  :no :wanker :butt
Also that c*nt from last night needs to be banned from being a ref  >:( :wanker :no :butt
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13168 on: Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 04:16:40 pm
Vultures are circling. Look at this bit of passive-aggressive, pussy-footing:If one is strong, the other is weaker! Twat!

You can't be a strong individual now!?
Jeeeezu***!

You get a bit of heat and what do you do? You call all your mates in the League and ask them to "apply" pressure. They did the same to Rafa when he wasn't happy.

Oh poor old Simon Jordan, he has no idea :lmao

Kloppo used to be far worse than this. Hes calmed down so much. What happened over the weekend is the calm version for goodness sake  ;D
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13169 on: Yesterday at 10:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm
Oh poor old Simon Jordan, he has no idea :lmao

Kloppo used to be far worse than this. Hes calmed down so much. What happened over the weekend is the calm version for goodness sake  ;D

Here  he is politely expressing his disagreement to the fourth official during a Napoli-Dortmund CL group stage match.



Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13170 on: Yesterday at 10:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:40:26 pm
Here  he is politely expressing his disagreement to the fourth official during a Napoli-Dortmund CL group stage match.



 ;D

He watched the rest of that game with the grounds-keeper in his office.

He was so reasoned after the game at the weekend during his media duties, very composed, 10 years ago he would not have been.   

Very off from that Jordan bloke trying to say hes a bully, I mean, wtf, hes anything but, complete opposite.
Offline Zizou

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13171 on: Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm »

Clattenburg driving the boot into Riley and co, as per.


Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has criticised the officiating in Tottenham's draw with Liverpool on Sunday, saying Andy Robertson is "lucky to be walking".[/size]

The left-back was on the end of a strong studs-up tackle from Harry Kane.

Referee Paul Tierney only gave a yellow card and Robertson was later shown a straight red for a foul on Emerson Royal that was reviewed by VAR.

"I think Kane's tackle's worse than Robertson's," said Clattenburg.

BBC Sport were told one of the mitigating factors behind the decision not to dismiss Kane for his first-half challenge was the fact Robertson lifted his standing leg out of the way of the Spurs captain's tackle.

"To hear that Robertson has to have his leg planted alarms me, because if he does that he's not walking this Christmas," Clattenburg told the Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If you don't believe this is a clear and obvious error about Kane, you're not doing your job correctly.

"I think we, as referees, are sometimes guilty of knowing the laws of the game but we don't understand the game.

"VAR cannot get this wrong. Referees can, because they have a split second. VAR have all the angles, he's got all the slow-motion, he can see the point of contact.

"If they are saying that his (Robertson's) leg has to be planted, which is a new one to me, if the leg was high, the studs were showing, it's reckless, he's lunged. For me, he's endangered the safety of the opponent.

"Robbo is lucky today that he's still walking. We should understand footballers more because he's not going to leave his leg there, why should he? He's not going to want his leg broken and his career put in doubt."

Clattenburg, who spent 13 years as a Premier League referee from 2004 to 2017, is now Head of Officiating in Greece.

"In Greece, we release the audio of VAR decisions," he said.

"People appreciate it. They might not always agree with it, but they appreciate it. I think that should happen.

"We should be able to listen to the audio. We might not agree with it, but at least then we would understand."


https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/59736316
Offline Egyptian36

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13172 on: Today at 01:04:32 am »

Such a shame our club is weak and will leave Klopp to fight alone against the media and the corrupt referees. Tierney and Kavanagh basically admitted they ignored the laws while encouraging other players to harm our players, as long as you don't break his leg it's OK.
Online 4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
« Reply #13173 on: Today at 01:37:40 am »
ESPN have a go on the Kane tackle.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKe8lPzQSeA
