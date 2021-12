Yeah if today has taught us anything, itís that referees on the pitch should have more power



To be fair to the useless twat, Tierney saw both the Kane and Robertson incidents as yellow cards. He was consistent in being crap. It was the twat in the booth who had the benefit of multiple replays who decided they should be treated differently. If he sends Tierney to the monitor to look at Kaneís ankle breaker then Kane gets a red card too.Tierney was shite. But itís Kavanagh who should have serious questions to answer over the different ways in which those two incidents were treated.