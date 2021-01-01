« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?

Online Kekule

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 10:21:07 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:47:20 am
Of course he's right. This whole thing is becoming last years VAR. Which naively I thought had been sorted until that ridiculous check for Fabinho's goal.
Tactics evolve as do counter tactics and I've long thought that the counter to our press was for the opposition to fall under no pressure. So in theory this should help us?

Of course not. On the evidence of this season we still get a foul against when we breath on the opposition, but the kicker is that the opposition are virtually empowered to fly into dangerous tackles.

I said last night that the Burnley game indirectly led to the Elliot's injury. Until refs start actually applying the laws and dickehead managers and pundits are allowed to get away with ignorance of the laws and outright hypocrisy we will have the current mess.

Endangering an opponent, use of excessive force, reckless play, being out of control are all covered by the laws. So why the fuck are challenges that tick these boxes waived away by refs and then explained away by pundits as being part of "letting the game flow"

It's bullshit and is making the game as unwatchable as last seasons self inflicted farce - which on the evidence of yesterday has still not gone away.

Garth Crooks take on it in his weekly column of shite?  Thats football, Im afraid. 

In the last 2 or 3 years weve had Gomez break his leg at Burnley,  just an accident , Van Dijk and Thiago out for months at Goodison, but the Everton players didnt mean it, Elliot out for months innocuous, thats just football.

I cant help but think that if one of a handful of other clubs had, in recent seasons, lost two very promising young English players, arguably the best player in his position in Europe, and a newly signed superstar that everyone was excited to see to nasty tackles there would be a slightly different conversation being had.

It might just be because they make claims about our squad depth and want to be seen to be correct.  So theyre happy for players to severely injured because then they can continue to be paid for parroting the same line instead of having to think up something more original.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 11:28:13 am
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:21:07 am
Garth Crooks take on it in his weekly column of shite?  Thats football, Im afraid. 

In the last 2 or 3 years weve had Gomez break his leg at Burnley,  just an accident , Van Dijk and Thiago out for months at Goodison, but the Everton players didnt mean it, Elliot out for months innocuous, thats just football.

I cant help but think that if one of a handful of other clubs had, in recent seasons, lost two very promising young English players, arguably the best player in his position in Europe, and a newly signed superstar that everyone was excited to see to nasty tackles there would be a slightly different conversation being had.

It might just be because they make claims about our squad depth and want to be seen to be correct.  So theyre happy for players to severely injured because then they can continue to be paid for parroting the same line instead of having to think up something more original.
I cannot stomach mainstream football coverage and you've given another good example why.

I'd like to see some broader stats on how many long term injuries from dangerous tackles other clubs have had, but that's 3 for us in 12 months.

"That's football" and "he didn't men to injure him" are not good enough from supposed football professionals.

When there's laws specifically written to punish dangerous play, then "he didn't mean it" just doesn't wash I'm afraid. The very acts of tackling from behind, leaving the ground, lunging and scissoring legs around an opponent mean the tackler isn't in full control. Which means that irrespective of intent to injure, his actions have significantly increased the risk of injury.

No doubt on the rare occasion that one of our players makes a poor tackle, we'll have the full force of the commentariat telling us how it should be a red because he endangered an opponent and under the laws it's a red. Wait a minute, that happened with Mane v City didn't it.

Just fucking judge us by the same standards you shower of hypocritical wankers.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 01:37:28 pm
Dale Johnsons thread will make for some interesting comments this week.

He's argued (perfectly normally) why it's a red card.

He's also somewhat oddly suggested mane would have been deemed interfering with play had the player behind him been the goalie.

Especially when there is a Leeds player also in the way.
Offline liverbnz

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 11:05:58 pm
Mane was offside. And I agree with Dale to be honest. Mane moved to his left which prompted Raphina to react and do the same. If Mane isnt there, the ball likely gets cleared off the line.
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Yesterday at 11:31:50 pm
Quote from: liverbnz on Yesterday at 11:05:58 pm
Mane was offside. And I agree with Dale to be honest. Mane moved to his left which prompted Raphina to react and do the same. If Mane isnt there, the ball likely gets cleared off the line.

My thoughts too, and thats what VAR was looking at. In the end, I think they went with onfield decision as it was very subjective.
Online lamonti

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 06:26:52 am
Quote from: liverbnz on Yesterday at 11:05:58 pm
Mane was offside. And I agree with Dale to be honest. Mane moved to his left which prompted Raphina to react and do the same. If Mane isnt there, the ball likely gets cleared off the line.

Mané is just in an offside position, and I agree if it had beed a goalie he was in front of it would have been chalked off.

That was one thing they actually were fairly consistent with last year. We got away with one towards the end of the season, I can't recall against who. If you stand in the keepers (fairly wide) eye line at a set piece, you get deemed interfering with play, i.e. don't do it. This being a second ball situation is a little different.

Was shocked they didn't find a way to rule it out though. They were trying.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 07:04:46 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:26:52 am
Mané is just in an offside position, and I agree if it had beed a goalie he was in front of it would have been chalked off.

That was one thing they actually were fairly consistent with last year. We got away with one towards the end of the season, I can't recall against who. If you stand in the keepers (fairly wide) eye line at a set piece, you get deemed interfering with play, i.e. don't do it. This being a second ball situation is a little different.

Was shocked they didn't find a way to rule it out though. They were trying.

West Brom away wasnt it. Think their player was pretty much on Alissons toes although I cant remember much about that game now, bar the winner!
Online lamonti

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 07:11:23 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:04:46 am
West Brom away wasnt it. Think their player was pretty much on Alissons toes although I cant remember much about that game now, bar the winner!

I don't think he was quite on his toes, but he was certainly standing in front of him with the sole intent of being a nuisance to him. I have vague memories of both Schmeichel and Leno getting similar calls last season also where the MOTD pundit brainstrust gave it the usual "That's not blocking his view" line of argument about players intentionally pinning the keeper then letting go as the ball comes over the top.

Edit: just recalling also now from that game that Fat Sam had a big cry about it afterwards and it sounded like he was actually crying.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 07:14:30 am
No fan of Richarlison, but I'm unsure how that sort of challenge can just be ignored. Disgraceful and Burnley will keep doing it and end up breaking a player in half.
Online lamonti

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee - It's not for everyone / Bit shit innit?
Today at 07:18:43 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:14:30 am
No fan of Richarlison, but I'm unsure how that sort of challenge can just be ignored. Disgraceful and Burnley will keep doing it and end up breaking a player in half.

Burnley aren't dirty. They're fucking filthy.
